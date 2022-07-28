Meta Quest 3 — everything we know so far

We had been expecting the Oculus Quest 3 — now the Meta Quest 3 with Meta largely dropping the Oculus brand name — to arrive this year, but a lack of fresh rumors or leaked information is having us question that prediction.

After all the Oculus Quest 2 , now called the Meta Quest 2, is still the best VR headset you can buy right now and has little in the way of competition to prompt Meta into releasing a new headset forthwith.

With that in mind, here's what we think we know so far about the Meta Quest 3.

A report says that Meta will launch two new headsets this year: the Meta Quest 3 and the Meta Quest Pro , also known as Project Cambria.

In a fresh datamine from prominent leaker Brad Lynch, we now have an idea of what the resolution for the Meta Quest 3 will be .

While little is known about the Meta Quest 3 price, the Meta Quest Pro is rumored to have a $1,500 price tag.

There's very little other information about the Meta Quest 3 so far, and expectations are that it may not launch this year.

Rumors and leaks are still fairly quiet on the Meta Quest 3 front.

Facebook's parent company, Meta is doing a lot with VR prototypes , which would suggest Meta is also looking at new VR hardware. But then again the Quest 2 is still pretty new and very capable without a mass of competition, so Meta can afford to take its time here. As such, we'd be cautions about predicting a new Quest headset will arrive this year, with 2023 likely to be the better bet.

Meta Quest 3 price

The Meta Quest 2 just had a price increase announced . The 128GB version will be $399 and the 256GB will be $499 starting on August 1. Both have sold very well, but Meta cited rising costs as the reason for the price hike. Luckily, you can still get some models at the current — lower — price points. Check out our best Meta Quest 2 deals so you do not miss out.

At best, we hope that the Meta Quest 3 will cost the same as the new price point for the Quest 2. However, given that the Quest 2 just got a price increase and the Meta Quest Pro is now touted to have a $1,500 price tag , it remains to be seen if that will be the case.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Meta Quest 3 specs and rumors

We expect that the Meta Quest 3 will have a 120Hz display by default. The current Quest 2 currently supports a 120Hz refresh rate but it needs apps to upscale content to meet that mark. A speedy refresh rate out of the box would be much appreciated, especially by those who can suffer from motion sickness when using VR headsets.

According to Brad Lynch , a VR analyst, the Cambria will use mini-LED technology, whereas the Quest 3 will have uOLED displays. The expected resolution for the Quest 3 is 4,128 by 2,208 pixels or 2,064 by 2,208 pixels per eye. This represents a 30% upgrade over the Meta Quest 2 ’s 1,920 by 1,832 pixels per eye.

Aside from that, we can hope that there is an upgraded chipset, likely from Qualcomm. This Qualcomm chip could be custom silicon.

Meta Quest 3: What we’d like to see

We were very impressed with the Meta Quest 2, but there’s still room for the Meta Quest 3 to deliver improvements. Here’s what we’d like to see.

Rechargeable controllers: The Quest 2’s controllers relied on a single AA battery each, which delivered around 30 hours of juice. That’s not bad, but we feel a USB-C rechargeable battery pack would be a boon, as well as more environmentally friendly.

Boosted hand-tracking controls: Improved hand-tracking would be appreciated in Quest 3, as we found that in Quest 2 it could be a little finickity and not hugely intuitive.

Even higher refresh rate: A 120Hz refresh rate is great, but a 144Hz or higher refresh rate for super-smooth VR games and experiences is on our wish list.

More Oculus apps: The Oculus Store (no name change here) is not short on VR apps and games, but we’re always keen to see more. Games that really deliver immersive VR experiences, rather than more arcade-like action, could help the Quest 3 stand apart from its predecessor.

Improved battery life: This would be a huge boost over the Quest 2. We would also like to see a cable bundled into the box, rather than as an expensive optional extra. That way you can plug the Quest 3 directly into a gaming PC.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Meta Quest 3 outlook

The success of the Meta Quest 2 means Meta can simply refine the Meta Quest 3 and have a winner. However, we’d prefer it to push things further on both the hardware and software sides.

VR is still a relatively novel arena with niche appeal. If Meta offers an all-in-one VR system that can deliver truly immersive virtual experiences, we could then see the world of virtual reality become increasingly mainstream. That should give us more apps and games to feed our greedy eyes and hands.

