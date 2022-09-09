Kaley Cuoco is an American actress and producer.

Kaley Cuoco’s Net Worth: $100 Million

Cuoco starred in “8 Simple Rules,” which aired on ABC. She later became widely known for her role as Penny in the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” for which she earned two People’s Choice Awards, a Critics’ Choice Award and a Satellite Award.

Although Cuoco is well-known for her TV show roles, she has also appeared on the big screen. That includes films such as “Virtuosity” and “The Wedding Ringer.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Rich Is Kaley Cuoco?