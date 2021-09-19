CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How Rich Is Lin-Manuel Miranda?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Jx6D_0Yf6tD0v00

Lin-Manuel Miranda is most recognized for playing the titular role of founding father Alexander Hamilton in the record-breaking musical “Hamilton”  — which he also wrote, composed and won the Pulitzer prize for — but the American composer, rapper and actor is also a multi-award-winning performer with an extensive list of Broadway and film credits to his name . That list of credits includes “In the Heights,” a musical which Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for (and starred in, too). It’s no surprise, then, that the 41-year-old has amassed a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Here’s a look at the multi-hyphenate’s background and how he made his money before the premiere of the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Find Out: The Economy and Your Money: All You Need To Know
Learn More: The Richest Celebrity From Every State

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Background

Raised in New York City to parents of Puerto Rican heritage, Miranda started writing musicals in high school, and never abandoned his love for music and the stage. He wrote the earliest draft of “In the Heights” as a sophomore at Wesleyan University. The play later became a hit Broadway musical, earning 13 Tony nominations and winning four awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

By far, Miranda’s largest paycheck has come from “Hamilton: An American Musical.” As one of the original cast members, not to mention the writer, composer and lyricist for the show, Miranda earned $6.4 million annually while starring as Alexander Hamilton on Broadway. This includes the profits he made from royalties as well as his salary as an actor. And Miranda will continue seeing 7.5% of the show’s revenue for as long as it runs. In February of 2020, Disney purchased the film rights to a live performance of  “Hamilton” for $75 million.

“Hamilton” and “In the Heights” aren’t the only sources of Miranda’s massive wealth. In 2011, he co-wrote the music and lyrics for “Bring It On: The Musical,” and later went on to write songs for Disney’s “Moana.” Later in 2021, he’ll make his film directorial debut with an adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Outside of writing and composing, Miranda has appeared on a wide array of television shows, including “The Sopranos,” “House,” “Sesame Street” and “His Dark Materials.” He was also featured as Jack the lamplighter in 2018’s “Mary Poppins Returns.”  He also earned $625,000 over five years as a MacArthur Foundation fellow.

Whoa: Businesses You Didn’t Know Your Favorite Celebrity Owns
Ouch: Critically Acclaimed Movies That Bombed at the Box Office

Little is known about how Miranda spends his earnings, but he co-owns the Drama Book Shop in New York City, an independent bookstore where Miranda first penned In the Heights. He also purchased and sold property in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Sept. 14, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Rich Is Lin-Manuel Miranda?

Comments / 2

Related
newsandguts.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda Leads ‘New York, New York’ Performance to Celebrate Return of Broadway

After 18 months of darkness – the longest blackout in Broadway history – live theater has returned to New York. Mega hits like including “The Lion King,” “Hamilton,” and “Wicked” took to the stage Tuesday night after a handful of musicals kicked off the theater season within the last few weeks. Bruce Springsteen’s one-man show resumed in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Doing Something Very Special For Hamilton's Return To Broadway

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the lights went out on Broadway for more than a year. It was hard for everyone who loves theater so, when New York City’s theater district began to make plans to reopen, it was especially exciting. For Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of one of Broadway’s most successful shows ever, Hamilton, it was also an opportunity to do something extra special -- give back to the community he loves and the fans who have been waiting (and waiting… and waiting…) for it.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Larson
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Person
Alexander Hamilton
CBS Detroit

‘The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!’ Announce Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda And More To Take The Stage

(CBS) – CBS and the American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards announced today that some of Broadway’s biggest stars will take the stage on The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, live from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, September 26th on CBS and available to stream live and on demand with Paramount+. The special will celebrate the return to live theater and commemorate the 74th Annual Tony Awards for the 2019-2020 season in a four-hour television and streaming event.
ENTERTAINMENT
Broadway.com

Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jake Gyllenhaal & More Set to Appear on 74th Annual Tony Awards

(Photos by Emilio Madrid and Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) The stars are coming out for this year's long-awaited 74th Annual Tony Awards, which will take place in two separate television events on September 26. A slew of stage faves have been announced to appear at the event, hosted by Tony winners Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr.
CELEBRITIES
wgnradio.com

Chenoweth, Miranda, Rivera and more to celebrate Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — Many of Broadway’s biggest lights — including Kristin Chenoweth, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera and Idina Menzel — will make appearances at Sunday’s TV celebration of Broadway’s return. Also due to grace the stage are Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, André De Shields, Christopher Jackson, Ruthie...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music And Lyrics#Broadway Musical#Royalties#American#Celebrity Net Worth#Puerto Rican#Wesleyan University#House#Macarthur Foundation#The Box Office Little#The Drama Book Shop
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is J.K. Simmons?

For years, J.K. Simmons, 66, was often thought of as that bald actor who was in everything, but over the last few years, people are remembering the name along with the face. After sweeping Best...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
51K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy