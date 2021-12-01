This Paramount+ Streaming Deal Gets You a One-Month Subscription for Free

Paramount+ is offering new subscribers one month of free access to the streaming service as part of its 2021 holiday promotion .

The Paramount+ streaming deal is actually a continuation of its Black Friday promo, so if you didn’t sign up over Thanksgiving, you have another chance to score the discount for Christmas. To take advantage of this limited-time pricing, head to ParamountPlus.com and use the promo code PEAKSALE at checkout.



Buy:

One Month Free Streaming

at

Paramount+



With this promotion, you can get free streaming to the entire Paramount+ library, which includes TV shows, movies and Paramount+ originals like The Good Fight , plus live TV streaming and live sports.

How Much is a Paramount+ Subscription?

After your one-month free trial of the service ends, the price goes up to $4.99 a month . You can also choose an ad-free plan for $9.99 or save 16% off your monthly price with an annual plan for just $49.99 a year .



Buy:

Paramount+ Subscription

at

$4.99



What Can You Watch on Paramount+?

Formerly known as CBS All-Access, Paramount+ has all the same great content as before, including TV shows and movies from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and the Smithsonian channel. This includes classic shows like Spongebob Squarepants, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Laguna Beach, Frasier, Big Brother, Survivor, Hot In Cleveland, Perry Mason, CSI Miami, Blue Bloods, Young Sheldon, The Young & The Restless, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection.

There are also “Paramount+ Originals,” like Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, Star Trek: Discovery, Tooning Out The News and The Stand that are exclusively available on the service. New exclusive shows and movies are sure to appear on the service over the next few months. Paramount+ also has exclusive online streaming rights to UEFA and NFL games, plus world-class sports commentary thanks to CBS Sports HQ.

Paramount



Buy:

One Month Free Streaming

at

Paramount+



Best Paramount+ Deals, Offers, Promo Codes

This Paramount+ deal gets you instant access to all of this content for free. It’s an extremely good deal, but it’s only going to be around until January 3, 2022. To take advantage of this deal, use the promo code PEAKSALE at checkout.



Buy:

One Month Free Streaming

at

Paramount+



Another way to get Paramount+ for free? Sprint and T-Mobile customers can get a full year of Paramount+ Essential for free simply by signing up with their phone number here . Select T-Mobile home internet customers may also qualify for this Paramount+ offer — you’ll want to find the billing phone number associated with your internet by looking on your bill under “connected devices.” See more details about the T-Mobile and Paramount+ deal here .