RS Recommends: Paramount+ Offering Free Month of Streaming as Part of Summer Promo

By Brandt Ranj
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
It’s a good time to start streaming on Paramount+. The Paramount+ Summer Sale is here, and new subscribers can get the streaming service for free for one month, no promo code needed.


The Paramount+ deal applies to both the Essential and Premium packages, and lasts through June 20. It gets you free streaming to the entire Paramount+ library, which includes TV shows, movies, and Paramount+ originals like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and 1883 , plus live TV streaming and live sports. Want to check out more Paramount+ deals ? Read on for more discounts and bundles you can score right now.


How Much Is a Paramount+ Subscription?

After the new promotion expires, the price for the Essential plan goes up to $4.99 a month . You can also choose the ad-free Premium plan for $9.99 , or save 16 percent off your monthly price with an annual plan for just $49.99 a year .


What Can You Watch on Paramount+?

Formerly known as CBS All-Access, Paramount+ has all the same great content as before, including TV shows and movies from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and the Smithsonian channel. This includes classic shows like 1883 , Spongebob Squarepants, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Laguna Beach, Frasier, Big Brother, Survivor, Hot In Cleveland, Perry Mason, CSI Miami, Blue Bloods, Young Sheldon, The Young & The Restless, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection.

There are also “Paramount+ Originals,” like Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, Star Trek: Discovery, Tooning Out The News , and The Stand that are exclusively available on the service. New exclusive shows and movies are sure to appear on the service over the next few months. Paramount+ also has exclusive online streaming rights to UEFA and NFL games, plus world-class sports commentary thanks to CBS Sports HQ.

Paramount


Best Paramount+ Deals, Offers, Promo Codes

The Summer Sale promotion isn’t the only Paramount+ deal happening right now. Paramount+ has launched a promo bundle deal with Showtime , which also includes a week-long free trial. With the bundle, you’ll save 38 percent for as little as $9.99 per month, which also gets you access to live sports, classic movies, and more original content from Paramount+.


The streaming service also offers a student discount for 25 percent off. The deal gets college students a major discount on the Paramount+ monthly Essential plan. You’ll just need to include some of your student information when signing up to score the deal.


Another way to get Paramount+ for free? Sprint and T-Mobile customers can get a full year of Paramount+ Essential for free simply by signing up with their phone number here . Select T-Mobile home internet customers may also qualify for this Paramount+ offer — you’ll want to find the billing phone number associated with your internet by looking on your bill under “connected devices.” See more details about the T-Mobile and Paramount+ deal here .

