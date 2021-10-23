CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting the fantasy football sleepers and breakouts for NFL Week 7

By Rachel Wold
Following another major week of NFL action , and now setting our fantasy rosters while six teams have their bye weeks, here are some under-the-radar fantasy football sleepers and some players poised for big breakouts to target for Week 7. We also look at some players to stash throughout the season.

Here is a look at each major position on offense and where to find the best value for your ultimate fantasy football team.

Breakout: Tyreek Hill, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Hill’s fantasy points have been a little hot and cold thus far. However, Hill is poised for a fantasy breakout performance in Week 7, facing the Tennessee Titans. With the Titans giving up the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, (252.2 yards per game), Hill could easily be the top-scoring receiver on Sunday, leading multiple fantasy football teams to victories.

Sleeper: Ronald Jones, running back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Keep an eye on Jones as a fantasy sleeper as trade rumors swirl ahead of the November 2, 2021 trade deadline. If traded, Jones could have more fantasy appeal than he currently does, sandwiched behind Leonard Fournette and Gio Bernard.

Breakout: Jameis Winston, quarterback, New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwaOh_0YeyNr5B00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Well-rested and potentially getting Michael Thomas back into the lineup, Winston could breakout in Week 7 against a Seattle defense that is giving away 306 passing yards on average per clash. For this, Winston makes an ideal streamer at the quarterback position as a bye week replacement.

Sleeper: Chris Evans, running back, Cincinnati Bengals

Evans quietly snuck in and recorded 67 total yards and a receiving touchdown backing up Joe Mixon in Week 6. If Samaje Perine sits out again, Evans has PPR sleeper appeal next playing Baltimore. The Ravens have ceded the ninth-most RB fantasy points, which includes them giving up the most receiving yards to their opposing running backs.

Breakout: Josh Jacobs, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfBSv_0YeyNr5B00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs has the opportunity to break out in Week 7, playing the Philadelphia Eagles. Even splitting the field with Kenyan Drake, Jacobs could hit pay dirt against a Philly defense that last gave up two scores and 127 yards to Leonard Fournette in Week 6. Just watch.

Sleeper: Jamal Agnew, wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

After being targeted 13 times resulting in 11 catches for 119 yards over his last two games, Agnew is starting to make a name for himself. He is a fantasy sleeper you will want to stash to see if he keeps this pace when the Jags return from their Week 7 bye.

Breakout: James Conner, running back, Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ounPL_0YeyNr5B00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

We can expect Conner to have a big fantasy performance with plenty of opportunities to run the ball when the Cardinals next play the Texans. The Cardinals should easily get into a winning game script against one of the worst teams in the NFL. So look for Conner to completely break out as a fantasy RB1 in Week 7.

Sleeper: Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers

Sporting a 2-3 record and returning from a bye, the hope would be that the 49ers plan to get Aiyuk more involved to help the team win more games . This makes Aiyuk a fantasy sleeper heading into a cushy matchup against the Colts that are allowing the 10th-most WR fantasy points. If the magic doesn’t happen this week, then it might be time to move on from Aiyuk as a fantasy player.

Breakout: J.D. McKissic, running back, Washington Football Team

With Antonio Gibson (shin) potentially sitting out in Week 7, McKissic will have an expanded role in what will likely be a pass-heavy game against the Packers in Week 7. It is worth noting that the Packers have given up to running backs, three receiving touchdowns in six games.

Sleeper: O.J. Howard, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Both Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown won’t be playing on Sunday , making Howard a sleeper player for Week 7. Outside of Brown last week, Howard received the second-most targets (seven) from Tom Brady. He posted a season-best 49 yards and one TD. Howard is worth a deep shot for those streaming tight ends in Week 7.

Breakout: Calvin Ridley, wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons

Ridley has had plenty of time off the field to return for a Week 7 breakout performance against the Miami Dolphins. So far, the Dolphins have given up the fourth-most WR fantasy points, priming Ridley to return WR1 numbers this Sunday.

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Quarterbacks

Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia Eagles

Minshew was traded to the Eagles to add depth behind second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts . Should Hurts ever take a step back , or miss time, keep Minshew on your radar. He is worth adding for those who have deeper roster spots.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLyDh_0YeyNr5B00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering an awful hip injury, Ryan Fitzpatrick has been placed on IR. This means the WFT will rely on Taylor Heinicke moving forward. As a deep sleeper or handcuff to Heinicke, QB Kyle Allen should be rostered.

Jacob Eason, Seattle Seahawks

Eason is a fantasy sleeper to roster in the event Geno Smith struggles to stay healthy or struggles period. Keep an eye on that situation if you currently roster Smith who is replacing Russell Wilson. Yikes!

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NyANe_0YeyNr5B00
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow is back and the breakout potential for 2021 is huge! Look for his chemistry with rookie Ja’Marr Chase to continue while Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd assist in keeping Burrow atop the fantasy QB rankings.

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Wide receivers

Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQPd6_0YeyNr5B00
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Shenault got off to a slow start. But in any given week, look for him and stud rookie Trevor Lawrence to improve and create some big fantasy plays together this season. This is especially the case now that the Jaguars have likely lost D.J. Chark ( fractured ankle ) for the 2021 season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown is a sleeper playing on an offense that features Jared Goff . So, don’t let that sway you from rostering him though. The Lions typically have to air it out and St. Brown could see a bigger role with Quintez Cephus ( broken collar bone ) now placed on IR.

Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers

Given Cobb and Aaron Rodgers have eight years of history playing together, the potential for breakout fantasy points is huge. For this Cobb has flex player appeal for those who have rosters deep enough to house him.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Whether it is Jimmy Garoppolo slinging the ball , or rookie Trey Lance , the ceiling for fantasy production for Aiyuk is high and he is due a major breakout performance any week.

Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oe1yA_0YeyNr5B00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Mooney has a promising season ahead sitting right behind Allen Robinson who will be the focus of his opposing defenders. Look for Mooney to increase last year’s rookie stats with an improved quarterback situation in place in Chicago.

Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills

With Josh Allen developing into a legit threat as a passer, he will be forced to spread the ball around while defenses are focused on Stefon Diggs . And if veteran Cole Beasley were to miss any time on the field, Sanders’ fantasy stock will surge.

Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHxJ7_0YeyNr5B00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen to Jalen could be the hot fantasy breakout ticket of the season. With defenses focusing on rookie DeVonta Smith, Reagor will serve as a fall-back guy for Hurts to target.

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Running backs

Larry Rountree, Los Angeles Chargers

Rountree is waiting in the wings role behind Austin Ekeler in LA. As a capable backup to Ekeler, Rountree should be on rosters everywhere versus waiver wires.

Ty’Son Williams, Baltimore Ravens

For now, Williams sits behind recycled veterans Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell, and Devonta Freeman. He’s a fantasy sleeper to monitor should the Ravens decide to abandon their experiment with the aforementioned older RBs and give Williams another shot.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvzJE_0YeyNr5B00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Swift is a major staple in the passing game, making him a PPR fantasy stud as his stats currently stand. This is even playing alongside RB Jamaal Williams.

Michael Carter, New York Jets

Carter currently sits behind Ty Johnson, and the embattled Tevin Coleman, who can’t stay healthy. So, get your shares of Carter now! Then sit back as he migrates from sleeper to start before your very eyes.

DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lL8q_0YeyNr5B00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas is a handy RB to handcuff to both Chris Carson (neck ) and Alex Collins. With the Seahawks constantly battling injuries at running back, including Carson in the past, Dallas won’t just be sitting around.

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

If Conner plays 100% healthy, he could push ahead of Chase Edmonds to be the No. 1 RB you can trust to start. So, stash him as somewhat of a handcuff at the very least.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iGnH_0YeyNr5B00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Barkley finally broke out and he has more high-level fantasy performances to come. We hope. For now, he’s on the shelf nursing a high ankle sprain . Keep him on your radar or perhaps try to trade for him from someone who needs a healthy player right now who is startable.

Don’t be surprised if Barkley is one of the top fantasy football running backs in 2021, provided he stays healthy.

Phillip Lindsay, Houston Texans

Lindsay finds himself in an awkward backfield crowded by David Johnson and Mark Ingram. However, Lindsay is the youngest of this trio and a sleeper who will take on more work if either Johnson or Ingram becomes sidelined. Johnson has an injury-riddled past and Ingram is not getting younger on anyone’s watch.

AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVrOZ_0YeyNr5B00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Backing up to Aaron Jones, Dillon will get his fair share of goal-line work and touches. And in any given game when the Packers gain a sizable lead, Dillon will be the guy on the field while Jones sits out to rest.

Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

Look for Mitchell as well as Trey Sermon to step up when either one could become a fantasy breakout on a 49ers run-first offense. However, we must keep tabs on their health as well on a weekly basis.

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Tight ends

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sO8Ia_0YeyNr5B00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Given the landscape at tight end isn’t great in fantasy football, Kmet is worth a stash, especially in dynasty formats.

Tyler Kroft, New York Jets

Rookie QBs often tend to lean on their tight ends, making Kroft a fantasy sleeper at a TE position that is sometimes difficult to fill. Keep him on your radar as a streaming tight end, at the very least.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCPht_0YeyNr5B00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

QB Matthew Stafford has always kept his tight ends involved and the large-bodied 6-foot-6 Higbee will be a sweet red zone option for the veteran quarterback. Don’t miss out on getting Higbee on your fantasy roster for the rest of the season.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjISh_0YeyNr5B00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Pitts is far from your average rookie tight end. This fantasy football keeper has a bright future ahead on a Falcons offense that employs a pass-heavy scheme. As such, the breakout potential for Pitts is endless, and so much so, that he could eventually give studs Travis Kelce and George Kittle a run for the money.

The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Special Message For Brett Favre

Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday. The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory. The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest...
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
The Spun

Look: New JJ Watt Sideline Video Going Viral

Over the weekend, the Arizona Cardinals put their undefeated record to the test with a game against the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland entered as a slight favorite, but it was clear from the start that Arizona was just the better team. The Cardinals dominated both sides of the ball en route to a 37-14 victory over Baker Mayfield and the Browns.
NFL
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Packers Have Suffered Another Tough Injury Blow

The Green Bay Packers are quickly losing their depth on defense. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had troubling news to report about one of the team’s pass rushers. Chauncey Rivers, a rotational edge rusher for the Packers, suffered a non-contact injury during Wednesday’s practice. He could be placed...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baltimore Ravens Trade Rumors

No NFL team was hit harder by the injury bug this preseason than the Baltimore Ravens, who lost several key players – including multiple at the running back position – to injuries prior to the start of the year. John Harbaugh’s team is still going strong, though. Baltimore is 3-1...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jaylon Smith addresses reason Cowboys cut him

In a somewhat surprising move earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith — a 2016 second-round pick out of Notre Dame and one-time Pro Bowler. The reason why Dallas cut Smith quickly became evident, however. Despite owing him $7.2 million, the Cowboys made the decision based on...
NFL
