Predicting the fantasy football sleepers and breakouts for NFL Week 11

Fantasy Football Breakouts: Week 11

Daniel Jones, quarterback, New York Giants

Daniel Jones is poised for a fantasy breakout facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. With the Buccaneers giving up the 10th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks on the season, Jones should take advantage. He’s rested from a bye and will hopefully have all of his wide receivers playing healthy which would be a huge plus.

Myles Gaskin, running back, Miami Dolphins

Gaskin can be a fantasy nightmare at times. But Week 11 presents the ideal game script for Gaskin to reward with a breakout fantasy performance. He faces the Jets defense that is just atrocious in defending opposing running backs. This squad has yielded a league-high 189.3 yards per clash on average and 20 touchdowns in nine games. Gaskin could finish as a top-10 RB for Week 11, provided there are no snafus.

Leonard Fournette, running back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the same game where we see Giants QB Daniel Jones break out, Fournette himself is slated for a big performance. The Giants have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to RBs when we should hope the Buccaneers are in the position to run the ball more in Week 11. They are going to be playing ultra-aggressively, following two embarrassing losses in a row to two lower-ranked NFL teams.

Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase is set to have himself a fantasy breakout in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders last got handed the business by Chiefs’ top wideout, Tyreek Hill, who blasted them for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Look for Chase and QB Joe Burrow to cause some chaos against what last looked like an invisible Raiders defense .

Robby Anderson, wide receiver, Carolina Panthers

Welp. It might finally be time for Anderson to break out as a reliable fantasy wide receiver. Anderson last caught Cam Newton’s first passing touchdown of the season, and there may be more fantasy spoils on the horizon with this major quarterback change in Carolina. It also helps that the Panthers will play The Washington Football team in Week 11. This defense has given up the second-most WR fantasy points to date.

Fantasy Football Sleepers: Week 11

Tyrod Taylor, quarterback, Houston Texans

For those scrambling for a fantasy quarterback in Week 11, Taylor has plenty of sleeper appeal as a QB2. He has had ample time to rest from a bye week and returns to play the Tennessee Titans. This team just happens to have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Wayne Gallman, running back, Atlanta Falcons

With Cordarrelle Patterson not trending towards playing against the Patriots in Week 11, Gallman is a sleeper RB who could see some significant touches. Gallman led the Falcons in carries with 15 for 55 yards with Patterson sidelined with an ankle sprain last week. With the Falcons snubbing Mike Davis in that scenario, and pretty much all season, Gallman stands to benefit.

Eno Benjamin, running back, Arizona Cardinals

Benjamin is a fantasy sleeper to play in a deep flex spot in Week 11 when the Cardinals play the Seattle Seahawks. To date, Seattle has given up a ridiculous average of 180.4 running back yards per game , equating to the second-most fantasy points per clash. Even with James Conner as the lead, Benjamin stands to rack up some garbage time fantasy points.

Bryan Edwards, wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders

Edwards enters Week 11 having delivered his best fantasy performance to date last week (88 yards and one touchdown). If Derek Carr continues to keep targeting Edwards, he is a fantasy sleeper heading into a game against the Bengals. It is worth noting that the Bengals defense has allowed the ninth-most yards passing yards in the NFL.

Cole Kmet, tight end, Chicago Bears

Those streaming tight ends in Week 11 should consider Kmet. With the Baltimore Ravens next on the schedule, Kmet is poised for a TE1 performance facing a defense giving up the third-most fantasy points on the season. Also keep in mind, in his last game, Kmet garnered a season-high eight targets, resulting in six catches for 87 yards. Those were his best-receiving stats this year.

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Quarterbacks

Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia Eagles

Minshew was traded to the Eagles to add depth behind second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts . Should Hurts ever take a step back , or miss time, keep Minshew on your radar. He is worth adding for those who have deeper roster spots.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team

After suffering an awful hip injury, Ryan Fitzpatrick has been placed on IR. This means the WFT will rely on Taylor Heinicke moving forward. As a deep sleeper or handcuff to Heinicke, QB Kyle Allen should be rostered.

Jacob Eason, Seattle Seahawks

Eason is a fantasy sleeper to roster in the event Geno Smith struggles to stay healthy or struggles period. Keep an eye on that situation if you currently roster Smith who is replacing Russell Wilson. Yikes!

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow is back and the breakout potential for 2021 is huge! Look for his chemistry with rookie Ja’Marr Chase to continue while Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd assist in keeping Burrow atop the fantasy QB rankings.

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Wide receivers

Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars

Shenault got off to a slow start. But in any given week, look for him and stud rookie Trevor Lawrence to improve and create some big fantasy plays together this season. This is especially the case now that the Jaguars have likely lost D.J. Chark ( fractured ankle ) for the 2021 season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown is a sleeper playing on an offense that features Jared Goff . So, don’t let that sway you from rostering him though. The Lions typically have to air it out and St. Brown could see a bigger role with Quintez Cephus ( broken collar bone ) now placed on IR.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Whether it is Jimmy Garoppolo slinging the ball , or rookie Trey Lance , the ceiling for fantasy production for Aiyuk is high and he is due a major breakout performance any week.

Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

Mooney has a promising season ahead sitting right behind Allen Robinson who will be the focus of his opposing defenders. Look for Mooney to increase last year’s rookie stats with an improved quarterback situation in place in Chicago.

Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills

With Josh Allen developing into a legit threat as a passer, he will be forced to spread the ball around while defenses are focused on Stefon Diggs . And if veteran Cole Beasley were to miss any time on the field, Sanders’ fantasy stock will surge.

Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen to Jalen could be the hot fantasy breakout ticket of the season. With defenses focusing on rookie DeVonta Smith, Reagor will serve as a fall-back guy for Hurts to target.

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Running backs

Ty’Son Williams, Baltimore Ravens

For now, Williams sits behind recycled veterans Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell, and Devonta Freeman. He’s a fantasy sleeper to monitor should the Ravens decide to abandon their experiment with the aforementioned older RBs and give Williams another shot.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

Swift is a major staple in the passing game, making him a PPR fantasy stud as his stats currently stand. This is even playing alongside RB Jamaal Williams.

Michael Carter, New York Jets

Carter currently sits behind Ty Johnson, and the embattled Tevin Coleman, who can’t stay healthy. So, get your shares of Carter now! Then sit back as he migrates from sleeper to start before your very eyes.

DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

Dallas is a handy RB to handcuff to both Chris Carson (neck ) and Alex Collins. With the Seahawks constantly battling injuries at running back, including Carson in the past, Dallas won’t just be sitting around.

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Conner has paid off well as a handcuff to Chase Edmonds who is on IR with an ankle sprain. Playing extremely well, Conner may just retain the lead back duties once Edmonds returns.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley finally broke out and he has more high-level fantasy performances to come. We hope. For now, he’s on the shelf nursing a high ankle sprain . Keep him on your radar or perhaps try to trade for him from someone who needs a healthy player right now who is startable.

Don’t be surprised if Barkley is one of the top fantasy football running backs in 2021, provided he stays healthy.

Phillip Lindsay, Houston Texans

Lindsay finds himself in an awkward backfield crowded by David Johnson and Mark Ingram. However, Lindsay is the youngest of this trio and a sleeper who will take on more work if either Johnson or Ingram becomes sidelined. Johnson has an injury-riddled past and Ingram is not getting younger on anyone’s watch.

AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers

Backing up to Aaron Jones, Dillon will get his fair share of goal-line work and touches. And in any given game when the Packers gain a sizable lead, Dillon will be the guy on the field while Jones sits out to rest.

Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

Look for Mitchell as well as Trey Sermon to step up when either one could become a fantasy breakout on a 49ers run-first offense. However, we must keep tabs on their health as well on a weekly basis.

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Tight ends

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Given the landscape at tight end isn’t great in fantasy football, Kmet is worth a stash, especially in dynasty formats.

Tyler Kroft, New York Jets

Rookie QBs often tend to lean on their tight ends, making Kroft a fantasy sleeper at a TE position that is sometimes difficult to fill. Keep him on your radar as a streaming tight end, at the very least.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

QB Matthew Stafford has always kept his tight ends involved and the large-bodied 6-foot-6 Higbee will be a sweet red zone option for the veteran quarterback. Don’t miss out on getting Higbee on your fantasy roster for the rest of the season.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts is far from your average rookie tight end. This fantasy football keeper has a bright future ahead on a Falcons offense that employs a pass-heavy scheme. As such, the breakout potential for Pitts is endless, and so much so, that he could eventually give studs Travis Kelce and George Kittle a run for the money.

