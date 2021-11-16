ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Predicting the fantasy football sleepers and breakouts for NFL Week 11

By Rachel Wold
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fN1T_0YeyNr5B00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cr02_0YeyNr5B00

Following another major week of NFL action, and now setting our fantasy rosters while four teams have their bye weeks, here are some under-the-radar fantasy football sleepers and some players poised for big breakouts to target for Week 11. We also look at some players to stash throughout the season.

Here is a look at each major position on offense and where to find the best value for your ultimate fantasy football team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTBIW_0YeyNr5B00 Also Read:
2021 NFL Power Rankings: Green Bay Packers snag No. 1 spot, Los Angeles Rams crash

Fantasy Football Breakouts: Week 11

Daniel Jones, quarterback, New York Giants

Daniel Jones is poised for a fantasy breakout facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. With the Buccaneers giving up the 10th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks on the season, Jones should take advantage. He’s rested from a bye and will hopefully have all of his wide receivers playing healthy which would be a huge plus.

Myles Gaskin, running back, Miami Dolphins

Gaskin can be a fantasy nightmare at times. But Week 11 presents the ideal game script for Gaskin to reward with a breakout fantasy performance. He faces the Jets defense that is just atrocious in defending opposing running backs. This squad has yielded a league-high 189.3 yards per clash on average and 20 touchdowns in nine games. Gaskin could finish as a top-10 RB for Week 11, provided there are no snafus.

Leonard Fournette, running back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the same game where we see Giants QB Daniel Jones break out, Fournette himself is slated for a big performance. The Giants have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to RBs when we should hope the Buccaneers are in the position to run the ball more in Week 11. They are going to be playing ultra-aggressively, following two embarrassing losses in a row to two lower-ranked NFL teams.

Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUXgq_0YeyNr5B00
Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chase is set to have himself a fantasy breakout in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders last got handed the business by Chiefs’ top wideout, Tyreek Hill, who blasted them for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Look for Chase and QB Joe Burrow to cause some chaos against what last looked like an invisible Raiders defense .

Related: Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings

Robby Anderson, wide receiver, Carolina Panthers

Welp. It might finally be time for Anderson to break out as a reliable fantasy wide receiver. Anderson last caught Cam Newton’s first passing touchdown of the season, and there may be more fantasy spoils on the horizon with this major quarterback change in Carolina. It also helps that the Panthers will play The Washington Football team in Week 11. This defense has given up the second-most WR fantasy points to date.

Fantasy Football Sleepers: Week 11

Tyrod Taylor, quarterback, Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGhhK_0YeyNr5B00
Nov 7, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) attempts a pass under pressure from Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

For those scrambling for a fantasy quarterback in Week 11, Taylor has plenty of sleeper appeal as a QB2. He has had ample time to rest from a bye week and returns to play the Tennessee Titans. This team just happens to have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Wayne Gallman, running back, Atlanta Falcons

With Cordarrelle Patterson not trending towards playing against the Patriots in Week 11, Gallman is a sleeper RB who could see some significant touches. Gallman led the Falcons in carries with 15 for 55 yards with Patterson sidelined with an ankle sprain last week. With the Falcons snubbing Mike Davis in that scenario, and pretty much all season, Gallman stands to benefit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRZG1_0YeyNr5B00
Also Read:
NFL waiver wire pickups: Top targets for Week 11 fantasy action

Eno Benjamin, running back, Arizona Cardinals

Benjamin is a fantasy sleeper to play in a deep flex spot in Week 11 when the Cardinals play the Seattle Seahawks. To date, Seattle has given up a ridiculous average of 180.4 running back yards per game , equating to the second-most fantasy points per clash. Even with James Conner as the lead, Benjamin stands to rack up some garbage time fantasy points.

Bryan Edwards, wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders

Edwards enters Week 11 having delivered his best fantasy performance to date last week (88 yards and one touchdown). If Derek Carr continues to keep targeting Edwards, he is a fantasy sleeper heading into a game against the Bengals. It is worth noting that the Bengals defense has allowed the ninth-most yards passing yards in the NFL.

Cole Kmet, tight end, Chicago Bears

Those streaming tight ends in Week 11 should consider Kmet. With the Baltimore Ravens next on the schedule, Kmet is poised for a TE1 performance facing a defense giving up the third-most fantasy points on the season. Also keep in mind, in his last game, Kmet garnered a season-high eight targets, resulting in six catches for 87 yards. Those were his best-receiving stats this year.

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Quarterbacks

Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia Eagles

Minshew was traded to the Eagles to add depth behind second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts . Should Hurts ever take a step back , or miss time, keep Minshew on your radar. He is worth adding for those who have deeper roster spots.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLyDh_0YeyNr5B00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering an awful hip injury, Ryan Fitzpatrick has been placed on IR. This means the WFT will rely on Taylor Heinicke moving forward. As a deep sleeper or handcuff to Heinicke, QB Kyle Allen should be rostered.

Jacob Eason, Seattle Seahawks

Eason is a fantasy sleeper to roster in the event Geno Smith struggles to stay healthy or struggles period. Keep an eye on that situation if you currently roster Smith who is replacing Russell Wilson. Yikes!

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NyANe_0YeyNr5B00
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow is back and the breakout potential for 2021 is huge! Look for his chemistry with rookie Ja’Marr Chase to continue while Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd assist in keeping Burrow atop the fantasy QB rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSJ5i_0YeyNr5B00 Also Read:
NFL Top 100 Players of 2021: Cowboys’ stars rise, Ja’Marr Chase debuts

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Wide receivers

Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQPd6_0YeyNr5B00
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Shenault got off to a slow start. But in any given week, look for him and stud rookie Trevor Lawrence to improve and create some big fantasy plays together this season. This is especially the case now that the Jaguars have likely lost D.J. Chark ( fractured ankle ) for the 2021 season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown is a sleeper playing on an offense that features Jared Goff . So, don’t let that sway you from rostering him though. The Lions typically have to air it out and St. Brown could see a bigger role with Quintez Cephus ( broken collar bone ) now placed on IR.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Whether it is Jimmy Garoppolo slinging the ball , or rookie Trey Lance , the ceiling for fantasy production for Aiyuk is high and he is due a major breakout performance any week.

Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oe1yA_0YeyNr5B00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Mooney has a promising season ahead sitting right behind Allen Robinson who will be the focus of his opposing defenders. Look for Mooney to increase last year’s rookie stats with an improved quarterback situation in place in Chicago.

Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills

With Josh Allen developing into a legit threat as a passer, he will be forced to spread the ball around while defenses are focused on Stefon Diggs . And if veteran Cole Beasley were to miss any time on the field, Sanders’ fantasy stock will surge.

Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHxJ7_0YeyNr5B00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen to Jalen could be the hot fantasy breakout ticket of the season. With defenses focusing on rookie DeVonta Smith, Reagor will serve as a fall-back guy for Hurts to target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQXVn_0YeyNr5B00 Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Running backs

Ty’Son Williams, Baltimore Ravens

For now, Williams sits behind recycled veterans Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell, and Devonta Freeman. He’s a fantasy sleeper to monitor should the Ravens decide to abandon their experiment with the aforementioned older RBs and give Williams another shot.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvzJE_0YeyNr5B00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Swift is a major staple in the passing game, making him a PPR fantasy stud as his stats currently stand. This is even playing alongside RB Jamaal Williams.

Michael Carter, New York Jets

Carter currently sits behind Ty Johnson, and the embattled Tevin Coleman, who can’t stay healthy. So, get your shares of Carter now! Then sit back as he migrates from sleeper to start before your very eyes.

DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lL8q_0YeyNr5B00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas is a handy RB to handcuff to both Chris Carson (neck ) and Alex Collins. With the Seahawks constantly battling injuries at running back, including Carson in the past, Dallas won’t just be sitting around.

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Conner has paid off well as a handcuff to Chase Edmonds who is on IR with an ankle sprain. Playing extremely well, Conner may just retain the lead back duties once Edmonds returns.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iGnH_0YeyNr5B00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Barkley finally broke out and he has more high-level fantasy performances to come. We hope. For now, he’s on the shelf nursing a high ankle sprain . Keep him on your radar or perhaps try to trade for him from someone who needs a healthy player right now who is startable.

Don’t be surprised if Barkley is one of the top fantasy football running backs in 2021, provided he stays healthy.

Phillip Lindsay, Houston Texans

Lindsay finds himself in an awkward backfield crowded by David Johnson and Mark Ingram. However, Lindsay is the youngest of this trio and a sleeper who will take on more work if either Johnson or Ingram becomes sidelined. Johnson has an injury-riddled past and Ingram is not getting younger on anyone’s watch.

AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVrOZ_0YeyNr5B00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Backing up to Aaron Jones, Dillon will get his fair share of goal-line work and touches. And in any given game when the Packers gain a sizable lead, Dillon will be the guy on the field while Jones sits out to rest.

Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

Look for Mitchell as well as Trey Sermon to step up when either one could become a fantasy breakout on a 49ers run-first offense. However, we must keep tabs on their health as well on a weekly basis.

Also Read:

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Tight ends

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sO8Ia_0YeyNr5B00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Given the landscape at tight end isn’t great in fantasy football, Kmet is worth a stash, especially in dynasty formats.

Tyler Kroft, New York Jets

Rookie QBs often tend to lean on their tight ends, making Kroft a fantasy sleeper at a TE position that is sometimes difficult to fill. Keep him on your radar as a streaming tight end, at the very least.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCPht_0YeyNr5B00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

QB Matthew Stafford has always kept his tight ends involved and the large-bodied 6-foot-6 Higbee will be a sweet red zone option for the veteran quarterback. Don’t miss out on getting Higbee on your fantasy roster for the rest of the season.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjISh_0YeyNr5B00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Pitts is far from your average rookie tight end. This fantasy football keeper has a bright future ahead on a Falcons offense that employs a pass-heavy scheme. As such, the breakout potential for Pitts is endless, and so much so, that he could eventually give studs Travis Kelce and George Kittle a run for the money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5IdD_0YeyNr5B00 Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gallman
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell sends tweet after being cut by Ravens

Le’Veon Bell is one of several veteran running backs the Baltimore Ravens signed this season after dealing with injuries to the position, but that experiment has seemingly come to an end. Bell was informed by the Ravens on Tuesday that he will be waived. He issued a statement on Twitter...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Jets#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Miami Dolphins Gaskin#Rb#Giants#Ja Marr Chase#Today Network Chase
ClutchPoints

Ray Lewis’ net worth in 2021

Ray Lewis is one of the best linebackers in the game as he led the Baltimore Ravens’ defense his whole career. In this one, we will take a look at Ray Lewis’ net worth in 2021. Ray Lewis’ Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $35 Million. Ray Lewis’ net-worth in 2021...
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Surprising Admission On Rob Gronkowski

Over the weekend, tight end Rob Gronkowski made his return to the starting lineup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game against the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, it didn’t go well for Gronk or the team. He left the contest with back spasms early and then the Buccaneers went on to lose the game to a third-string quarterback.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy