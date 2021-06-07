Predicting fantasy football sleepers and breakouts for 2021

As football enthusiasts shift their focus to the 2021 season, here are some under-the-radar fantasy football sleepers and breakout players to consider when drafting.

Here is a look at each major position on offense and where to find the best value in your fantasy football drafts.

Updated: June 7, 2021, 09:35 AM PST

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Quarterbacks

Cam Newton, New England Patriots

The Patriots have decided to kick the tires again with Cam Newton for 2021. Though, they also just drafted QB Mac Jones to add for depth. However, the plan may be for Jones to sit for a season (kind of like Tom Brady did back in the day), leaving Newton in the starting seat.

With New England not messing around while being very active in free agency , it added multiple talented playmakers to help Newton to succeed this fall.

This makes him a sleeper coming from what was a pretty disastrous 2020 fantasy season.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team

Jan 9, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) passes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Washington signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to the squad, Heinicke comes with some sleeper appeal moving forward. After all, Washington did lock Heinicke up to a new two-year deal . This is worth soaking in as Heinicke could be the guy Washington plans to phase in while Fitzpatrick mentors.

For those who watched Heinicke in his Wild Card performance against Tampa Bay back in January, the young quarterback showed promise. He passed for 306 yards while rushing for another 46. With Fitzpatrick acting as a bridge QB in Washington, Heinicke is a sleeper QB to stash, “just in case.”

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

While it would seem the Saints plan to roll with Taysom Hill under center in 2021, Jameis Winston ( newly re-signed ) could be called to duty if Hill sputters. Don’t panic, however.

Despite those gnarly turnovers Winston was famous for in Tampa Bay, he last chucked the ball for a league-high 5,109 passing yards in 2019. This equated to fantasy points galore!

More of the same could be coming — with hopefully far fewer turnovers — making Winston a later-round sleeper to target in 2021 fantasy drafting.

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

Sep 23, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz’ s fantasy season went up in flames in 2020 when he was ultimately benched for rookie Jalen Hurts . But, no more of that for 2021.

This big fantasy QB bust will get a fresh start with the Colts — via a big blockbuster trade — which should reignite his NFL career. Reuniting with former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who’s now the head coach in Indianapolis, should help Wentz get back on track.

Plus, the Colts sport an exciting group of receivers including T.Y. Hilton and youngsters, Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell.

Hopefully all those elements launch Wentz into the fantasy-relevant column again. Fingers crossed. He’s worth taking a flier on as a sleeper option due to his high-end talent level. That raw ability is undeniable.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gives a thumbs up to the fans after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The Bengals collected their first win of the season, 33-25, from the Jaguars. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow ’s rookie season ended abruptly when the young quarterback tore his ACL in Week 10 . Before this, Burrow was averaging a respectable 268.8 passing yards per game, and he had scored 16 times.

Look for Burrow to quickly get back on course, primed to breakout in 2021 with the offense he played so well with before his injury. He and newly drafted LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase should create fireworks again together. Meanwhile, Tee Higgins evolving in his second season only increases Burrow’s stock.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After taking his team through two postseason contests and impressing, Baker Mayfield seems to have turned a new leaf. As a fantasy quarterback heading into 2021, he should keep evolving. He’s got an excellent wide receiving corps — including Odell Beckham Jr’s return — to help keep the fantasy points rolling in.

It is also worth mentioning that Mayfield’s interceptions dropped from 21 in 2019 to just eight in 2020, while his passing touchdowns increased by four.

Who is ready to rock and roll with Mayfield this year?

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Wide receivers

Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec 6, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

It’s just awesome that Shenault gets Trevor Lawrence as his quarterback this fall. Yippee! This will mean a world of difference for Shenault, who already turned heads at times in his 2020 rookie year. Even with a revolving door of quarterbacks last year in Jacksonville, Shenault managed to record 600 yards and five touchdowns. Pair Shenault with Trevor Lawrence , and cash in with fantasy points.

Antonio Gandy-Golden, Washington Football Team

Sep 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (10) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Gandy-Golden should be ramping up for more success in his sophomore year as a WR3 option in Washington, behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel .

So, scrap Gandy-Golden’s injury-plagued rookie campaign. And, take note that Gandy-Golden led the Independent Conference in 2019 with 79 receptions and 1,396 yards, and he was thought to be a steal in the draft when Washington acquired him in the fourth round..

With an average yards per catch of over 17 in college and a 6-foot-4 frame that makes for an inviting red-zone target, Gandy-Golden has the kind of big-play upside fantasy owners can enjoy when they take a late-round flier on this young wideout.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

The Texans made a swift draft move adding Michigan’s Collins to a pretty paper-thin WR corps, headlined by Brandin Cooks, Andre Roberts and Randall Cobb. So, look for Collins, who stands a lofty 6-foot-4, to make an impact on offense right from Day 1.

Even with the QB situation in flux in Houston , Collins is a handy sleeper to have on your fantasy roster in both redraft and dynasty leagues.

Tyler Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson’s fantasy stock could still rise even though the Bucs re-signed Antonio Brown . Brown is signed for only one season and he will still be on a short leash to not commit any off-the-field issues that could see him getting the boot out of Tampa Bay. So, stash Johnson just in case, or pick him up as a later-round pick in dynasty leagues with deep rosters.

Keep in mind, he is part of an offense that Tom Brady loves to keep defenses guessing when he spreads the ball around. Johnson did have some clutch catches in key spots during Tampa Bay’s run to Super Bowl LV, so Brady obviously trusts him.

Denzel Mims, New York Jets

Nov 29, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) gains yards after the catch during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New and exciting things are happening for the Jets, which means primo fantasy potential for Mims, selected 59th overall in 2020. With a quarterback shift from Sam Darnold (traded to Carolina) to new rookie Zach Wilson , the Jets offense should be running more efficiently under new coaching. This should boil down to Mims fetching plenty of targets — even with the addition of Corey Davis, and rookie, Elijah Moore . He is a fantasy football sleeper you will want to stash on your team.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Aiyuk has a fantastic opportunity to build on the 748 yards and five touchdowns he scored as a rookie. These numbers should have been higher if Aiyuk — when left wide open many times — had been better targeted last year. With rookie QB Trey Lance entering the mix, look for Jimmy Garoppolo to play more focused than ever with his job security on the line.

This season just screams breakout for Aiyuk with the chains moving in the Bay area.

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

It may not take long for Moore to surpass his WR competition behind DeAndre Hopkins. This competition includes an aging A.J. Green, and youngsters Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella who have yet to impress as 2018-19 second-round draftees, respectively.

Obviously, the Cardinals were still looking to fill in their weakness at WR when they selected this Purdue standout, who ranked No. 1 in receptions in the NCAA in 2018. Moore comes with much sleeper appeal for those who are patient enough to wait on him.

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

With no more Sammy Watkins in the picture, look for Hardman to have a more dominate roll on offense. He will start opposite Tyreek Hill and should only build on the 560 yards and four touchdowns he last accomplished in 2020.

With defenses blanketing both Hill and Travis Kelce to the best of their ability, Patrick Mahomes will be forced to look Hardman’s way on a regular basis. Nab Hardman with a late-round pick as a sleeper who should definitely pull his weight this year.

Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

Jan 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) makes a catch against Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Bears tagging Allen Robinson, look for Mooney to have a larger role on offense. He could be a fantasy stud in the making, with more stability at the quarterback position in Chicago. Whether it’s veteran Andy Dalton or rookie Justin Fields slinging the pigskin, Mooney should be on course to see an increase in the 98 targets, 631 yards, and four touchdowns he produced as a rookie.

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Sep 14, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Look for Jeudy to build on a solid rookie campaign when he averaged a big 16.5 yards per catch in 2020. In all, Jeudy tallied 856 receiving yards but found the end zone only three times. With Courtland Sutton’s return, Jeudy will have more opportunities to make the YAC plays that pad his fantasy stats. This should remain the case with either Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater under center.

Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints

Keep Callaway in mind in later rounds of drafting. If the aforementioned Winston winds up starting for the Saints, he’ll be looking for receiving options outside of Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith when they are drawing coverage.

For now, it would appear that Taysom Hill will be under center in Week 1. Either way, Callaway is fantasy sleeper worth stashing on a Saints offense that might have to rely upon throwing the ball more often than running it in 2021.

Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) makes a reception past New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Limited to just 11 games in his rookie year, Reagor did little to dazzle his fantasy owners. Those who stuck with Reagor on their rosters saw one measly touchdown be scored which accompanied 36 yards on average per clash. No good.

Perhaps playing healthy and opposite of stud rookie DeVonta Smith (likely drawing double coverage), will afford Reagor more opportunity to step up and take his fantasy game to the next level.

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Running backs

Larry Rountree, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have a slew of backs but felt it prudent to add Rountree in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He enters the NFL after producing a whopping 4,009 total yards and 40 touchdowns at Missouri.

With that said, he’ll likely challenge and best Justin Jackson in training camp, making him the No. 3 RB option. And, it might not be long before Rountree stands out over Joshua Kelley, who was very underwhelming as a rookie.

Rountree definitely boasts later-round sleeper appeal in standard fantasy formats, playing opposite of pass-catching stud, Austin Ekeler.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

Dec 20, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) runs for a short gain during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Many people are counting on Swift to be a fantasy football star next season. It could work out. He’ll be partnered with Jared Goff , who should rely heavily on Swift for check-downs to move the ball.

Swift can do it all. He rushed for 4.6 yards per carry and eight touchdowns in just 13 games as a rookie while catching 80.7% of his targets for 357 yards and two touchdowns. Swift will be a gem of an RB to own, especially in PPR fantasy formats in 2021.

P.S. Don’t let the presence of a newly-signed Jamaal Williams sway you from trusting in Swift’s breakout potential. It’ll also help Swift to run behind new first-round pick Penei Sewell.

Michael Carter, New York Jets

Already practicing with the starters in OTAs, it won’t take Carter long to rise up the depth chart considering he put up 2,669 scrimmage yards during his last two seasons at North Carolina. He currently sits behind Lamical Perine, who had an uneventful rookie year, and the embattled Tevin Coleman who can’t stay healthy.

So, get your draft shares of Carter now! Then sit back as he migrates from sleeper to start status before your very eyes.

DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

Nov 15, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas (31) runs the ball ahead of Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

We saw Dallas in limited action last year when he helped fill in for an injured Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde.

Heading into 2021, the Seahawks re-signed Carson . While this certainly flattens Dallas’ fantasy value, he should still be drafted as a handcuff. Even with Rashaad Penny in the picture, Dallas has appeal, taking into consideration, the oft-injured Penny has played in only 27 games in his three seasons in Seattle.

With Carson’s proneness to injury as well, Dallas may be called upon to step up and contribute in a big way.

Damien Williams, Chicago Bears

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) scores around San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Williams opted out of his 2020 Chiefs’ season , much to the dismay of those who drafted him last summer. However, he will return to the league to join David Montgomery in what could be a one-two punch at RB.

Because Williams was M.I.A. last year, some may write him off when fantasy drafting begins. Though, remember, it was Williams who helped spark his former Chiefs’ comeback in their Super Bowl LIV triumph over the San Francisco 49ers. He scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to aid the victorious cause.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Sep 20, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is helped off of the field after suffering an injury during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Barkley is due for a significant fantasy rebound, having had plenty of time to recover from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 2 of last season. Daniel Jones and the Giants need him back on the gridiron more than ever, when Barkley should return to being the focal point of their offense.

This is a guy who stunned his fantasy owners in 2018 with a league-high 2,028 scrimmage yards 15 touchdowns. As long as Barkley stays healthy, he will receive a ton of touches. Don’t be surprised if Barkley is one of the top fantasy football studs in 2021.

Giovani Bernard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball against Houston Texans linebacker Jonathan Greenard (52) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A sneaky sleeper RB pick in 2021 might just be Bernard. The Bucs honed in and signed this free agent as they are a pretty savvy team at finding talent in recycled players.

Think back to when Tom Brady made James White a fantasy staple in New England, and this could be what happens with Bernard in Tampa. Both backs are similar in physique and skilled in catching passes. Bernard is worth a lower-round pick in PPR fantasy formats as such.

AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers

Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) runs with the ball while Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) and linebacker Troy Reeder (51) attempt to tackle during the first half of a NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

So, the Packers surprised the fantasy world when they re-signed their No. 1 RB, Aaron Jones . Don’t worry. With the Packers moving on from free agent Jamaal Williams, Dillon will inherit the No. 2 role alongside Jones. That is a spot where Dillon should see plenty of goal line work and touches when the Packers are in the winning position to allow Jones to rest.

Aside from this tag-team action, Dillon is definitely worth drafting as a backup should Jones miss time. He displayed some nice potential as a rookie while filling in here and and there back in 2020. When given the ball, Dillon rushed for a bruising 5.3 yards per carry proving he’s ready to take his fantasy game to the next level.

Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers saw fit to draft Mitchell in the 6th round of the NFL draft, aside from taking Trey Sermon in the third round. So, it would appear that Mitchell is poised for some type of role. He comes four seasons at Louisiana when he averaged a bruising 6.2 yards per carry and scored 41 rushing touchdowns.

With the 49ers’ tailbacks constantly dealing with injuries. Mitchell is a fantastic depth player to handcuff behind Raheem Mostert who — despite missing eight games in 2020 — will presumably be slated to start.

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Pollard made some excellent plays when spot filling in for Ezekiel Elliott in 2020. With Dak Prescott back in the game running what should be a fine-operating offense, Pollard will get his chances to spell Elliott when the team is in good position to let their star RB take a time out.

Elliott is precious and highly-paid cargo and the Cowboys won’t want to burn the tires off of their sixth-year ball carrier. At the least, Pollard is a sleeper pick who might be flex-worthy depending on the Cowboys’ game script.

Fantasy football sleepers for 2021 NFL season: Tight ends

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Henry just landed a sweet spot playing for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. He will now work with either Newton, who always had a nice connection with his tight ends in Carolina, or a promising rookie in Mac Jones . Even sharing the field with Jonnu Smith, Henry comes with plenty of sleeper value provided he stays healthy as he continues his NFL career in New England.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Nov 1, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) practices before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kmet enters 2021 slightly under the radar. But now the Bears are secure at QB in Chicago, this makes Kmet an intriguing fantasy sleeper.

Last year as a rookie, Kmet played second fiddle to Jimmy Graham. However, Graham is slated to take up tons of salary cap space and Chicago could decide it wants none of that heading into the new season in retooling its offense.

Given the landscape at tight end isn’t great in fantasy football, Kmet is worth a stash, especially in dynasty formats.

Hunter Long, Miami Dolphins

Long gives QB Tua Tagovailoa another big-bodied receiving option in tandem with tight end, Mike Gesicki. Over his past two seasons at Boston College, Long recorded 85 catches for 1,194 yards and seven touchdowns.

This apparently prompted the Dolphins to spend a third-round pick on Long to enhance their depth here. Long is worth rostering in dynasty leagues from a fantasy perspective and as a sleeper who could emerge as a starter in redraft fantasy formats.

Adam Trautman, New Orleans Saints

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Things will be moving and shaking in New Orleans this season, opening up the door for Trautman to make a fantasy impact at tight end now that Jared Cook has signed on with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Whether it’s Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston slinging the pigskin in 2021, Trautman should be more involved on offense.

Brevin Jordan, Houston Texans

Who? Jordan is deep sleeper on a team whose quarterback situation remains muddied. At 6-foot-2 and 247 pounds, Jordan profiles as a big-bodied WR and should have an impact on an offense lacking high-profile passing options.

Jordan comes from three years at Miami when he racked up 105 receptions for 1,368 yards and 13 touchdowns. Keep an eye out on how he performs during training camp.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Tyler Higbee (89) against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Higbee was a bit overhyped heading into 2020 when his receiving yards dipped by over 200 last year compared to 2019. However, Matthew Stafford will now be throwing the ball in Los Angeles is getting us giddy again about Higbee as a breakout fantasy tight end. Stafford has always kept his tight ends involved and the big-bodied 6-foot-6 Higbee will be a sweet red zone option for the veteran quarterback. Look out!

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) catches the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) during the first quarter in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a little bold to throw a rookie tight end in here, but Kyle Pitts is far from your average tight end. He was selected without hesitation by the Atlanta Falcons which run a pass-heavy offense. With Julio Jones out of Atlanta , the breakout potential for Pitts is endless, and so much so, that he could give studs such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle a run for the money.

Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs

This guy is a sleeper and one who can be deeply rostered in dynasty leagues if your space allows. He is an heir apparent to Travis Kelce who is 31 and fully playing at his prime. With that said, the Chiefs spent a fifth-rounder on this pass-catching TE who tallied 80 catches for 677 yards and five touchdowns throughout his last two seasons at Duke.

With Sammy Watkins out of the picture and the Chiefs wanting to keep Kelce in good condition, Gray may just see a little action on offense in his rookie year.

