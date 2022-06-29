ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More

By Life & Style Magazine
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Not all members of Bachelor Nation have found love on the reality show — but some have gone on to pursue high-profile romances with big Hollywood names.

Tyler Cameron caught fans’ attention during Hannah Brown ’s season 15 of The Bachelorette , which aired in 2019. The former model didn’t earn Brown’s final rose, who accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt at the end of the season. After she ended her whirlwind engagement to Wyatt, the Alabama native made a move on her runner-up and the pair briefly explored a relationship after their time on the ABC reality show came to an end.

So Sad! We Still Haven't Recovered From These Bachelor Nation Breakups

While fans were eager to see sparks flying between Cameron and the former beauty queen, they ultimately didn’t last. By August 2019, Cameron had moved on with Gigi Hadid , who had split from longtime on-off boyfriend Zayn Malik earlier that year. The twosome were spotted several times together — including in the Netherlands when Cameron supported the model at her grandmother’s funeral. However, they called it quits after just two months of dating.

The Barkitecture host’s post-reality TV stardom made him a big hit with some famous women. Colton Underwood , however, sparked a romance with a celebrity before joining Bachelor Nation.

Finding Love at SUR! Which 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Are Married?

Underwood asked out Aly Raisman in a viral video in August 2016 while she was competing in the Olympics in Rio, Brazil. At the time, the Indiana native was playing in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders. Raisman responded via Twitter, writing, “@Colt3FIVE thanks for the sweet video.... looking forward to meeting you :).”

Five months after the 2016 Olympics came to an end, the duo went public with their romance. The pair broke it off by June 2017 and Underwood later appeared on Becca Kufrin ’s season of The Bachelorette the following year. He had a brief stint on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise before being named the season 23 Bachelor in 2018.

In his 2020 memoir, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV , Underwood opened up about the quick connection he had with Raisman.

*Sigh* Not Many 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couples Are Still Together

“Aly was easy to talk to. She was open, funny, bright, honest, and inquisitive. She laughed easily and had a smile that I would’ve been happy to simply gaze at for the rest of the night, no further conversation necessary,” he wrote. “It was very late when I dropped her back at her hotel, and when I said I’d had a great time, I meant it. Later that night, Aly texted me a thank-you. Neither of us had expected to get on as well as we did. For a first date, it couldn’t have gone better.”

According to Underwood, his relationship with the gold medalist made him a “better and wiser man,” even though it didn’t last forever.

Keep scrolling to see more members of Bachelor Nation who’ve dated celebrities as well as all of the rumored romances!

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

The Bachelorette’s Cam Ayala undergoes leg amputation

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Cam Ayala underwent a leg amputation late this week, his most recent social media post revealed. “Gotta lotta BROMENTUM with @b.rapp #amputee #CAMputee #FAITHoverFEAR 🙏🏽✝️,” read the Instagram caption accompanying a photograph of Ayala in a hospital bed at Texas Medical Center, with much of his right leg appearing to have been removed. The reason for the procedure was lymphedema, a disease from which Ayela, 33, has long suffered. The condition, according to Mayo Clinic, is the result of lymph vessels failing to sufficiently drain the lymph nodes, resulting in a back-up of fluid that causes swelling in the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Bachelorette' Personality Reveals Leg Amputation

The Bachelorette alum Cam Ayala underwent a leg amputation procedure this past week. The former reality star, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, has been battling lymphedema, a chronic disease that he has been suffering from for years, per Page Six. Ayala was also vocal about battling the illness when he appeared on the ABC program in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Alabama State
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Gwen Stefani Fury: Gavin Rossdale's Ex Joins The Voice Season 23 To Save Marriage With Blake Shelton? Songstress Reportedly Tired Of Playing 'Second Fiddle' To Miranda Lambert's Ex

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are two of the most in-demand singers of their generation. The two hitmakers are also one of the most unexpected celebrity romances in recent memory, but they appear to be going stronger even after half a decade of being together. For starters, Gwen Stefani and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Brown
Person
Tyler Cameron
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Colton Underwood
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Becca Kufrin
Person
Aly Raisman
shefinds

Jennifer Hudson Fans Are Calling Out Simon Cowell After She Receives A Tony Award And Historic EGOT: 'Take That, Simon!'

Jennifer Hudson is now a historic EGOT recipient, meaning that she has officially won all 4 of the major American entertainment awards! The Broadway star finally earned a Tony award over the weekend for co-producing A Strange Loop, which won “Best Musical,” and fans couldn’t be happier for her. She is also the youngest ever EGOT winner at age 40, making history with her latest accolade.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Nicole Kidman Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photo From Wedding to Keith Urban

In honor of their wedding anniversary, Being the Ricardos star Nicole Kidman shared a never-before-seen photo from her wedding with Keith Urban. To celebrate 16 years of marital bliss, Kidman captioned a photo of the two lighting candles at what appeared to be their reception, "Sweet XVI ❤️ Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever." Several famous faces shared their congrats on the milestone. Kidman and Urban remain one of Hollywood's favorite couples. They began dating in 2005 and wed the following year in Sydney, Australia. Together, they share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. Kidman is also mother to daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Simon Cowell says he ‘cannot imagine the heartbreak’ after X Factor star Tom Mann’s fiancée dies on wedding day

Simon Cowell has shared his support for The X Factor star Tom Mann, after his fiancée Dani Hampson died on their wedding day.The former contestant, who performed as part of boyband Stereo Kicks on the show in 2014, wrote on Instagram on Monday (20 June) that his wife-to-be Danielle Hampson had died on Saturday (18 June).The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.Posting a photo of Hampson and their eight-month-old son Bowie, Mann wrote that she was his “entire world”.In a statement to TMZ, Cowell, who was on the judging panel ofThe X Factor, said: “As a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Reality Tv#Bachelor Nation#Abc#Barkitecture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Logan Palmer is ready to give The Bachelorette 2022 the perfect shot

Looking to win the heart of either Gabby or Rachel is videographer Logan Palmer, but will he receive a rose?. Season 19 of The Bachelorette is slowly creeping up on us – which will be bringing us double the drama, and double the love with two bachelorettes ready to find the one.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Wants to Star in His Own TV Show

Ryan Seacrest is reportedly making room on his plate for another venture, a cooking show. The American Idol host wants to make a show in the same vein as Standley Tucci's CNN hit Searching for Italy. Seacrest, 47, does not have a long history with cooking shows, but has learned to cook in recent years and is looking to make this central to his next project.
TV & VIDEOS
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy