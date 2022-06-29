‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More

Not all members of Bachelor Nation have found love on the reality show — but some have gone on to pursue high-profile romances with big Hollywood names.

Tyler Cameron caught fans’ attention during Hannah Brown ’s season 15 of The Bachelorette , which aired in 2019. The former model didn’t earn Brown’s final rose, who accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt at the end of the season. After she ended her whirlwind engagement to Wyatt, the Alabama native made a move on her runner-up and the pair briefly explored a relationship after their time on the ABC reality show came to an end.

While fans were eager to see sparks flying between Cameron and the former beauty queen, they ultimately didn’t last. By August 2019, Cameron had moved on with Gigi Hadid , who had split from longtime on-off boyfriend Zayn Malik earlier that year. The twosome were spotted several times together — including in the Netherlands when Cameron supported the model at her grandmother’s funeral. However, they called it quits after just two months of dating.

The Barkitecture host’s post-reality TV stardom made him a big hit with some famous women. Colton Underwood , however, sparked a romance with a celebrity before joining Bachelor Nation.

Underwood asked out Aly Raisman in a viral video in August 2016 while she was competing in the Olympics in Rio, Brazil. At the time, the Indiana native was playing in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders. Raisman responded via Twitter, writing, “@Colt3FIVE thanks for the sweet video.... looking forward to meeting you :).”

Five months after the 2016 Olympics came to an end, the duo went public with their romance. The pair broke it off by June 2017 and Underwood later appeared on Becca Kufrin ’s season of The Bachelorette the following year. He had a brief stint on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise before being named the season 23 Bachelor in 2018.

In his 2020 memoir, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV , Underwood opened up about the quick connection he had with Raisman.

“Aly was easy to talk to. She was open, funny, bright, honest, and inquisitive. She laughed easily and had a smile that I would’ve been happy to simply gaze at for the rest of the night, no further conversation necessary,” he wrote. “It was very late when I dropped her back at her hotel, and when I said I’d had a great time, I meant it. Later that night, Aly texted me a thank-you. Neither of us had expected to get on as well as we did. For a first date, it couldn’t have gone better.”

According to Underwood, his relationship with the gold medalist made him a “better and wiser man,” even though it didn’t last forever.

Keep scrolling to see more members of Bachelor Nation who’ve dated celebrities as well as all of the rumored romances!