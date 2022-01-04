ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 best indoor space heaters of 2022, according to customer reviews

By Camryn La Sala
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJryj_0YesquKp00
NY Post

Winter is here.

Depending on where you live, you may or may not be preparing for snow to be piled up on your doorstep or perhaps are considering all options to stay warm during the cold months.

Whether you’re a naturally cold person or want to save some money, a portable heater may be the answer to all your cold-weather issues.

One easy way to get the job done? Space heaters. Not only are they way less expensive than what you’re probably paying for on your heating system bill but they’re usually quicker to heat up your space, too.

There’s nothing worse than stepping out of the shower to freezing cold air or working in your home office with numb toes — space heaters can go a long way with improving these issues.

With so many options on the market, we rounded up eight highly-rated options that are extremely well-reviewed (with more than 1,000 reviews or more!) that you’re bound to enjoy while staying toasty all winter long.

1. GiveBest Portable Space Heater With Thermostat, $35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8XYD_0YesquKp00

This portable space heater is under $50 and Amazon’s No. 1 Bestseller with more than 26,000 positive reviews and a 4.6-star rating. This ceramic heater is extra versatile since it provides two heat levels (1500W or 750W) and one cool air fan so you can use it both in the winter and summer. An extra perk? It has thermostat control so the heater will turn off when it reaches a preset temperature and turn back on when the temperature dips below the thermostat setting.

“This space heater is [the] perfect size for my home office. It will surely help me during the brutal midwest winter. Heats up fast and is super quiet,” one reviewer said.

One shopper was extra impressed with the safety features. “If the machine is not in an upright position, a simple gravity switch shuts off power and eliminates the risk of fire,” they said.

2. Turbro Compact Electric Fireplace Space Heater, $95, original price: $110

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTPCx_0YesquKp00

There’s no better feeling than relaxing by the fireplace on a cold, winter evening as you sip a steaming cup of hot cocoa. For a chic fireplace space heater option, consider this highly-rated product from Turbro. It’s great for small spaces and has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

“I love this heater. It puts out however much heat you need and the thermostat keeps the room at an even [temperature]. The ‘fire’ looks so real,” said one reviewer. “Also love that the heat unit and the visual fire are separate so even when you don’t need the heat, you can feel cozy.”

3. Pelonis Space Heater, $129

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvISb_0YesquKp00

If safety is a major concern, this Pelonis space heater has great safety specs. The ceramic heater can rotate from side to side within 83 degrees, so it can quickly and evenly warm up an entire room while maintaining a consistent temperature. This Pelonis space heater was designed with a cool touch flame-resistant material and features overheating protection and a tip-over switch to ensure safe use. With more than 3,200 Amazon reviews, what’s not to love?

“This heater heats a normal size room up really quickly,” one happy shopper reviewed. “I love the oscillating range and the tip over safety feature. Due to the tall, slender design, it’s easier to reach the controls than most heaters. It’s also easier to grab and move when needed. Overall, I highly recommend this heater to those in need of what I call “spot heating” in their home or office.”

4. Lasko Ceramic Space Heater, $65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZedI_0YesquKp00

The Lasko 755320 Ceramic Space Heater has just under 12,000 reviews on Amazon and has earned an impressive 4.6-star rating. With an easy to read digital display you can easily adjust the device’s 1500 watt ceramic heating element and select a wide range of temperatures in Fahrenheit or Celsius.

“Love this heater. We have it in our son’s nursery to heat his room at night. My husband and I like it cold at night so being able to choose the temperature for his room and it turning on and off [automatically] to keep the temperature correct is a life saver,” said one reviewer. “[It] heats the room nice and quick and has worked amazing! We find it fairly quiet for a heater and it does not bother our son at all, he sleeps through it turning on and off every night!”

5. Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater, $36, original price: $40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5Oam_0YesquKp00

The Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Space Heater is great for small spaces, budget-friendly and will look trendy and chic in your home, too! It has more than 2,300 Amazon reviews and due to its small size, it makes it ideal for tabletop or floor placement. This powerful heater is jam-packed with features like two heat settings, an adjustable thermostat, a tip-over switch, cool-touch housing and overheating protection.

“When it first arrived it seemed like it was way too small to heat up a room so I went and bought a tower heater,” said one reviewer. “That one used way too much power so I returned it. This small heater really surprised me by heating my condo up just enough for me to keep the house heater turned off! It’s a space saver for sure but does the job quite well.”

6. Dr. Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater, $119, original price: $130

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D626r_0YesquKp00

If you want to splurge and are looking for something a little bit more retro-looking, consider the Dr. Infrared heater. It can easily heat up an entire room with an auto energy-saving mode (high and low features available) and it features tip-over and overheating protection. No wonder, more than 11,000 people reviewed it!

“This heater is small but it’s really powerful. I expect an increase in my electric bill but it’s a small price to pay for comfort,” said a reviewer. “This is a great little addition to my life. Highly recommend. It’s worth the price for the quality you get. I’m very a happy with my purchase!”

7. Auzkin Space Heater, $43, original price: $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfMrM_0YesquKp00

The Auzkin space heater is another great portable and small option that would work great in a home office, bedroom or anywhere else you see fit. It has more than 5,300 Amazon reviews, is user-friendly and under $50.

“{This is an] amazing little heater. This thing warmed up my whole room without the need of a big, hefty, bulky appliance,” said a reviewer. “It’s small, elegant and fits anywhere. The cable is long enough to plug in half a room away. A must need purchase during these cold winter months.”

8. Lasko Small Portable Ceramic Space Heater, $46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kh8BP_0YesquKp00

Say goodbye to stepping out of the shower during the cold winter mornings and feeling chilly as you dry off thanks to this portable Lasko space heater that’s perfect for your bathroom. By the time you get out of shower, the entire bathroom will be warm and steamy so you can towel off in spa-like comfort. It’s powered by an energy-efficient 1500-watt ceramic heating element with three heat settings and has more than 2,300 Amazon reviews.

“Cozy warm heater for the bathroom! I hate stepping out of the shower during the winter months and feeling chilly as I dry off,” said one person. “This little heater quickly heats up the bathroom to make toweling off comfortable. Highly recommend this heater.”

9. BLACK+DECKER Personal Ceramic Indoor Heater, $20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHiD5_0YesquKp00

This Black & Decker Indoor Heater quickly heats small spaces, it also only weights three pounds and comes with a carry handle so it can easily be moved.

“This thing saved me when my landlord was slacking with turning on our heat,” said a reviewer from Target.com. “It works way better than you’d expect it to and I still use it to keep my room warm on cold days where I don’t want to run my apartment’s heating. 10/10, perfect.”

“Great for the price [and] perfect for a small space or room,” said another person. “[It] will heat up [your space] in no time, the fan takes a little while and it’s not that powerful but it’s great for the price!”

10. Amazon Basics 500-Watt Ceramic Mini Space Heater, $24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VXR9D_0YesquKp00

You can’t go wrong with Amazon Basics’ mini space heater that goes for less than $25. Not only does it have more than 17,000 raving reviews on Amazon, but because it’s so small it’s great for tiny spaces (desks, nightstands, etc) and includes tip-over protection for extra safety.

“I bought this to use under my desk to keep my feet warm. It’s perfect and as you can see it’s little (about the size of a medium coffee), so it’s not in the way of me hitting it with my feet,” said one reviewer. “There’s a safety button on the bottom so the heater stops working when it tips over, picked up, or not on a level surface.”

“This is the second Amazon Basics heater that I have purchased in two weeks and it is because I love them! I keep one in my bathroom and the other one in my home office. Before I get ready to shower, I turn the heater on and close the door and it heats up so good!” said another.

ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

