ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Best RTX 3070 PC deals in September 2022

By Jasmine Mannan
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

September continues to deliver some of the best RTX 3070 PC deals to date. As we're barrelling towards the end of 2022, prices on builds running mid-range Ampere hardware continue to plummet and we're totally here for it. The time has never been better to get into 1440p and 4K without breaking the bank.

RTX 3070 PC deals, much like the GPUs themselves, strike that fine balance between the costs of RTX 3060 PCs and RTX 3080 PCs , with the gap between the former being much closer than you might think. Regardless of which version of the RTX 3070 GPU you're running, both video cards utilize 8GB VRAM. It's a stellar opportunity to have one of the best gaming PCs ready for the demanding games that 2022 has to throw at you.

If looking to cast a wider net right now on a stricter budget, then the best cheap gaming PC deals have you covered. We're also rounding up all of the best cheap gaming laptop deals should you want to meld power and portability. You can also focus on RTX 3070 laptop deals for offers, too.

Best RTX 3070 PC deals in September 2022

RTX 3070 PC Deals - US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEdeX_0YelDCXh00

Skytech Azure (RTX 3070) | $1,500 $1,299.99 at Amazon
Save $200 - This is a great rate on the Skytech Azure being the lowest ever we've seen on Amazon. This rig features decent components and great build quality that the company is known for. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 3600, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gh0vY_0YelDCXh00

Acer Predator Orion 3000 | $1,700 $1,299.99 at Amazon
Save $400; lowest-ever price - This is one of the cheapest RTX 3070-enabled rigs we're able to verify. Not only that, but this rig, one of our favorites by the way, happens to come in around $100 cheaper than the normal starting rate, too. Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BNMO_0YelDCXh00

Skytech Shiva (RTX 3070) | $1,900 $1,499.99 at Amazon
Save $400 - This is the historic lowest ever price on the Skytech Shiva that we're able to verify from the world's largest online retailer. This takes one of the more popular boutique-built machines down into incredibly competitive territory, too. We don't know how long the price will remain this good, so act fast if you're interested. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAuwh_0YelDCXh00

Skytech Archangel 3.0 | $1,599.99 at Newegg
This is one of the cheaper Skytech Archangel 3.0 builds we've seen in some time, and a stellar price considering the 12th Gen i7 CPU here for futureproofed performance. Although not a deal, this rig has recently had its MSRP lowered, so this is the best price we've seen. Features: Intel Core i7-12700F, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iVIO_0YelDCXh00

Skytech Chronos | $1,799.99 at Newegg
This is an amazing price on the Skytech Chronos which features the powerful RTX 3070 Ti armed with the newest 12th Gen i7 processor all for a rate we rarely see. Features: Intel Core i7-12700F, RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.
View Deal

RTX 3070 PC Deals - UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BVAa_0YelDCXh00

Vibox VII-25 | £1,584.95 at Amazon
This is an excellent price on an RTX 3070 Ti PC running the latest 12th Gen i7 CPU and twice the RAM we usually see at this budget price point. Features: Intel Core i7-12700F, RTX 3070 Ti, 32GB RAM, 480GB SSD + 2TB HDD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALCJX_0YelDCXh00

PCSpecialist Vortex G70 | £1,799 £1,599 at Currys
Save £200 - As far as RTX 3070 rigs go, this PCSpecialist Vortex G70 is one of the better options we've come across. You're getting the latest i7 CPU here as well. Features: Intel Core i7-12700F, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD.
View Deal

And if you're looking to try your luck with individual components, these are the best prices available on the RTX 30-series in all its forms.

Graphics card stock
RTX 3050 prices | RTX 3060 prices | RTX 3060 Ti prices | RTX 3070 prices | RTX 3070 Ti prices | RTX 3080 prices | RTX 3080 Ti prices | RTX 3090 prices | RTX 3090 Ti prices

Laptop deals and stock
RTX 3050 laptop deals | RTX 3060 laptop deals | RTX 3070 laptop | RTX 3080 laptop

PC deals and stock
RTX 3060 PC | RTX 3070 PC | RTX 3090 PC

Finish your setup with the best gaming monitors , best gaming keyboards , and best gaming mice .

Comments / 1

Related
notebookcheck.net

Honor X40 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches with a curved 120 Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 695 chipset

Honor has presented the X40, or X40 5G, as it often refers to the device in its marketing materials. Revealed in four colours, the Honor X40 5G measures 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm and weighs 172 g, within which it features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. According to Honor, the large panel operates at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, Honor has included an 8 MP front-facing camera, which it complements with 50 MP primary and 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Nvidia’s monstrous RTX 4090 is 2 to 4 times faster than the RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia made the RTX 4090 official at its special GeForce Beyond event today, following months of rumors and leaks that detailed everything about this card. It looks like the fastest graphics card ever made, and according to Nvidia, it is. But as we knew from extensive watercooler talk, it comes at the cost of 450W of power.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Microsoft confirms Surface event for October 12, Surface Pro 9 expected

Microsoft has confirmed that it will host a launch event for its Surface product brand at 7 a.m. PT on October 12. Currently there only a few details about what devices will be announced at the event; however, some rumors suggest Microsoft might showcase the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 laptop-tablet hybrid, and Surface Studio 3 desktop, according to ZDNet.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics Deals#Laptop#Video Cards#Gpu#Amazon Save#Skytech
CNET

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are Up to $400 Off at Best Buy

If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy, with as much as $400 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both 14-inch and 16-inch versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.
COMPUTERS
CNET

New Nvidia GPUs Announced: The RTX 4090 and 4080

Goodbye, Ampere; hello, Ada Lovelace: Nvidia revealed its new generation of GeForce graphics cards at its annual Graphics Technology Conference, featuring the company's biannual upgrade to the GPU's architecture, this time named for the mathematician and programming pioneer. Nvidia promises the flagship RTX 4090 can perform up to two times...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Radeon RX 7000 vs RTX 40 price battle could see AMD wipe the floor with Nvidia as RDNA 3 boards are allegedly much cheaper to make

Nvidia took the wraps off the RTX 40 “Lovelace” GPUs yesterday. The company announced three boards: the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 with 24 GB of GDDR6X, and the RTX 4080 with 12 GB of GDDR6X. Some users were taken aback by the prices of the new GPUs. In his latest video, Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead analyzes the specifications and prices of the RTX 40 cards while also alleging some surprising details about AMD’s upcoming RDNA 3-based RX 7000 cards.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
Amazon
notebookcheck.net

AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards can supposedly boost up to 4.0 GHz

At least one of Nvidia's upcoming Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 graphics cards has been shown to breach the coveted 3.0 GHz clock speed barrier during a 3DMark Time Spy Extreme run. AMD's Radeon RX 7000 models, on the other hand, have been shrouded by mystery, although one leak confirmed key specs of the RDNA 3-powered Navi 31, Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs. Twitter leaker @9550Pro now states that AMD has Nvidia beat once again in terms of raw clock speeds.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The RTX 4090 is here, but AMD’s RDNA 3 GPUs are right around the corner

The much-anticipated Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards will drop on November 3, exactly six weeks from today. This is according to Scott Herkelman, who just happens to be the Senior Vice President and General Manager at AMD Radeon, so the date is definite. “Join us on November 3rd as we...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

New ONEXPLAYER mini Pro previewed with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and Radeon 680M

One-netbook has started teasing a new edition of the ONEXPLAYER, less than a month after the company previewed the ONEMIX 4S. So far, One-netbook has only shared a single teaser via Twitter, which we have embedded below. Also shared on its Discord channel, the teaser only contains the phrase 'Who's ready?', presumably leaving people open to speculation.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Nvidia unveils DLSS 3 promising 4x frame rate increases for RTX 40-series GPUs

At GTC 2022 Nvidia unveiled the next step for its Deep Learning Super Sampling technology and it promises huge improvements to frame rates thanks to a complete rethinking of how it works. In fact, Nvidia claims its new DLSS 3 is capable of quadrupling frame rates compared to native. This is on top of the new GPUs offering 2–3 times the ray tracing performance (opens in new tab) of the previous generation.
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy