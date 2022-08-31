ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 best daypacks: Comfortable bags for hiking, cycling and business trips

By Lottie Gross
The Independent
 4 days ago

Everyone needs a good backpack. Great for days out, long walks or for taking on holidays and business trips, a quality backpack is an absolute essential. But how do you choose which one to go for?

There are myriad types of backpacks, some with roll tops, while others have side zips for even better access to your things. Some are better for hiking than others, and then there are those that are specifically better for commuting and travel .

Key features all backpacks should have include water bottle pockets, easy-access zip pockets on the front or sides for smaller items like keys and wallets , and adjustable shoulder straps are essential. For those heading off on a long walk or hike, you’ll want to make sure your daypack has a proper back support system and plenty of adjustable straps to make it as comfortable as possible.

Waist and chest straps are also important features for anyone walking long distances carrying a backpack. You’ll also want to look for packs with water-resistant material and plenty of external pockets for snacks, sunscreen and other accessories.

If travel or just a day out is your game, something less technical is better. You might opt for a backpack with a little more style (but with plenty of substance), ideally with a water bottle pocket and maybe something with a “secret” compartment to keep your valuables safe. For commuters and business travellers, a backpack with a padded laptop sleeve is important to keep your computer safe, and extra sleeves for pens, notebooks and business cards are helpful, too.

How we tested

Over the space of six weeks, our tester has been trying out each backpack on dog walks, mini breaks around Britain and on a holiday in Tenerife. She has packed and unpacked each daypack to test their pockets and compartments, and has thoroughly tested the zips on each one to ensure they’re sturdy enough for use.

The best daypacks for 2022 are:

Red original waterproof backpack

Fjällräven kånken backpack

PrimaBerry map collection backpack

Tropicfeel shell backpack

Stubble & Co rolltop backpack

Vango mica 25

Camden Watch Company waxed canvas backpack

Vaude brenta 24

Bagmaya yaiza backpack

Daypack FAQs

What to look for in a daypack

The verdict: Daypacks for walking

