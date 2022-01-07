What $1 Could Buy the Year You Were Born

In 2021, $1 can't buy that much in terms of goods and services. However, you might be surprised at how much $1 could buy in the past. Remember when $1 could buy six Hershey's chocolate bars? If you were alive in 1973, you might. What's the cost of 3 gallons of gas today in your neighborhood? Eight dollars? Ten? In 1966, those 3 gallons were less than $1.

While these examples are fun to look at, they're also an important representation of the devastating power of inflation. Over time, inflation reduces the purchasing power of a dollar, as exemplified by these various items. Ten or 20 years from now, you may look back yet again and be amazed at how "cheap" things were in 2021, as inflation will no doubt have driven prices higher still in the future.

To see how much $1 could have purchased in the year you were born, GOBankingRates took a sample of prices from 1940 to 2021. For each year, you'll see an example of a common good or service that cost about $1. The list is not only interesting but also educational, as it points out in black and white how the purchasing power of $1 declines over time. Check out your birth year and you may get a chuckle out of what $1 could buy in that year.

1940-1944

1940: School bag, $0.98

1941: 2-gallon aquarium, $0.98

1942: Women's dress, $1.00

Women's dress, $1.00 1943: Handbag, $1.00

1944: 3-piece toy set (doll, Klik-Klak and teether), $1.05

1945-1949

1945: B-29 Boeing Super Fortress Bomber model kit, $0.95

1946: 2 RCA Victor records, $0.89

2 RCA Victor records, $0.89 1947: Apple tree, $0.98

Apple tree, $0.98 1948: Men's belt, $0.94

1949: Boy's cotton shirt, $0.97

1950-1954

1950: Throw pillow, $0.80

1951: Baseball cap, $0.95

Baseball cap, $0.95 1952: 1 cake pan & 6 custard cups, $1.05

1 cake pan & 6 custard cups, $1.05 1953: 1 quart of paint, $0.98

1 quart of paint, $0.98 1954: 4-piece screwdriver set, $0.98

1955-1959

1955: 2 McDonald's meals (1 burger, fries and soda), $0.70

1956: Hair spray, $1.05

Hair spray, $1.05 1957: Baby gown, $0.87

Baby gown, $0.87 1958: Bath towel, $0.91

Bath towel, $0.91 1959: Pitcher, $0.91

1960-1964

1960: Tights/nylons, $0.94

1961: 2 Sunday New York Times, $1.00

2 Sunday New York Times, $1.00 1962: 1 yard of fabric, $0.94

1 yard of fabric, $0.94 1963: Movie ticket, $0.86

Movie ticket, $0.86 1964: 2,000 cigarette papers, $0.97

1965-1969

1965: Rifle carrying case, $0.88

1966: 3 gallons of gas, $0.96

3 gallons of gas, $0.96 1967: 2 Big Macs, $0.90

2 Big Macs, $0.90 1968: Baby blanket, $1.00

Baby blanket, $1.00 1969: Set of greeting cards, $0.99

1970-1974

1970: 2 pillowcases, $0.88

1971: Rake, $1.09

Rake, $1.09 1972: Wrench, $0.98

Wrench, $0.98 1973: 6 Hershey's bars, $0.90

6 Hershey's bars, $0.90 1974: Barbie outfit, $0.77

1975-1979

1975: 50 vitamins, $1.00

1976: Knee socks, $0.99

Knee socks, $0.99 1977: Skein of yarn, $0.97

Skein of yarn, $0.97 1978: 6 first-class postage stamps, $0.90

6 first-class postage stamps, $0.90 1979: 8 guitar picks, $0.98

1980-1984

1980: 1/2 gallon milk, $1.02

1/2 gallon milk, $1.02 1981: 1 dozen eggs, $0.97

1 dozen eggs, $0.97 1982: Pack of cigarettes, $0.82

Pack of cigarettes, $0.82 1983: 2 D batteries, $0.99

2 D batteries, $0.99 1984: 1 pound of grapes, $0.99

1985-1989

1985: California Lottery ticket, $1

1986: 3 shots of bourbon, $0.97

3 shots of bourbon, $0.97 1987: 2 bags of gift wrapping bows, $1

2 bags of gift wrapping bows, $1 1988: 4 packs of gum, $1

4 packs of gum, $1 1989: 1 gallon of gas, $1

1990-1994

1990: 1 share of Microsoft, $0.94

1991: 1 share of Disney, $1

1 share of Disney, $1 1992: 1/2 pound bacon, $0.93

1/2 pound bacon, $0.93 1993: 4 vending machine toys/gumballs, $1

4 vending machine toys/gumballs, $1 1994: 1/2 bag of potato chips, $1

1995-1999

1995: Ballpoint pen ink refill, $1

1996: 1/2 pound chicken breast, $0.96

1/2 pound chicken breast, $0.96 1997: Die-cast Nascar model, $1.33

Die-cast Nascar model, $1.33 1998: 2 liters cola, $0.98

2 liters cola, $0.98 1999: 11 green Lego bricks, $0.98

2000-2004

2000: Loaf of bread, $0.99

2001: Postage for three letters, $1.02

Postage for three letters, $1.02 2002: Taco Bell bean burrito, $0.69

Taco Bell bean burrito, $0.69 2003: Ticket to Blink-182's DollaBill Tour, $1

Ticket to Blink-182's DollaBill Tour, $1 2004: 1 share of Apple, $0.94

2005-2009

2005: 10 KWHs electricity, $1

2006: 2 pounds bananas, $0.96

2 pounds bananas, $0.96 2007: iTunes track, $0.99

iTunes track, $0.99 2008: Slice of New York pizza, $1

Slice of New York pizza, $1 2009: 1/2 a weekday New York Times, $1

2010-2014

2010: 1/3 gallon of gas, $0.93

2011: 1/3 pound ground beef, $1

1/3 pound ground beef, $1 2012: Fitness app, $0.99

Fitness app, $0.99 2013: 1 pound of navel oranges, $1

1 pound of navel oranges, $1 2014: 1 car air freshener, $1

2015-2019

2015: 50GB of storage (iCloud), $0.99

2016: Shot of whiskey, $0.99

Shot of whiskey, $0.99 2017: Makeup brush set, $0.89

Makeup brush set, $0.89 2018: A dozen Krispy Kreme donuts, $1

A dozen Krispy Kreme donuts, $1 2019: 4 dry erase markers, $1

2020-2021

2020: Wendy's Frosty (small), $0.99

Wendy's Frosty (small), $0.99 2021: Amazon Kindle eBook, $.099

