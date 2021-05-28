Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

10 best handheld vacuum cleaners for hard to reach spots

By Jon Axworthy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9jST_0Ye6GkPg00

From handfuls of cheerios in the darkest recesses of a baby seat, to dried muddy footprints up the stairs, handheld vacuums need to be the take anywhere machines that are ready to clean up messes in even the most awkward and hard-to-reach places.

To that end, they need to combine lightweight operation with plenty of suction, all backed up with good battery life, so that you can be confident you’ll be able to finish the job before you run out of juice.

Naturally, the dust bins are never going to be particularly generous on handhelds, so we focussed on how easy they were to empty, allowing us to carry on cleaning with minimum fuss.

We put all the products to work around the home, as well as using them to valet the car, to see how they coped with a range of dust and detritus and whether we spent more time unclogging than cleaning up.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best handheld vacuum cleaners for 2021 are:

  • Best overall and for the car – Gtech multi MK2 K9: £169.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best lightweight option – Shark WV251UK: £180, Currys.co.uk
  • Best for pets – DysonV7 trigger: £199, Currys.co.uk
  • Best for dust – Black + Decker dustbuster pivot: £99, Currys.co.uk
  • Best for battery – Bosch YOUseries cordless vacuum cleaner: £79.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for the kitchen – Vax Ggtor: £39.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best cordless handheld vacuum cleaner – Beldray BEL0944SL revo, £53.55, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for carpets – Shark CH950UKT: £59, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best heavy-duty handheld vacuum cleaner – Worx WX030 cubevac: £99.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for wet/dry – Vax onepwr hand vac cordless handheld: £49.99, Vax.co.uk

Gtech multi MK2 K9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9uTt_0Ye6GkPg00

Best: Overall and for the car

Weight: 1.5kg

Battery life: 20 mins

Dust capacity: 0.8l

Charge time: 4 hrs

A well-balanced handheld from the UK brand that can handle everything from awkward dusty corners to pet hair on scratching posts and stairs. It’s equipped with a range of tools which make the most of the excellent suction, including a power brush, dusting brush, 36cm extension tube and crevice tool. Gtech also sell a car accessory kit (£50), with a bendy crevice tool, upholstery tool and a dusting brush that extend the handhelds operation to the car. To back all this up, Gtech is renowned for its excellent customer-and-replacement service in case of any problems.

Buy now £169.99, Gtech.co.uk

Shark WV251UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyZh5_0Ye6GkPg00

Best: Lightweight option

Weight: 0.6kg

Battery life: 8 mins (per battery)

Dust capacity: 0.1l

Charge time: 2.5 hrs

We really liked the modern wand design of this model from the popular US manufacturer. It was wonderfully lightweight, making it easy to wield in a cramped car or for reaching above head height for a spot of cobweb clearance.  Emptying wasn’t an issue although the run time wasn’t too generous, but this model comes with two batteries so you can keep them both charged and double the working time of the machine. The good design extends to the free-standing charging station, which can sit out of the way on a utility shelf, garage or countertop.

Buy now £180.00, Sharkclean.co.uk

Dyson V7 trigger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSEUA_0Ye6GkPg00

Best: For pets

Weight: 1.98kg

Battery life: 30 mins

Dust capacity: 0.6l

Charge time: 3.5 hrs

Unsurprisingly, the Dyson excelled in its ability to suck up pretty much everything we pointed it at and was even able to slurp up drink spillages with ease. If you should need it (and we’re not sure why you would) you can get even more power in “max mode”, however be warned as this will shrink the run time down to around six minutes.

The V7 comes with a mini motorised pet hair tool, which was very effective on thick patches of hair left behind by pets, but this will again sap the battery and limit the run time down to around 15 minutes. The V7 is serviced by a one-touch emptying mechanism that worked well every time.

Buy now £199.99, Dyson.co.uk

Black + Decker dustbuster pivot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpMOX_0Ye6GkPg00

Best: For dust

Weight: 1.38kg

Battery life: 14 mins

Dust capacity: . 44l

Charge time: 4 hrs

The 18v motor powers the performance of this classic that has been updated by giving it a pivoting nozzle to make it easier to clean high shelves or even down the back of radiators. There’s an integrated dust brush, which simply flips up from underneath the nozzle, and a telescopic extension, which gives you more reach when you need it. Plenty of suction meant that we weren’t going over the same area twice and everything was collected in a small dustbin that was easily emptied.

Buy now £99.00, Currys.co.uk

Bosch YOUseries vacuum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Vywk_0Ye6GkPg00

Best: For battery life

Weight: 0.6kg

Battery life: 9 mins

Dust capacity: 0.25l

Charge time: 3 hrs

A supremely lightweight and ergonomic handheld that is still very capable of a comprehensive clean up around the home. Very straightforward and simple to use with an easy to remove dust box and a USB chargeable battery that is exchangeable with other tools in the YOUseries. The vacuum performed well when faced with a kitchen counter clean up and because it’s so light it was particularly suited to cobweb clean ups and above head height jobs.

Buy now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

Vax Gator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZfiz_0Ye6GkPg00

Best: For the kitchen

Weight: 1.24kg

Battery life: 15 minutes

Dust capacity: 0.3l

Charge time: 12 hours

A lightweight model that performed well for kitchen clean-ups without any loss in power throughout the vacuum’s run time. Even though the gator looks bulky it really is easy to use above head height and coped well when it went to work in the car too. The slide-out crevice tool worked well and the one-press emptying was one of the most straightforward dust dumping systems that we saw.

Buy now £39.99, Argos.co.uk

Beldray BEL0944SL revo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIBxz_0Ye6GkPg00

Best: Cordless handheld vacuum cleaner

Weight: 0.65kg

Battery life: 30 minutes

Dust capacity: 1l

Charge time: 5 hours

Another super lightweight wand vacuum that performed well with crumbs, sugar, rice and there’s a boost option to cope with bigger bits and pieces leftover from a day’s worth of meal prep. The weight and suction meant that it was perfectly suited to keeping cobwebs to a minimum and the front emptying mechanism was efficient. The Revo comes with a compact storage and charging station too, that also houses a crevice and upholstery tool.

Buy now £53.53, Amazon.co.uk

Shark CH950UKT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXMJD_0Ye6GkPg00

Best: For carpets

Weight: 1.2kg

Battery life: 10 minutes

Dust capacity: 0.45l

Charge time: 4 hours

In terms of design, it looks like the manufacturer has just miniaturised a cordless stick vacuum, but it’s easy to use around the home with powerful suction that could rival some full-sizers. This one worked equally well on hard surfaces and carpets, emptying wasn’t a problem and the product comes with a full range of tools including a dusting brush, crevice tool and motorised pet tool.

Buy now £59.00, Amazon.co.uk

Worx WX030 cubevac

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hgj9D_0Ye6GkPg00

Best: Heavy-duty handheld vacuum cleaner

Weight: 2.65kg

Battery life: 25 minutes

Dust capacity: 0.2l

Charge time: 5 hours

Not a handheld in the traditional sense but the Worx warranted inclusion because of its suitability to valet cars and still offer an option for household cleaning when you don’t want the hassle of using a full-size vacuum. With two power levels and compact design, it is an excellent tool for cars, caravans and campers thanks to its extendable hose that also fits a crevice and dust tool, which then store away into the body of the vac. Suction was one of the best we tested, with two power levels to cope with a range of clean ups.

Buy now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

Vax onepwr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMwjs_0Ye6GkPg00

Best: For wet and dry

Weight: 1.1kg

Battery life: 25 minutes

Dust capacity: 0.3l

Charge time: 3 hours

Solid build quality combines with good ergonomics for this handheld which puts some real suction at your fingertips while keeping the weight of the product to a minimum. The removable bin comes out quickly and cleanly and there is a crevice tool included that can be fitted for getting into tighter spots.

You will have to shell out for a 4.0Ah battery (£79.99) and charger (£29.99), which are sold separately and will certainly factor into your purchasing decision. However, if you have other Vax products, the impressive battery life offers plenty of opportunity to cover the whole house in one go and still have some power left to give the car a quick once over.

Buy now £49.99, Vax.co.uk

The verdict: Handheld vacuums

For grab and go cleaning the Gtech multi MK2K9 offers excellent performance for a range of tasks inside and out, with no loss of suction after cleaning up the daily debris left behind by busy lives. Easy to use it won’t leave you with aching wrists, just a nice clean home.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, try the links below:

We’ve also found the best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacuum Cleaners#Good Design#Power Tool#Cordless Vacuum#Dry Cleaners#Dry Cleaning#Kitchen Appliances#Gtech Multi Mk2 K9#Amazon Co Uk#Currys Co Uk#Argos Co Uk#Beldray Bel0944sl Revo#Worx#Vacuum Cleaner Weight#Handheld Vacuums#Clean Floors#Household Cleaning#Dust Box#Machines#Home Appliances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
eBay
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

How we test hard floor cleaners

Every single hard floor cleaner that comes into our test lab gets put through the same tests, so that you know we’ve accurately compared each model. We test all products in the same area under the same conditions, too. Our performance tests. Dirt removal. We start by spreading real mud...
Carsknowtechie.com

Why steam cleaners are the best options for cleaning your car

All car owners know that interior cleaning is a long and difficult task. First, you need to thoroughly clean the seats, then wash the windows and rugs, and finally clean with a sponge the control panel. Meanwhile, a steam cleaner for cars can significantly speed up this process, reducing human effort costs.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

8 best oven cleaners for a professional finish

Cleaning an oven is never fun, but these days it’s a lot easier. Oven cleaning products have better formulations, are easier to apply and contain less toxic chemicals – although with products like these, tough chemicals are hard to avoid.Sadly, unless you’ve got a degree in biochemistry, choosing the best oven cleaner can be a bit of a minefield, which is why we’ve swooped to the rescue, armed with our trusty cleaning bucket, to work out which ones are worth your hard-earned cash.Our testing was incredibly thorough. We’re not for one second saying our test oven is dirty, but put...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Roidmi RS60 cordless vacuum cleaner review

The Roidmi RS60 is a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner that can mop hard floors at the same time as sucking up dust and debris. It’s compact and lightweight and can be converted into a handheld cleaner too, but despite its hefty price tag we were disappointed by the battery life, as you’ll only get 10 minutes of cleaning on the highest power level.
Lifestylebestgamingpro.com

Top 10 Best Bissell Cleanview Bagless Upright Vacuums 2021

1. Bissell Upright Bagless Vacuum, Red Cleanview Rewind Plus – 1825. Highly effective, multi-cyclonic suction system supplies lasting suction that captures and retains filth within the bin, the place it belongs. Multi-level filtration with a washable filter helps scale back family mud and allergens. Triple motion brush roll loosens, lifts,...
Electronicsdigg.com

Cleaning Sucks — Let This Handheld Vacuum Take Care Of Them

Crumbs in the car? No problem. Sand in the tent? This vacuum has your back. Never cry over spilled milk again. This powerful handheld wet/dry vacuum can be fully charged in just two to three hours, and it'll last up to 30 minutes getting out the gunk is even the most cramped locations. Plus, with over 6,000 reviews on Amazon, it sports a solid 4.4/5-star rating.
Electronicsmoneytalksnews.com

The 3 Best Vacuum Brands of 2021, According to Consumers

Crazy as it sounds, shopping for a vacuum can require as many decisions as buying a car. In both cases, you must set a budget, decide which type is right for you and research the many brands and models to find the best product for your needs. Organizations like J.D....
Carsthedrive.com

Hands-On Review: We Tried All The Big-Name Car Interior Cleaners to Find The Best

Sprays, wipes, and more — we tested the top contenders. The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. The car community is one of the most complex and diverse groups out there. While outsiders might lump us all into the same basket, those within car culture understand that there’s no one-size-fits-all school of thought. That’s why you’ll often catch us arguing over what seem to be insignificant details.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Walmart: BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner $89

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Walmart: BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner $89. Walmart has BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner for $89 with free shipping. You can also get rid of stains...
CarsHartford Courant

The best car leather cleaner of 2021

If you want to keep your leather seats looking great, you have to clean them. You can’t just reach for the same old cleaner you use on your dashboard or windows though. For the best results, and to ensure you don’t accidentally damage your upholstery, you need to use a dedicated leather cleaner.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Shoppers Are Dumping Pricey Vacuums for This Robot Vacuum Cleaner That's 68% Off at Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've ever wanted to forgo your giant upright vacuum cleaner in favor of something more convenient, there's no better time than now to invest in a robot vacuum cleaner that is designed to do all the work for you. And while many of the top brands can run you a few hundred dollars, it's possible to score a robot vacuum that's just as high-quality as favorites from Roomba and Shark but costs much less.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

RAYCOP GO Germ Killing UV Vacuum Cleaner

Here is another vacuum cleaner that uses UV light to get rid of dangerous germs in your home. The RAYCOP GO Portable Vacuum has a HEPA filter and 3 modes. You can simply use it to sanitize your things or activate suction modes for deep cleaning. More gadgets like this:...
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Midea will launch the M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner on May 23

Midea Group, a Chinese Fortune Global 500 company and one of the largest producers of robots and appliances, is launching the brand new Midea M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner on 23 May 2021. The M7 Pro is the latest model in its lineup of smart robot vacuum cleaners. The new...