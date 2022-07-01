Best TV deals in the UK for July 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

Considering a TV upgrade ? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this July.

If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.

OLED and QLED TVs are at the cutting edge, but they’re expensive. LCD (also called LED, confusingly) is the entry-level panel technology, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that means low quality. The best LCD TVs look far better than the cheapest OLED TVs.

Also consider image-processing features: these reduce motion blur and dynamically adjust contrast for the best possible picture. Fast refresh rates can greatly improve the look of football games and other fast-moving sports. Upscaling – how a 4K television interprets and displays standard-definition content – is important too. Bad upscaling can make older programmes look blurry and woozy.

All of the TVs in our list are 4K. You can buy 8K televisions, which do look noticeably sharper on very large sets, but the technology is in its infancy and still exorbitantly expensive. There are also currently no broadcasts in 8K, so you won’t gain any additional fidelity while watching Coronation Street . Most screens also offer high dynamic range (HDR), which enables a TV to show detail in dark shadows and bright highlights at the same time.

Whether you’re after a bargain 55in TV for the family or a supersize glossy 75in model to stream your favourite shows in all their glory, here’s our pick of the top TV offers you can snap up this month.

The best TV deals for July 2022 in the UK are:

Best 65in TV deals

Samsung 65in Q80A 4K smart TV: Was £1,399, now £819, Amazon.co.uk

Screen technology: QLED

QLED Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p

4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p HDR formats: HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG

HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG Operating system: Samsung Smart Hub powered by Tizen

This Samsung Q80A set launched in 2021, and with this £570 discount at Amazon it’s now one of the best sets you can buy for under £1,000. The QLED pixel technology offers improved contrast and image quality over previous OLED panels, while the ultrawide viewing angle and Samsung’s “object tracking” sound technology – which uses six speakers to create a pseudo-surround sound effect – makes this a fantastic TV for watching sport.

Sony Bravia XR OLED XR65A80J 65in OLED 4K ultra HD HDR Google TV: Was £2,699, now £1,649, Box.co.uk

Screen technology: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p

4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p HDR formats: XR HDR Remaster, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG

XR HDR Remaster, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG Operating system: Google TV

There’s more than £1,000 off this 65in Sony Bravia. The 4K OLED screen is less than a year old and is powered by Google’s smart TV tech, and uses Sony’s clever acoustic technology to create sounds from behind the display that reacts to what’s happening on screen. This is a cutting edge TV at a head-turning discount.

Panasonic TX65JX800B 65in 4K ultra HD HDR smart LED TV: Was £599, now £499, Currys.co.uk

Screen technology: LED Edgelit with local dimming

LED Edgelit with local dimming Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p

4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG

Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG Operating system: Android TV

Having already come down in price from £799 last month, this mid-range 65in Panasonic TV has been discounted by a further £100. It’s a 4K HDR10+ TV with local dimming technology for improved contrast, plus Dolby vision and Dolby atmos signal processing, so you know the sound quality and picture are going to be top notch. Better yet, it works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, and comes with Freeview Play built-in, letting you control on-demand entertainment with just your voice.

Best 55in TV deals

LG 55in OLEDA16LA ultra HD HDR smart TV: Was £1,499.99, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

Screen technology: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p

4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p HDR formats: HDR 10 pro

HDR 10 pro Operating system: webOS

The LG OLED A1 6LA is the entry-level version of the brand’s top-flight C1 set, and right now it’s the cheapest it’s ever been. A step above LCD/LED screens, OLED technology offers per-pixel illumination – which looks more similar to a phone screen than a traditional TV screen – and so can achieve vastly improved contrast, colour and definition. The A1 series is the most affordable OLED that LG makes, and with more than a grand off it’s one of the best TV deals you’ll find this July.

LG 55in OLED55B16LA: Was £1,299, now £829, Amazon.co.uk

Screen technology: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p

4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR 10 pro

Dolby Vision, HDR 10 pro Operating system: webOS

The LG B1 launched at £1,299 and has been tumbling in price since early this year, when it could be found for around £1,099. In the last few weeks however, the set has reached a new rock bottom price at £829.

What’s the difference between the LG A1 (was £1,499.99, now £699, Amazon.co.uk ) and the LG B1? Ports. Specifically HDMI 2.1 ports that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X need to achieve low latency video output and variable refresh rates. If you don’t have a clue what any of that means, grab the LG A1 deal above.

TCL 55C729K 55in QLED gaming TV: Was £799, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

Screen technology: QLED

QLED Resolution: 100Hz, 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p

100Hz, 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR 10+

Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ Operating system: Android TV

Here’s a further reduction on a great mid-range TV from TCL. The 100Hz display is ideal for playing games thanks to its smooth refresh rate and low-latency. It runs on the smartly designed Android TV operating system and has voice controls out of the box, thanks to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The 4K ultra HD resolution, coupled with Dolby Atmos rounds off an excellent set that’s a fantastic deal at this price.

Hisense 55A6GTUK: Was £398, now £329, Currys.co.uk

Screen technology: LED directlit

LED directlit Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p

4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG

Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG Operating system: Vidaa U5

The 2021 model of this budget-friendly 55in 4K smart TV comes with Alexa voice assistant built in. Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ delivers sublime contrast and deep blacks, while DTS audio processing improves sound clarity – even without the use of an external speaker.

Samsung AU7100: Was £649, now £449, Very.co.uk

Screen technology: LED

LED Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p

4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p HDR formats: HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG

HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG Operating system: Samsung Smart Hub powered by Tizen

This near bezel-less 2021 Samsung TV is packed with features. It comes with HDR 10+, so you always get the sharpest picture; adaptive sound – meaning the audio adjusts to what’s playing on the screen, and nifty 4K upscaling.

Sony Bravia KD50X85JU smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV: Was £649, now £549, Currys.co.uk

There’s £100 off this 50in Sony Bravia at Currys right now. A stunning 4K screen from a class-leading TV brand, the X85 is powered by Google’s intuitive operating system. Sony’s proprietary X1 processor is also considered to be one of the best at upscaling low-resolution video to 4K, resulting in crisp imagery regardless of the source.

Best 48in TV deals

Philips 48OLED806/12 smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV: Was £999, now £799, Currys.co.uk

Screen technology: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p

4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p HDR formats: HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG

HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG Operating system: Android

Save £400 on this smart television, which boasts 4K HDR quality imaging, a Dolby premium vision and audio system and an ultra-slim design to ensure it fits seamlessly into most spaces. It is perfectly suited to those wanting to twin their TV setup with a gaming console like a new Xbox or PS5 – it features the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity and VRR, which ensures low latency and smooth action gameplay.

