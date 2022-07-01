ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Best TV deals in the UK for July 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

By Steve Hogarty and Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIqc9_0Ye5M9g100

Considering a TV upgrade ? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this July.

If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.

OLED and QLED TVs are at the cutting edge, but they’re expensive. LCD (also called LED, confusingly) is the entry-level panel technology, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that means low quality. The best LCD TVs look far better than the cheapest OLED TVs.

Also consider image-processing features: these reduce motion blur and dynamically adjust contrast for the best possible picture. Fast refresh rates can greatly improve the look of football games and other fast-moving sports. Upscaling – how a 4K television interprets and displays standard-definition content – is important too. Bad upscaling can make older programmes look blurry and woozy.

All of the TVs in our list are 4K. You can buy 8K televisions, which do look noticeably sharper on very large sets, but the technology is in its infancy and still exorbitantly expensive. There are also currently no broadcasts in 8K, so you won’t gain any additional fidelity while watching Coronation Street . Most screens also offer high dynamic range (HDR), which enables a TV to show detail in dark shadows and bright highlights at the same time.

Read more:

Whether you’re after a bargain 55in TV for the family or a supersize glossy 75in model to stream your favourite shows in all their glory, here’s our pick of the top TV offers you can snap up this month.

The best TV deals for July 2022 in the UK are:

Best 65in TV deals

Samsung 65in Q80A 4K smart TV: Was £1,399, now £819, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3856tq_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: QLED
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p
  • HDR formats: HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG
  • Operating system: Samsung Smart Hub powered by Tizen

This Samsung Q80A set launched in 2021, and with this £570 discount at Amazon it’s now one of the best sets you can buy for under £1,000. The QLED pixel technology offers improved contrast and image quality over previous OLED panels, while the ultrawide viewing angle and Samsung’s “object tracking” sound technology – which uses six speakers to create a pseudo-surround sound effect – makes this a fantastic TV for watching sport.

Buy now

Sony Bravia XR OLED XR65A80J 65in OLED 4K ultra HD HDR Google TV: Was £2,699, now £1,649, Box.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8oid_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: OLED
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p
  • HDR formats: XR HDR Remaster, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG
  • Operating system: Google TV

There’s more than £1,000 off this 65in Sony Bravia. The 4K OLED screen is less than a year old and is powered by Google’s smart TV tech, and uses Sony’s clever acoustic technology to create sounds from behind the display that reacts to what’s happening on screen. This is a cutting edge TV at a head-turning discount.

Buy now

Panasonic TX65JX800B 65in 4K ultra HD HDR smart LED TV: Was £599, now £499, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lV4ob_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: LED Edgelit with local dimming
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p
  • HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG
  • Operating system: Android TV

Having already come down in price from £799 last month, this mid-range 65in Panasonic TV has been discounted by a further £100. It’s a 4K HDR10+ TV with local dimming technology for improved contrast, plus Dolby vision and Dolby atmos signal processing, so you know the sound quality and picture are going to be top notch. Better yet, it works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, and comes with Freeview Play built-in, letting you control on-demand entertainment with just your voice.

Buy now

Best 55in TV deals

LG 55in OLEDA16LA ultra HD HDR smart TV: Was £1,499.99, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zja44_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: OLED
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p
  • HDR formats: HDR 10 pro
  • Operating system: webOS

The LG OLED A1 6LA is the entry-level version of the brand’s top-flight C1 set, and right now it’s the cheapest it’s ever been. A step above LCD/LED screens, OLED technology offers per-pixel illumination – which looks more similar to a phone screen than a traditional TV screen – and so can achieve vastly improved contrast, colour and definition. The A1 series is the most affordable OLED that LG makes, and with more than a grand off it’s one of the best TV deals you’ll find this July.

Buy now

LG 55in OLED55B16LA: Was £1,299, now £829, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgLie_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: OLED
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p
  • HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR 10 pro
  • Operating system: webOS

The LG B1 launched at £1,299 and has been tumbling in price since early this year, when it could be found for around £1,099. In the last few weeks however, the set has reached a new rock bottom price at £829.

What’s the difference between the LG A1 (was £1,499.99, now £699, Amazon.co.uk ) and the LG B1? Ports. Specifically HDMI 2.1 ports that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X need to achieve low latency video output and variable refresh rates. If you don’t have a clue what any of that means, grab the LG A1 deal above.

Buy now

TCL 55C729K 55in QLED gaming TV: Was £799, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GAAM_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: QLED
  • Resolution: 100Hz, 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p
  • HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR 10+
  • Operating system: Android TV

Here’s a further reduction on a great mid-range TV from TCL. The 100Hz display is ideal for playing games thanks to its smooth refresh rate and low-latency. It runs on the smartly designed Android TV operating system and has voice controls out of the box, thanks to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The 4K ultra HD resolution, coupled with Dolby Atmos rounds off an excellent set that’s a fantastic deal at this price.

Buy now

Hisense 55A6GTUK: Was £398, now £329, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RFGH_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: LED directlit
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p
  • HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG
  • Operating system: Vidaa U5

The 2021 model of this budget-friendly 55in 4K smart TV comes with Alexa voice assistant built in. Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ delivers sublime contrast and deep blacks, while DTS audio processing improves sound clarity – even without the use of an external speaker.

Buy now

Samsung AU7100: Was £649, now £449, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVwNd_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: LED
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p
  • HDR formats: HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG
  • Operating system: Samsung Smart Hub powered by Tizen

This near bezel-less 2021 Samsung TV is packed with features. It comes with HDR 10+, so you always get the sharpest picture; adaptive sound – meaning the audio adjusts to what’s playing on the screen, and nifty 4K upscaling.

Buy now

Sony Bravia KD50X85JU smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV: Was £649, now £549, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqnEM_0Ye5M9g100

There’s £100 off this 50in Sony Bravia at Currys right now. A stunning 4K screen from a class-leading TV brand, the X85 is powered by Google’s intuitive operating system. Sony’s proprietary X1 processor is also considered to be one of the best at upscaling low-resolution video to 4K, resulting in crisp imagery regardless of the source.

Buy now

Best 48in TV deals

Philips 48OLED806/12 smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV: Was £999, now £799, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOTJ1_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: OLED
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p
  • HDR formats: HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG
  • Operating system: Android

Save £400 on this smart television, which boasts 4K HDR quality imaging, a Dolby premium vision and audio system and an ultra-slim design to ensure it fits seamlessly into most spaces. It is perfectly suited to those wanting to twin their TV setup with a gaming console like a new Xbox or PS5 – it features the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity and VRR, which ensures low latency and smooth action gameplay.

Buy now

More TV recommendations:

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Xbox App streaming is available on 2022 Samsung TVs

Every other day we get news that another company is ramping up its gaming streaming in some capacity. We've seen Xbox enhance its Edge browser (opens in new tab), Google incorporate Nvidia technologies for Stadi (opens in new tab)a, and GeForce now come to LG TV (opens in new tab)s. All of this is working to build game streaming into a more usable platform, that may eventually eliminate the need for gaming PCs for many altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

OnePlus expands its Y1S Pro affordable 4K smart TV lineup

OnePlus has expanded its Y1S Pro lineup of 4K smart TVs for the Indian market. The company today added the 50-inch model to the OnePlus Y1S Pro. The smart TV is available for a price of Rs 32,999 and will retail on OnePlus’ online store as well as on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Amazon Freevee lands on Android TV OS in the UK

Amazon has announced that Amazon Freevee is now available on Android TV OS devices in the UK and it will also be coming to mobile devices soon. This new Amazon Freevee will be available in Google TV and Android TV OS devices from a wide range of manufacturers. Amazon Freevee,...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Tablets for Taking Notes Are All On Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect for high schoolers, college students and professionals.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Sony Tv#Android Tv#4k Tv#Lg#Lcd
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2022 — Compare Top Models From Samsung, LG & Sony

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. TVs are available in pretty much any size you want them in. Not all of us can afford the luxury of a 120-inch panel that costs thousands of dollars, but on the more reasonable size-and-budget scale, there are plenty of larger-sized TVs to choose from that deliver an excellent picture. While 65-inch and 75-inch TVs may be a bit more common, the next size-up for most folks is typically an 85-inch. These larger TVs...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to get Apple TV Plus on your Chromecast with Google TV

If you have a Chromecast and spotted some interesting shows on Apple TV+ like Severance, Ted Lasso or The Morning Show, you may be wondering, “Can you use Chromecast with Apple TV shows — without buying a new set-top box?” Good news! The latest version of the Chromecast has supported Apple TV+ viewing since early 2021. The key is knowing how to enable it. Here’s exactly what you need and what to do!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNET

Best 55-Inch TV for 2022: Top Features and Brands for Every Budget

While here at CNET we recommend that you purchase the biggest TV that fits in your room, the 55-inch television is still a sweet spot due to its combination of size and affordability. Most modern 55-inch televisions come with plenty of features and are smart, so you can enjoy streaming...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Samsung's 2022 Smart TVs Can Stream Xbox, Stadia, GeForce Now Games

If you own one of Samsung's 2022 Smart TVs, it's now possible to play a huge range of games without having to purchase a games console or hook up a gaming PC. Today Samsung launched its Gaming Hub for 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs, and 2022 Smart Monitor Series. Rather than requiring additional hardware, the Gaming Hub software offers access to game streaming services offered by Xbox, GeForce Now, Stadia, and Utomik. Access to Amazon Luna is also promised in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Hurry — this 65-inch 4K TV just dropped below $400 at Walmart

If you’ve been waiting for the chance to upgrade your home theater setup with a large 4K TV, you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s $402 discount for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It’s down to just $398, which is less than half its original price of $800, for one of the best Walmart TV deals that you can shop right now.
SHOPPING
IGN

Daily Deals: Save On Elden Ring, OLED 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and More

If you still haven't jumped on the Elden Ring hype train, today is a great day to change that, as the game and preorders for its strategy guide are on sale. And, if you're in the market for a new OLED TV, today is a good day to jump on one. The Sony A80J 55" OLED 4K TV is down to the lowest price we've ever seen for a new 55" OLED TV from either LG or Sony. If you want something smaller, for example as a gaming PC monitor, the LG C1 48" OLED 4K TV is down to under $800. That's as phenomenal price for one of the best gaming monitors on the market. In other deal news, grab a Monster Hunter Rise pro controller before it's gone, score a WD P10 2TB portable game drive for only $39.98, the HP Reverb G2 VR headset for only $399, or a 1TB PS5 SSD for only $110.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

LG C1 OLED TV down to lowest-ever price in the 4th of July sales

The 48-inch LG C1 OLED TV is currently available for its lowest-ever price of $797 from Amazon, after a $703 discount to its original price of $1,500 under the retailer’s 4th of July sales. It’s rare to get the chance to buy an OLED TV of this caliber for less than $1,000, so if you’ve been wanting to get the display technology integrated into your home theater setup, there’s no better time to make the investment than today.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

727K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy