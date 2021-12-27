ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best TV deals in the UK for January 2022: Cheap sets from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

By Steve Hogarty and Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIqc9_0Ye5M9g100

Considering a TV upgrade ? Whether you’re after a wider screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this January.

If you’re not quite sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.

OLED and QLED TVs are at the cutting edge, but they’re expensive. LCD (also called LED, confusingly) is the entry-level panel technology, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that means low quality. The best LCD TVs look far better than the cheapest OLED TVs.

Also consider image-processing features: these reduce motion blur and dynamically adjust contrast for the best possible picture. Fast refresh rates can greatly improve the look of football games and other fast-moving sports. Upscaling – how a 4K television interprets and displays standard-definition content – is important too. Bad upscaling can make older programmes look blurry and woozy.

All of the TVs in our list are 4K. You can buy 8K televisions, which do look noticeably sharper on very large sets, but the technology is in its infancy and still exorbitantly expensive. There are also currently no broadcasts in 8K, so you won’t gain any additional fidelity while watching Coronation Street . Most screens also offer high dynamic range (HDR), which enables a TV to show detail in dark shadows and bright highlights at the same time.

Read more:

Whether you’re after a bargain 55in TV for the family or a supersize glossy 75in model to stream your favourite shows in all their glory, here’s our pick of the top TV offers you can snap up this month.

The best TV deals for January 2022 in the UK are:

Best 75in TV deals in January

Samsung UE75AU7100KXXU: Was £1,199, now £798, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBn9J_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: LED
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p
  • HDR formats: HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG
  • Operating system: Samsung Smart Hub powered by Tizen

If you want a truly massive smart ultra-HD TV set, then this model from Samsung could be the one for you. It’s powered by the company’s crystal 4K processor, which upscales everything you’re watching. There’s HDR, powered by HDR10+; adaptive sound, which adjusts the audio in every scene; and gaming smarts, like the “motion xcelerator” feature, which adapts the picture to match the speed of the game.

Buy now

Best 65in TV deals in January

Samsung QE65QN94AATXXU: Was £2,299, now £1,899, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwE3e_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: Neo QLED
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p
  • HDR formats: HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG
  • Operating system: Samsung Smart Hub powered by Tizen

Samsung’s new 2021 TV set with its fancy quantum mini LED feature is currently discounted at Currys. The Quantum 4K Processor also automatically adjusts the brightness and upscales everything you’re watching to 4K, no matter the source of the content. It also boasts the company’s 3D audio feature, which uses its eight dedicated speakers built into the sides of the TV to deliver some truly immersive sound.

Buy now

Panasonic TX65JX800B 65in 4K ultra HD HDR smart LED TV: Was £1,199, now £615, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lV4ob_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: LED Edgelit with local dimming
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p
  • HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG
  • Operating system: Android TV

This mid-range 65in Panasonic TV has had a massive 48 per cent reduction, saving you almost £600. It’s a 4K HDR10+ TV with local dimming technology for improved contrast, plus Dolby vision and Dolby atmos signal processing, so you know the sound quality and picture are going to be top notch. Better yet, it works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, and comes with Freeview Play built-in, letting you control on-demand entertainment with just your voice.

Buy now

Best 55in TV deals in January

LG OLED55A16LA: Was £1,499, now £899, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHpiq_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: OLED
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p
  • HDR formats : Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10, HLG
  • Operating system: webOS

An entry-level OLED that doesn’t skimp on picture quality, this 55in 4K HDR TV has 33 per cent off at John Lewis & Partners. The LG A1 features the manufacturer’s cutting-edge picture technology, delivering superb contrast and deep blacks.

Buy now

Hisense 55A6GTUK: Was £429, now £398, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RFGH_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: LED directlit
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p
  • HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG
  • Operating system: Vidaa U5

The 2021 model of this budget 55in 4K smart TV comes with the Alexa voice assistant built in. Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ delivers sublime contrast and deep blacks, while DTS audio processing improves sound clarity even without the use of an external speaker.

Buy now

Samsung AU7100: Was £649, now £448, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVwNd_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: LED
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p
  • HDR formats: HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG
  • Operating system: Samsung Smart Hub powered by Tizen

This near bezel-less 2021 Samsung TV is packed with features. It comes with HDR 10+, so you always get the sharpest picture; adaptive sound – meaning the audio adjusts to what’s playing on the screen, and nifty 4K upscaling.

Buy now

Best 43in TV deals in January

Samsung 2021 43in AU8000: Was £549, now £368, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aN78Q_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: LED
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160p
  • HDR formats: HDR 10+, HDR 10, HLG
  • Operating system: Samsung Smart Hub powered by Tizen

An entry-level 4K television, the Samsung AU8000 uses an LED display that, while not as rich as a higher-end OLED or QLED screen, produces a vibrant colour palette and a dynamic contrast ratio.

Buy now

Best 32in TV deals in January

Samsung QE32LS03TCUXXU the frame 32in QLED smart TV: Was £599, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NoMG_0Ye5M9g100
  • Screen technology: QLED
  • Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080p
  • HDR formats: HDR
  • Operating system: Samsung Smart Hub

Exclusive to Samsung, the frame is designed to blend into the background when not in use and looks at its absolute best when mounted flush to a wall, preferably with some clever wire-disguising. It uses light sensors to detect ambient conditions and gently adjusts the brightness and temperature of the artwork displayed on screen to create the impression of a painting. Per pixel QLED lighting means the screen can be completely black in a dark room, enhancing the illusion when the TV is off and creating impressive, immersive contrast when used for watching TV and movies.

Buy now

More TV recommendations:

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

