Sushi Sato’s sibling restaurant, Sato Omakase (located in the same Lower Nob Hill building), has a flair for the dramatic. The lighting is dim, the sushi bar is all-black, and tiny spotlights overhead will shine on your nigiri like they’re collectible displays at the Louvre. The drama is matched by their 18 courses ($195) of small plates and nigiri that are so beautifully presented you might forget you’re actually supposed to eat them. Butter-poached lobster is decked out with caviar, and black truffle is shaved over melt-in-your-mouth seared yellowtail. The brush of soy that glazes each piece of nigiri, from the torched barracuda to the buttery otoro, will sparkle under the light. And the flavors live up to the luxurious presentation. Come here when you want to impress a sushi enthusiast (even if that sushi enthusiast is you), or the next time you feel like going big on an extravagant meal.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO