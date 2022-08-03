Read on www.theinfatuation.com
Fiamma is a new farmhouse-style restaurant in Capella that spotlights traditional Italian recipes
For a restaurant that’s housed in Capella Singapore, one of Sentosa’s finest beachside resorts, Fiamma isn’t at all what it appears. A chef with a three Michelin-starred restaurant (Mirazur, France) under his belt helms this new Italian kitchen but Chef Mauro Colagreco doesn’t seem to be taking it all too seriously. In a good way, that is – they’ve bid a parting ciao to starched white tablecloths and formal cutlery lineup.
Kippered
Kippered is a downtown wine bar with a unique specialty: tinned fish. Lots of tinned fish in fact, with over 50 different cans on the menu. The tinned fish platters here are pretty fantastic—ask the passionate staff for suggestions and you’ll be digging into Spanish octopus in olive oil with a pile of crackers, olives, good butter, and hot sauce. But if you aren’t someone whose eyes light up at a freshly popped tin of sardines, you should head to this charming, dark wood-lined bar steps from Grand Central Market anyway. It’s run by the same people behind DTLA Cheese, which means you can go to town on sheep’s milk pecorino and aged gouda, which pair well with the nice selection of wines by the glass and draft beer (there’s even a soft-rind cheese from France that’s served with a glug of Champagne poured over the top). Drinking snacks don’t get much better than this.
Sul & Beans
Even after an all-out KBBQ feast, make space for a bingsoo from Sul & Beans. This milk ice at this chaotic sit-down dessert restaurant in Koreatown is fresh, light, and delicious, with plenty of options for toppings. It’s best to come with a group so you can try a few flavors—we tend to prioritize the mango (for something sweet and juicy) and the injeolmi (for something nutty and more savory). No matter what, consider adding housemade mochi to your refreshing mountain of bingsoo—the roasted flavor contrasted with the shaved ice has us in a chokehold.
Vintage Wine + Eats
If you want to drink wine in Studio City, do it at Vintage Wine + Eats. For starters, this natural wine bar has a pastel-heavy, farmhouse chic aesthetic that’s quite soothing and the kind of environment where one glass of chilled Gamay becomes four in the blink of an eye. Secondly, the food menu is good, with everything from cheese boards and chicken skewers to a delicious $16 bar burger topped with Raclette, tarragon aioli, and caramelized shallots. Swing by on Sundays and that burger suddenly becomes $1.99—one of the better burger deals in town.
Ayam Zaman
A spacious Syrian restaurant on Uxbridge Road, with a name that translates to ‘the old days’ and a rustic, exposed brick dining room to match, this is an excellent spot for Middle Eastern classics. Come here for some of the best mezze in the area in a lively setting where you won’t be told to keep it down. And if you happen to visit on a weekend, don’t miss the excellent manakeesh that they get from Damascene Bakery down the road. Our favourite is the meat and cheese number.
This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
Rita’s is a Philadelphia chain that keeps things simple by only selling two things: refreshing Italian ices and some of the best frozen custard we’ve tasted. You can also order something called a Gelati, which is a cup of Italian ice with a tall swirl of custard on top. Not only does it eliminate the issue of having to choose, but the creamy, dense custard goes hand-in-hand with tart ice flavors like lemon and cherry. Portions at this Sawtelle shop can get pretty big, so maybe pre-select a podcast to listen to before you carve away at a 12-ounce gelati on your lunch break.
Schubas Tavern
If you’ve been following any new artists who just started touring, chances are they’ll be showing up at Schuba’s. This Lakeview bar is a common stop up-and-coming artists, so it’s great for discovering new music. The bar serves food, but since it isn’t allowed in the performance space, you’ll want to get there a little earlier if you want to finish your fried chicken sandwich before the show starts.
The Boys' Deli
The smell of slow-roasting rotisserie chicken will draw you into the Polk Street Market in Nob Hill like a black bear to a tent full of snacks. Follow the scent all the way to the small back counter for your reward: the spicy Spitfire sandwich, featuring that perfect rotisserie chicken, plus bacon, jalapeños, and sriracha mayo. And, like all the other sandwiches here (you can also build your own), it’s loaded with all the fixings and enough to last two meals. Also check out the rotating sandwich specials filled with things like brown sugar tri-tip or pulled rotisserie chicken with coleslaw and chipotle mayo.
Emmer & Rye
It’s exciting to find something great in an unexpected location. Like when you find a $10 bill on a busy sidewalk, or when you find out that the fancy French dinner you just had was actually cooked by a small rat hiding under the chef’s hat the whole time. It’s similar to how we felt when we first ate at Emmer & Rye—a fantastic New American restaurant located on Rainey Street, at the bottom of a big apartment complex, right between a mini grocery store and a conga line of some of the busiest bars in Austin. Deploying an in-house fermentation program and freshly-ground heirloom grains across one of the most creative tasting menus in town, Emmer & Rye gives us plenty of reasons to keep braving Rainey Street.
Turner's Kitchen
The sandwich GPS in our brain always directs us to Turner’s Kitchen, especially when we’re on our way to spend an afternoon at Dolores Park (Turner’s is right around the corner). We come back for their constantly rotating sandwich specials, like tuna salad with chipotle-lime coleslaw or roast turkey and mole negro. Or you can always stick to their trusty standbys, like the french dip or the Thanksgiving-inspired "Gobbler." Check their Instagram for suggested chip and drink pairings before heading over.
Chicken House #2
There are several locations of this casual Honduran restaurant in Allapattah. You can get baleadas here, but as the name implies, this spot specializes in pollo frito ceibeño (a.k.a. Honduran fried chicken). An order includes about a quarter fried chicken over a bed of either crispy thin green banana chips or thicker, freshly sliced, fried coins of green banana. The thicker ones do a great job of soaking up the avalanche of toppings that smother the fried bird: a combination of a sweet and savory mayonnaise-based sauce, mantequilla (Honduran sour cream), a cabbage salad with diced tomatoes and cilantro, and crumbled aged cheese. Things can get soggy if you take this to-go, so eat it at the restaurant, where you can order at the counter and grab a seat at one of the formica booths.
Miku Sushi
Miku Sushi is a great spot in Lincoln Square for affordable nigiri, sashimi, and maki. They have a daily deal from 11am-6pm where all of their traditional maki are half off. Standard rolls like tuna or salmon are $4.50, and combination rolls like their Samurai with tuna, yellowtail, and masago are just $7.50. The long, narrow dining space has plenty of table and counter space, so it’s perfect if you’re suddenly put in charge of planning a team lunch for the entire office.
Aroma Coffee and Tea Co.
If you’re wondering where all of Studio City is at any point in the day, the answer is Aroma Cafe. This all-day coffee shop/screenwriter safehouse on Tujunga is absolutely slammed during weekend brunch, but you should expect a line at all times of the week. And everybody’s here for two reasons: a big menu full of solid sandwiches, salads, and wraps and a winding back patio ideal for finally finishing that pilot you started last year. If you’re there for breakfast, we like the brioche french toast and bagel BLT.
LC Pho
With its glass chandeliers and cloud-painted ceiling, LC Pho in Lincoln Square looks like it was designed by the same person who did the Venetian in Vegas. But that’s where the similarities end, this is actually a great spot with delicious Vietnamese food. The crispy banh xeo or shrimp and pork spring rolls are great starters, and they also have a juicy grilled pork chop with rice. But as its name states, the pho is what you’ll see on almost every table. Each bowl comes with your choice of meats like fatty tendon or thin flank steak, all served with a fragrant broth that’s basically aromatherapy for stress relief.
Ladybird
This place is like a lot of East Village restaurants in that it’s small, dark, crowded, and pretty loud. But Ladybird stands out because of their completely plant-based menu, which makes this spot a popular destination for vegans who want to have a fun night out. Both the mushroom/onion toast with black garlic aioli and the Peking duck-like tofu bun are very good—but the cheesy and creamy dishes are our favorites. They serve the best vegan mac and cheese that we’ve had, and it’s a genuine accomplishment if you can stop eating the coconutty crème brûlée topped with fresh raspberries before it’s all gone. Whether you’re a vegan or not, Ladybird is the perfect place to bring someone on a third date when you’re both ready to consume things other than alcohol in each other’s presence.
Little Bean
Along with having one of the cutest names ever, Little Bean is a mom-and-pop Taiwanese boba tea and shaved ice spot in Rowland Heights that looks like an old school soda fountain: there’s a long marble counter and bins filled with candy sold by the pound. Though the tea is great, most people are here for bowls of ultra-fluffy shaved snow, topped with things like tapioca pearls, coffee jelly, and squiggles of condensed milk. Unlike those franchise boba/dessert shops that seem to appear and disappear every week in the SGV, there’s a homey quality to Little Bean that feels totally timeless.
District Wine
District Wine is a downtown wine bar that looks fancy, but is really just a laid-back spot with a great patio for summertime wine drinking. Most people sit under the string lights and murmur things about “bold tannins” and “hints of leather.” But you could also bring a group of friends on your birthday or a date who you want to impress with your knowledge of growing regions. They usually stop pouring wine around 9pm, but on warm nights, locals usually hang out and chat for hours after that.
Sato Omakase
Sushi Sato’s sibling restaurant, Sato Omakase (located in the same Lower Nob Hill building), has a flair for the dramatic. The lighting is dim, the sushi bar is all-black, and tiny spotlights overhead will shine on your nigiri like they’re collectible displays at the Louvre. The drama is matched by their 18 courses ($195) of small plates and nigiri that are so beautifully presented you might forget you’re actually supposed to eat them. Butter-poached lobster is decked out with caviar, and black truffle is shaved over melt-in-your-mouth seared yellowtail. The brush of soy that glazes each piece of nigiri, from the torched barracuda to the buttery otoro, will sparkle under the light. And the flavors live up to the luxurious presentation. Come here when you want to impress a sushi enthusiast (even if that sushi enthusiast is you), or the next time you feel like going big on an extravagant meal.
Jack Allen's Kitchen
Jack Allen’s Kitchen is a really comfortable restaurant, with sparkly lights inside, big windows, and lots of kitschy art on the walls. They serve comfort food like barbacoa stackers and pork tacos, there's a whole section called “Chicken Fried Anything," and they bring a bunch of dishes out in mason jars. The restaurant has been around for a few years and there are a few locations around town, so it’s easy enough to get a reservation, and everyone will feel taken care of, which you can take credit for instead of the restaurant to win some points. They also have a great Happy Hour.
