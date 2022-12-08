ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Babies: See Which Reality Stars Have Given Birth

By Us Weekly Staff
 5 days ago
Bachelor Nation baby boom! The ABC franchise and its resulting couples have produced their fair share of adorable babies over the years, from Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici to Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum .

The insurance broker met and fell in love with Giudici while starring on season 17 of The Bachelor . Nearly two years after the duo tied the knot in January 2014 in California, they announced that their first child was on the way . Their son Samuel arrived in November 2017, followed by son Isaiah and daughter Mia in May 2018 and December 2019, respectively.

Since the little ones are “a handful,” Lowe and the Washington native are on the fence about welcoming baby No. 4.

“We’re praying about it and talking about it,” Giudici exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “We’re trying to be really intentional about teaching them things and being present with them during this time. I think it might be a little selfish to add a fourth because they require a lot of attention right now. … I’ve come to terms with the fact that we might have, like, three.”

In June of the previous year, Lowe exclusively told Us that he and the graphic designer had spoken about expanding their family through adoption .

“I don’t know if we’re done having biological children,” the Texas native noted in 2020. “I kind of hope that we are, because I think if we do end up adopting … that’d be a lot of kids. I imagine Catherine will make the ultimate decision, as I will have to defer to her. … At some point, I would like to get out of diapers, so that would be nice.”

As for Hebert and Rosenbaum, the pair announced their split in October 2020 after welcoming son Fordham in September 2014 and daughter Essex in November 2016. The former couple now coparent their two children , documenting their birthday parties and holiday celebrations together.

Their dynamic is “complex,” the dentist told her Instagram followers in August 2021, explaining, “The things that are important to me are being honest and open with the kids. Maintaining stability, love and fun in our lives and being sure that they always see J.P. in a positive light. If I’m ever in a situation where I am torn about what to do or say, I ask myself, ‘What is the right thing for the kids?’ I let that guide me. It’s easy to get caught up in our emotions even in an amicable divorce. But we let the kids' wellbeing guide our actions."

Keep scrolling to catch up on more Bachelor Nation mainstays and their bundles of joy.

