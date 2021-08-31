Even at the Specialty Box Office, Action and Horror Continue to Be a Big Draw for Theatrical Audiences
Even in strange times, the usual suspects continue to win out at the box office, including the action spectacles (“Black Widow,” “F9,” “Godzilla vs. Kong”) and the much-anticipated horror sequels (“A Quiet Place Part II,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” okay, maybe not exactly that last one, but it’s certainly terrifying on its own terms). And while the specialty and indie box office has anointed a somewhat more diverse array of top earners this year (including the kind of docs and brainy dramas that rarely crack into the heavy-hitter top 10), actioners and horror outings also persist in that arena.
In short, if there is one thing the year’s top-earning blockbusters and indies have in common: thrills and chills that bring audiences back to the theater.
This year’s crop of highest-earning specialty and indie titles include such fare as the anime smash hit “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train,” original action-tinged outings like “Wrath of Man,” “The Marksman,” and “The Protege,” plus rising horror hit “The Night House.” Even the more niche of these titles, like David Lowery’s “The Green Knight,” ostensibly pack an action-y punch, albeit with an arthouse bent. And Janicza Bravo’s “Zola,” while a dizzy mash-up of comedy and drama and pointed social media critique, also boasts some action-y twists. It’s a full meal, just like the current indie box office.
Our list includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — which we define as independent, foreign (including Bollywood films), and/or documentary films — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2021. They also may include titles acquired or produced for 2021 distribution by an independent distributor (including but not limited to STX Films, Annapurna, United Artists Releasing, A24, Entertainment Studios, IFC Films, Magnolia Pictures, Open Road, and Bleecker Street) or a studio’s specialty division (including Searchlight, Sony Pictures Classics, and Focus Features).
Given the rapidly changing state of the box office world (and its attendant reporting), this list only includes movies that opened in theaters during 2021, including brick-and-mortar businesses and drive-ins. For more information on streaming and VOD box office takes, please check out our weekly updates in those markets right here . When provided, this list also includes budgets for each film. Last year’s list can be found here .
Grosses include all reported grosses ( via BoxOfficeMojo or as provided by a film’s representative) up to August 31, 2021. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon (or Wednesday afternoon after holiday weekends).
1. “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train”
Distributor: FUNimation Entertainment
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: April 23
Opening Theater Count: 1,600
Opening Average: $13,215
Current Gross: $47,700,000
2. “Wrath of Man”
Distributor: United Artists Releasing
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: May 5
Opening Theater Count: 2,875
Opening Average: $2,890
Current Gross: $27,466,489
3. “The Green Knight”
Distributor: A24
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: July 30
Opening Theater Count: 2,790
Opening Average: $2,417
Current Gross: $16,583,161
4. “The Marksman”
Distributor: Open Road Films
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: January 15
Opening Theater Count: 1,975
Opening Average: $1,571
Current Gross: $15,566,093
5. “Stillwater”
Distributor: Focus Features
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: July 30
Opening Theater Count: 2,531
Opening Average: $2,049
Current Gross: $14,047,370
6. “The Courier”
Distributor: Roadside Attractions (acquired at Sundance 2020)
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: March 19
Opening Theater Count: 1,443
Opening Average: $1,313
Current Gross: $6,613,432
7. “The Protege”
Distributor: Lionsgate
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: August 20
Opening Theater Count: 2,577
Opening Average: $1,128
Current Gross: $5,705,279
8. “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain”
Distributor: Focus Features
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: July 16
Opening Theater Count: 927
Opening Average: $2,145
Current Gross: $5,249,970
9. “The Night House”
Distributor: Searchlight Pictures
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: August 20
Opening Theater Count: 2,240
Opening Average: $1,276
Current Gross: $5,168,146
10. “Zola”
Distributor: A24
Budget (if reported): $5 million
Release Date: June 30
Opening Theater Count: 1,468
Opening Average: $1,125
Current Gross: $4,830,298
11. “Separation”
Distributor: Open Road Films
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: April 30
Opening Theater Count: 1,751
Opening Average: $1,028
Current Gross: $4,509,143
12. “Boogie”
Distributor: Focus Features
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: March 5
Opening Theater Count: 1,252
Opening Average: $958
Current Gross: $4,178,620
13. “Pig”
Distributor: Neon
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: July 16
Opening Theater Count: 552
Opening Average: $1,758
Current Gross: $3,138,900
14. “Minari”
Distributor: A24
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: February 12
Opening Theater Count: 251
Opening Average: $770
Current Gross: $3,110,580
15. “Dream Horse”
Distributor: Bleecker Street
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: May 21
Opening Theater Count: 1,254
Opening Average: $633
Current Gross: $2,913,328
16. “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2”
Distributor: HEFG Releasing
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: June 11
Opening Theater Count: 420
Opening Average: $2,408
Current Gross: $2,893,660
17. “Here Today”
Distributor: Sony, Stage 6 Films (acquired after production)
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: May 7
Opening Theater Count: 1,200
Opening Average: $867
Current Gross: $2,807,494
18. “Finding You”
Distributor: Roadside Attractions
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: May 14
Opening Theater Count: 1,312
Opening Average: $698
Current Gross: $2,753,985
19. “Land”
Distributor: Focus Features
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: February 12
Opening Theater Count: 1,231
Opening Average: $763
Current Gross: $2,577,830
20. “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
Distributor: Searchlight Pictures (acquired at Sundance 2021)
Budget (if reported): NA
Release Date: June 25
Opening Theater Count: 752
Opening Average: $861
Current Gross: $2,316,090
