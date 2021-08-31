Even at the Specialty Box Office, Action and Horror Continue to Be a Big Draw for Theatrical Audiences

Even in strange times, the usual suspects continue to win out at the box office, including the action spectacles (“Black Widow,” “F9,” “Godzilla vs. Kong”) and the much-anticipated horror sequels (“A Quiet Place Part II,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” okay, maybe not exactly that last one, but it’s certainly terrifying on its own terms). And while the specialty and indie box office has anointed a somewhat more diverse array of top earners this year (including the kind of docs and brainy dramas that rarely crack into the heavy-hitter top 10), actioners and horror outings also persist in that arena.

In short, if there is one thing the year’s top-earning blockbusters and indies have in common: thrills and chills that bring audiences back to the theater.

This year’s crop of highest-earning specialty and indie titles include such fare as the anime smash hit “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train,” original action-tinged outings like “Wrath of Man,” “The Marksman,” and “The Protege,” plus rising horror hit “The Night House.” Even the more niche of these titles, like David Lowery’s “The Green Knight,” ostensibly pack an action-y punch, albeit with an arthouse bent. And Janicza Bravo’s “Zola,” while a dizzy mash-up of comedy and drama and pointed social media critique, also boasts some action-y twists. It’s a full meal, just like the current indie box office.

Our list includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — which we define as independent, foreign (including Bollywood films), and/or documentary films — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2021. They also may include titles acquired or produced for 2021 distribution by an independent distributor (including but not limited to STX Films, Annapurna, United Artists Releasing, A24, Entertainment Studios, IFC Films, Magnolia Pictures, Open Road, and Bleecker Street) or a studio’s specialty division (including Searchlight, Sony Pictures Classics, and Focus Features).

Given the rapidly changing state of the box office world (and its attendant reporting), this list only includes movies that opened in theaters during 2021, including brick-and-mortar businesses and drive-ins. For more information on streaming and VOD box office takes, please check out our weekly updates in those markets right here . When provided, this list also includes budgets for each film. Last year’s list can be found here .

Grosses include all reported grosses ( via BoxOfficeMojo or as provided by a film’s representative) up to August 31, 2021. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon (or Wednesday afternoon after holiday weekends).

1. “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train”

Distributor: FUNimation Entertainment

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: April 23

Opening Theater Count: 1,600

Opening Average: $13,215

Current Gross: $47,700,000

2. “Wrath of Man”

Distributor: United Artists Releasing

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: May 5

Opening Theater Count: 2,875

Opening Average: $2,890

Current Gross: $27,466,489

3. “The Green Knight”

Distributor: A24

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: July 30

Opening Theater Count: 2,790

Opening Average: $2,417

Current Gross: $16,583,161

4. “The Marksman”

Distributor: Open Road Films

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: January 15

Opening Theater Count: 1,975

Opening Average: $1,571

Current Gross: $15,566,093

5. “Stillwater”

Distributor: Focus Features

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: July 30

Opening Theater Count: 2,531

Opening Average: $2,049

Current Gross: $14,047,370

6. “The Courier”

Distributor: Roadside Attractions (acquired at Sundance 2020)

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: March 19

Opening Theater Count: 1,443

Opening Average: $1,313

Current Gross: $6,613,432

7. “The Protege”

Distributor: Lionsgate

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: August 20

Opening Theater Count: 2,577

Opening Average: $1,128

Current Gross: $5,705,279

8. “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain”

Distributor: Focus Features

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: July 16

Opening Theater Count: 927

Opening Average: $2,145

Current Gross: $5,249,970

9. “The Night House”

Distributor: Searchlight Pictures

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: August 20

Opening Theater Count: 2,240

Opening Average: $1,276

Current Gross: $5,168,146

10. “Zola”

Distributor: A24

Budget (if reported): $5 million

Release Date: June 30

Opening Theater Count: 1,468

Opening Average: $1,125

Current Gross: $4,830,298

11. “Separation”

Distributor: Open Road Films

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: April 30

Opening Theater Count: 1,751

Opening Average: $1,028

Current Gross: $4,509,143

12. “Boogie”

Distributor: Focus Features

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: March 5

Opening Theater Count: 1,252

Opening Average: $958

Current Gross: $4,178,620

13. “Pig”

Distributor: Neon

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: July 16

Opening Theater Count: 552

Opening Average: $1,758

Current Gross: $3,138,900

14. “Minari”

Distributor: A24

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: February 12

Opening Theater Count: 251

Opening Average: $770

Current Gross: $3,110,580

15. “Dream Horse”

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: May 21

Opening Theater Count: 1,254

Opening Average: $633

Current Gross: $2,913,328

16. “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2”

Distributor: HEFG Releasing

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: June 11

Opening Theater Count: 420

Opening Average: $2,408

Current Gross: $2,893,660

17. “Here Today”

Distributor: Sony, Stage 6 Films (acquired after production)

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: May 7

Opening Theater Count: 1,200

Opening Average: $867

Current Gross: $2,807,494

18. “Finding You”

Distributor: Roadside Attractions

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: May 14

Opening Theater Count: 1,312

Opening Average: $698

Current Gross: $2,753,985

19. “Land”

Distributor: Focus Features

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: February 12

Opening Theater Count: 1,231

Opening Average: $763

Current Gross: $2,577,830

20. “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Distributor: Searchlight Pictures (acquired at Sundance 2021)

Budget (if reported): NA

Release Date: June 25

Opening Theater Count: 752

Opening Average: $861

Current Gross: $2,316,090