Happy Mardi Gras! 20 Dogs Celebrating Fat Tuesday [PICTURES]

Mardi Gras , or Fat Tuesday, is a day of fun, and nobody knows fun quite like our dogs! In 2022, the holiday falls on March 1st. It’s the celebration before Lent begins, and many people try to get the partying out of their system all in one day.

Of course, our dogs are party animals, too! With that in mind, it’s no wonder so many pups want to get in on the festivities.

The pooches in the pictures below have their beads ready, along with their green, purple, and gold attire. Don’t be surprised if you see them leading the parade!

Check Out These 20 Dogs Who Love Mardi Gras!

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: Lindsay_Helms/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: Wayne Eastep/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: ROBYN BECK/Staff/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: Justin Sullivan/Staff/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: ROBYN BECK/Staff/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: Skip Bolen/WireImage/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: Justin Sullivan/Staff/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: PattieS/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: AustinArtist/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: Elizabeth W. Kearley/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: Brooke Jacobs/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: adogslifephoto/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Dogs! (Picture Credit: Elizabeth W. Kearley/Getty Images)

They look like they’re having a good time!

But remember, if your dog wants to join in on the fun, make sure you take some steps to keep them safe.

Fat Tuesday Safety Tips For Dog Lovers

Some pups get nervous around new sights and sounds, so Mardi Gras isn’t for every dog. It may be best for some pooches to relax in their own quiet room until the commotion dies down.

However, if your dog must join the celebration, remember:

Keep the alcohol out of reach of your dog. No open containers lying around.

Watch out for drinkers. They may mean well, but they’re a little off balance and could accidentally injure dogs.

Don’t leave your dog unattended with any beads or decorations that they can chew or swallow.

Pick your pup up if you’re in an area that’s too crowded, or move to a safer place. No pooch wants to get stepped on.

If your dog seems anxious, let them stay home in a safe place with relaxing music. They won’t be missing out.

Have a safe and happy Mardi Gras!

Is your dog going to celebrate Mardi Gras with you? Do they like being included in the fun? Post a picture in the comments below!

