ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Happy Mardi Gras! 20 Dogs Celebrating Fat Tuesday [PICTURES]

By Krista Kumpf
DogTime
DogTime
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbuy0_0YdKqJ7h00

(Picture Credit: Lindsay_Helms/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras , or Fat Tuesday, is a day of fun, and nobody knows fun quite like our dogs! In 2022, the holiday falls on March 1st. It’s the celebration before Lent begins, and many people try to get the partying out of their system all in one day.

Of course, our dogs are party animals, too! With that in mind, it’s no wonder so many pups want to get in on the festivities.

The pooches in the pictures below have their beads ready, along with their green, purple, and gold attire. Don’t be surprised if you see them leading the parade!

Check Out These 20 Dogs Who Love Mardi Gras!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzuXt_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: Lindsay_Helms/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnK0s_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: Wayne Eastep/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MdoD_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: ROBYN BECK/Staff/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWvLl_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSXni_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: Justin Sullivan/Staff/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxT2u_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: ROBYN BECK/Staff/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVBKk_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: Skip Bolen/WireImage/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wz7F_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: Justin Sullivan/Staff/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3moZ_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: PattieS/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ky1JC_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: AustinArtist/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhKVC_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: Elizabeth W. Kearley/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471XYM_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: Brooke Jacobs/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWEBl_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4UHp_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjwEe_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225lUT_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0S4W_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YZMx_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tDkV_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: adogslifephoto/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25W18R_0YdKqJ7h00

    Mardi Gras Dogs!

    (Picture Credit: Elizabeth W. Kearley/Getty Images)

They look like they’re having a good time!

But remember, if your dog wants to join in on the fun, make sure you take some steps to keep them safe.

Fat Tuesday Safety Tips For Dog Lovers

Some pups get nervous around new sights and sounds, so Mardi Gras isn’t for every dog. It may be best for some pooches to relax in their own quiet room until the commotion dies down.

However, if your dog must join the celebration, remember:

  • Keep the alcohol out of reach of your dog. No open containers lying around.
  • Watch out for drinkers. They may mean well, but they’re a little off balance and could accidentally injure dogs.
  • Don’t leave your dog unattended with any beads or decorations that they can chew or swallow.
  • Pick your pup up if you’re in an area that’s too crowded, or move to a safer place. No pooch wants to get stepped on.
  • If your dog seems anxious, let them stay home in a safe place with relaxing music. They won’t be missing out.

Have a safe and happy Mardi Gras!

Is your dog going to celebrate Mardi Gras with you? Do they like being included in the fun? Post a picture in the comments below!

Related Articles:

The post Happy Mardi Gras! 20 Dogs Celebrating Fat Tuesday [PICTURES] appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 1

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Salty Attitude When Told He Can’t Play Outside and It’s Too Dog Gone Funny [WATCH]

Our dogs are just as much a part of our family as our kids. If you think about it, there are many similarities. We have to take care of them by providing them shelter, feeding them, taking them to the doctor, play with them, teach them and give them love. We also have to handle their discipline them, give them boundaries, and deal with their little attitudes.
PETS
DogTime

24 Dogs Who Want To Be Your Valentine! [PICTURES]

Whether you go out or stay in, make sure you give your dog a big old hug and kiss. Take a look at these pooches who just want to be your Valentine. The post 24 Dogs Who Want To Be Your Valentine! [PICTURES] appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn
countryliving.com

5 clingy dog breeds that love being around their owners

Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Do Dogs Know When They're Dying?

Adrienne is a dog trainer and former veterinary assistant. She has taken several specialized courses on hospice care for dogs. Whether dogs know when they are dying is something that has puzzled many dog owners across the globe. Since dogs cannot talk, we may really never know the exact answer,...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Tuesday#Alcohol#Party Animals#Robyn Beck Staff Getty#Mardi Gras Dogs#Wireimage#Patties Getty Images#Austinartist Getty Images
tatler.com

Her Majesty welcomes a new furry friend

When Her Majesty turned 18, she was given her first puppy, named Susan, by her parents. So adored was the Queen’s first canine friend that the then 21-year-old princess took Susan along with her and Philip on their honeymoon in 1947. According to Marie Claire, Her Majesty has now...
ANIMALS
DogTime

Dogs & Gum Disease: Everything You Need To Know

If left untreated, gum disease leads to tooth decay and tooth loss. Simple steps for your dog's dental health taken now can prevent many problems. The post Dogs & Gum Disease: Everything You Need To Know appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
DogTime

4 Real World Examples of Dog Body Language

Your dog will have body language and a few behaviors that can tell you exactly how they're feeling about the people and dogs they meet on their travels. The post 4 Real World Examples of Dog Body Language appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
DogTime

Top 20 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed Much

A dog who doesn't shed much can make for an excellent companion that won't leave you scrambling for lint rollers or pushing the vacuum around so much. The post Top 20 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed Much appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
DogTime

10 Tips For Bringing Pet Families Together

You met the person of your dreams. You love their pets, and they love yours. So how do you get the pets to get along? Here are a few tips. The post 10 Tips For Bringing Pet Families Together appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
516
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy