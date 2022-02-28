Happy Mardi Gras! 10 Cats Celebrating Fat Tuesday [PICTURES]

Mardi Gras , also known as Fat Tuesday, is a day of celebration, and cats can be real party animals! In 2022, the celebration happens on March 1st.

The holiday comes right before Lent, a time of religious observance leading to Easter. For that reason, a lot of people like to get all the partying out of their systems in one day. It looks like some cats are joining them!

The cats in the pictures below have their beads ready and their party masks in their paws. You might see them atop a parade float later!

Check Out These 10 Cats Who Love Mardi Gras!

Mardi Gras Cats! (Picture Credit: adogslifephoto/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Cats! (Picture Credit: Joel Carillet/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Cats! (Picture Credit: grase/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Cats! (Picture Credit: Melanie Mansart / EyeEm/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Cats! (Picture Credit: prettyzhizhi/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Cats! (Picture Credit: Dixi_/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Cats! (Picture Credit: annadarzy/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Cats! (Picture Credit: Okssi68/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Cats! (Picture Credit: Olesya22/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras Cats! (Picture Credit: Jovanka_Novakovic/Getty Images)

These dignified kitties look like they’re ready for a night of fun!

However, not all cats are meant for the party life. With that in mind, there are some steps you should take to keep your cat safe on Mardi Gras.

Fat Tuesday Safety Tips For Cat Lovers

Keep in mind that Mardi Gras is mostly a human holiday and can be dangerous for kitties. For that reason, it’s best to keep your cat indoors for the night.

If you’re celebrating at home, remember that it’s your cat’s home, too. They need space to feel safe.

Here are a few things you can do to keep your cat out of harm’s way:

Keep alcohol out of reach of cats. No open containers left out.

Put kitty away in a safe, quiet room away from the crowd.

Watch out for drinkers. They may mean well and want to pet your kitty, but they might be a little off balance and cause accidental injuries.

Never leave your cat alone with beads or decorations that they can chew or swallow.

Have a safe and happy Mardi Gras!

Are you celebrating Mardi Gras with your kitty at home? Does your cat like to be included in all the fun? Post a picture in the comments below!

