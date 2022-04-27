ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

By Talia Lakritz
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bv3vV_0YdHsUep00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gfJc_0YdHsUep00
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. attend a rally for President Donald Trump in June 2019.

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

  • Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle began dating in 2018 and became a GOP power couple.
  • Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, was a senior Trump campaign advisor and fundraiser.
  • Guilfoyle confirmed her engagement to Trump Jr. in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day.
November 2007: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoye ran in the same circles before they started dating.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOgoN_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump (left) posed with Kimberly Guilfoyle (second from right) at an event in New York City in November 2007.

NEIL RASMUS/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were introduced by mutual friends and were photographed together at events in New York City in 2007 and 2008. At the time, they were in other relationships.

Guilfoyle was married to Democratic politician Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006, and she was first lady of San Francisco during his time as mayor. After they divorced, she married businessman Eric Villency in 2006 and had a son in 2007. The couple divorced in 2009.

Trump Jr. married model Vanessa Haydon in 2005. They divorced in March 2018 and share five children.

June 2008: They posed for another photo with their then spouses at an event in New York City.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zE3i8_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. (second from left), Vanessa Trump (middle), Eric Villency (third from left) and Kimberly Guilfoyle (right) in June 2008.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

According to the Washington Post , Guilfoyle and Trump became friends as her son, Ronan, went to the same private school in Manhattan as his oldest daughter, Kai.

May 2018: Three months after Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa filed for divorce, Page Six reported that he and Kimberly Guilfoyle were dating.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39E2bF_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Taoray Wang

Guilfoyle started as a legal analyst at CNN and eventually became a co-host on the Fox News show "The Five." She left Fox News in 2018 amid reports of sexual harassment, for which the network paid her former assistant a multi-million dollar settlement , and joined the pro-Trump super PAC America First Policies.

Guilfoyle had been connected to the Trump family for years and was reportedly in talks to become the White House press secretary .

Page Six reported that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle made their debut at a send-off party for President Trump's ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell.

June 2018: They made their relationship Instagram official.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9ENh_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2018.

Bob Levey/Getty Images for Left/Right TV

Trump Jr. posted their first Instagram photo together with Bret Michaels of the band Poison. Guilfoyle also shared the image on her profile.

June 2018: Guilfoyle accompanied Trump Jr. to the Montana Republican Convention.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESXiz_0YdHsUep00
Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2018.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump Jr. thanked Guilfoyle in his convention speech as his "significant other," Vanity Fair reported.

"We're going to take her fishing tomorrow, then shooting," he said. "This is a miniature test to see if she really likes it, or if she's going to pretend to like it, but either way we're going to have a good time — or at least I will."

August 2018: Page Six reported that they had nicknamed each other "Pooh Bear" and "Junior Mint."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLNxU_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at a film premiere in August 2018.

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were overheard calling each other pet names during a weekend in Southampton, New York, Page Six reported . Guilfoyle reportedly called Trump Jr. "Junior Mint," which Page Six speculated was a reference to his bank account, and Trump Jr. dubbed Guilfoyle "Pooh Bear."

September 2018: They returned to Montana to campaign for Matt Rosendale, the Republican challenger of incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Tester in the 2018 midterms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TX0Hv_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at a campaign rally for Montana Senate candidate Matt Rosendale in Bozeman, Montana, in September 2018.

William Campbell-Corbis via Getty Images

Rosendale lost the election, and Tester was reelected to a third term in the US Senate.

November 2018: Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle walked arm-in-arm at the National Christmas Tree lighting on the National Mall in Washington, DC.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlliD_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle arrive for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in November 2018.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and Melania Trump presided over the ceremony , which featured performances from Abby Anderson, "The Voice" contestant Spensha Baker, and "American Idol" contestant Gabby Barrett.

February 2019: They attended New York Fashion Week together.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00U42A_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle in February 2019.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle sat in the front row at a Zang Toi runway show.

May 2019: After joining the Trump campaign as a senior advisor in April, Guilfoyle made several appearances at rallies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyS4r_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle in May 2019.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Guilfoyle spoke at a rally at the Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, in May 2019, and Trump's 2020 campaign kick-off rally in Orlando, Florida, in June. She and Trump Jr. were side-by-side at the events.

"She's definitely made Don Jr. more serious," R. Couri Hay, a New York publicist, told Insider as part of a profile about Guilfoyle . "She's had years and years on TV. She's helped guide and train and been very influential in Don's increasingly very secure, very formidable, very opinionated television personality."

"They are like the prom king and queen of MAGA land," a senior Trump advisor told Insider in October.

October 2019: Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle embraced onstage while speaking at the University of Florida.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unuYl_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle speak at the University of Florida in October 2019.

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were paid $50,000 from student activity fees for their appearance , according to the Washington Post. The event drew hundreds of student protesters outside the auditorium.

November 2019: Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle appeared together on "The View," and they were asked about their marriage plans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFxc7_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle on "The View" in November 2019.

Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

"You and your family have hurt a lot of people and put a lot of people through a lot of pain," co-host Meghan McCain said to Trump, naming President Trump's attacks on a family whose son was killed while serving in the US army in Iraq. "Does all of this make you feel good?"

Trump Jr. replied, "I don't think any of that makes me feel good, but I do think that we got into this because we wanted to do what's right for America."

In an attempt to "end on a light note," co-host Abby Huntsman asked Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. about when they're getting married.

"Oh my God," Guilfoyle said, grinning at Trump Jr. and saying they were more focused on getting President Trump reelected.

July 2020: Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID-19. Trump Jr. tested negative, but he canceled scheduled events as a precaution.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HWrp1_0YdHsUep00
Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks at a Make America Great Again campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June 2020.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Guilfoyle tested positive for the coronavirus after attending two Trump rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Phoenix, Arizona, both of which had no social distancing or mask requirements.

"After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure," Sergio Gor, the chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, told CNN in July. "She's doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she's asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events."

Gor added that Trump Jr. has tested negative for the disease but was self-isolating and also canceling all public events as a precautionary measure.

August 2020: Trump Jr. watched Guilfoyle record her heated speech for the Republican National Convention.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZOYs_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. watches Kimberly Guilfoyle as she pre-records her address to the Republican National Convention in August 2020.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"President Trump is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America and ensure that every citizen can realize their American dream!" Guilfoyle said in her speech . "Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American dream, the best is yet to come!"

August 2020: They kissed onstage at a rally in Coplay, Pennsylvania.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0CEp_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr, and Kimberly Guilfoyle kiss during the Sportsmen for Trump launch in August 2020.

Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle — both avid hunters — marked the launch of a coalition called Sportsmen for Trump.

October 2020: Guilfoyle joined Trump Jr. for a signing of his new, self-published book, "Liberal Privilege."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36v2OW_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at a book signing to promote his book "Liberal Privilege" in October 2020.

Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Trump Jr. held the book signing at the Marriot Hotel in Long Island, New York.

December 2020: Guilfoyle appeared in a Facebook Live video on Trump Jr.'s Facebook page wishing followers a merry Christmas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32n32e_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle snap a selfie.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

As they expressed their gratitude to veterans and members of the military, Trump Jr. also joked that he was "reasonably thankful for Kimberly."

He also called Guilfoyle the "voice of reason" who makes sure that his tweets stay in check.

January 2021: They showed some PDA while campaigning before the Senate runoff in Georgia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZveGf_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle campaign in Dalton, Georgia, in January 2021.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle kissed during a Republican National Committee Victory Rally at Dalton Regional Airport in Georgia.

Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock beat respective Republican challengers David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the runoff election.

January 2021: Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle skipped President Biden's inauguration and began looking for homes in Florida.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXpie_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle exit Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport in January 2021.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle skipped President Biden's inauguration along with the rest of the Trump family, instead flying to Mar-a-Lago on Air Force One.

Upon arriving in Palm Beach, the couple began looking for waterfront homes in Admirals Cove , a gated community in Jupiter, Florida, according to the Palm Beach Post. They were reportedly in contracts to buy an $11 million seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom home that features a wine room, theater, chef's kitchen and guest wings. Guilfoyle herself was also looking at the $9.5 million two-story home next door that has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

February 2021: Guilfoyle introduced Trump Jr.'s address at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpwQa_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at CPAC in 2021.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump Jr.'s speech, titled "Reigniting the Spirit of the American Dream," covered cancel culture, Liz Cheney, and "the MAGA movement as the future of the Republican Party."

March 2021: As their search for a Florida property continued, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle sold their house in the Hamptons for $8 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EXHi_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's former home in the Hamptons.

Rise Media

The 9,200-square-foot Bri dgehampton home sits on nearly 4 acres in a private gated community. It has seven bedrooms plus a heated outdoor pool, spa, and waterfall.

April 2021: The couple purchased a $9.7 million home in the gated Admirals Cove neighborhood of Jupiter, Florida, about 20 minutes from Mar-a-Lago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I56kX_0YdHsUep00
Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle at Mar-a-Lago.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

The 11,300-square-foot waterfront estate features six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, People magazine reported .

January 2022: Guilfoyle posted a photo with Trump Jr. where she appeared to be wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger, sparking reports that the two had gotten engaged.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEjxp_0YdHsUep00
Kimberly Guilfoyle appears to be wearing a diamond engagement ring in an Instagram photo posted January 1, 2022.

kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram

"Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr 's birthday," Guilfoyle captioned the photo . "Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you."

An unnamed source told The Daily Mail in January 2022 that the pair quietly got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2020 and have been keeping it under wraps since then, but neither Trump Jr. nor Guilfoyle had confirmed their engagement publicly.

"Kim has been wearing her engagement ring and both are very excited about blending their families," a source told People magazine .

Representatives for Trump Jr. did not return Insider's request for comment.

February 2022: Guilfoyle confirmed their engagement in an Instagram post calling Trump Jr. her fiancé.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAtMj_0YdHsUep00
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. at CPAC in 2021.

Octavio Jones/Reuters

"Falling in love with my fiancé more and more every day," Guilfoyle wrote in a Valentine's Day Instagram post . " @donaldjtrumpjr , you're my best friend, my support system and my forever guy. Happy Valentine's Day, I love you and can't wait for the adventures that lie ahead."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1184

Francis Mauliola
2021-02-16

Moron Jr a wannabe " SCARFACE " a COKE ADDICT alongside his new bag of TRICKS ( one of many)!! Like father..like son! The apple doesnt fall far from the Tree....just the rotten o@nes

Reply(45)
211
Guest
2021-02-18

A simple minded spoiled brat and a gold digger. Think they have any real friends not bought ones? Or anyone that wouldn’t be embarrassed to say they were.

Reply(8)
125
Guest
2021-02-18

She’s one cheese burger away from representing Jenny Craig, and he’s 2 years away from his daddies comb over! Bunch a Trumpbillies🤣

Reply(10)
149
Related
POLITICO

Donald Trump Jr.

Is expected to meet with the Jan. 6 select committee in the next few weeks. Don Jr. was at a meeting with the former president before Donald Trump called then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. Big get for the Jan. 6 committee:...
POTUS
NBC News

Donald Trump Jr. expected to meet with House panel investigating Jan. 6 riot

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, is expected to meet with the Jan. 6 committee in the coming days, a source familiar with the panel's work said Thursday. Lawmakers on the House panel have invited Trump Jr. to speak with investigators voluntarily. They did not...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
SheKnows

President Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Biden Just Revealed She'll Be Hosting Her Wedding at the White House

Click here to read the full article. There’s going to be a White House wedding! Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, shared that she and her fiancé Peter Neal will hold their reception at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, all thanks to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Biden, and the staff that keeps the White House running. While Naomi isn’t the first member of the first family to have their wedding at the White House, she is the most recent in quite a number of years, making the occasion all the more exciting for everyone involved. Naomi took to her personal Twitter...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Abby Anderson
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Vanessa Trump
Person
Eric Villency
Person
Donald Trump
HuffPost

Sean Hannity Snarkily Defends Texts Showing He Basically Worked For Trump Campaign

Sean Hannity on Tuesday laughed off criticism of a revelation that cast him as a Donald Trump campaign worker disguised as a media personality. (Listen below.) In text messages from the day of the 2020 election revealed this week by CNN, the Fox News host dutifully agreed to orders from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to stress to his audience the importance of every vote and to make strong pushes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Trump Wife#Gop#Fox News#Getty Images Guilfoyle#Democratic
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump has a new (and bad) idea to deal with Mark Meadows’ texts

It was six months ago yesterday when former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows agreed, at least initially, to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The Republican soon after changed his mind, but during that brief window, Meadows shared quite a bit with congressional investigators.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Insider

379K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy