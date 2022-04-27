Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. attend a rally for President Donald Trump in June 2019. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle began dating in 2018 and became a GOP power couple.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, was a senior Trump campaign advisor and fundraiser.

Guilfoyle confirmed her engagement to Trump Jr. in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump (left) posed with Kimberly Guilfoyle (second from right) at an event in New York City in November 2007. NEIL RASMUS/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

November 2007: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoye ran in the same circles before they started dating.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were introduced by mutual friends and were photographed together at events in New York City in 2007 and 2008. At the time, they were in other relationships.

Guilfoyle was married to Democratic politician Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006, and she was first lady of San Francisco during his time as mayor. After they divorced, she married businessman Eric Villency in 2006 and had a son in 2007. The couple divorced in 2009.

Trump Jr. married model Vanessa Haydon in 2005. They divorced in March 2018 and share five children.

Donald Trump Jr. (second from left), Vanessa Trump (middle), Eric Villency (third from left) and Kimberly Guilfoyle (right) in June 2008. Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

June 2008: They posed for another photo with their then spouses at an event in New York City.

According to the Washington Post , Guilfoyle and Trump became friends as her son, Ronan, went to the same private school in Manhattan as his oldest daughter, Kai.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Taoray Wang

May 2018: Three months after Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa filed for divorce, Page Six reported that he and Kimberly Guilfoyle were dating.

Guilfoyle started as a legal analyst at CNN and eventually became a co-host on the Fox News show "The Five." She left Fox News in 2018 amid reports of sexual harassment, for which the network paid her former assistant a multi-million dollar settlement , and joined the pro-Trump super PAC America First Policies.

Guilfoyle had been connected to the Trump family for years and was reportedly in talks to become the White House press secretary .

Page Six reported that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle made their debut at a send-off party for President Trump's ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2018. Bob Levey/Getty Images for Left/Right TV

June 2018: They made their relationship Instagram official.

Trump Jr. posted their first Instagram photo together with Bret Michaels of the band Poison. Guilfoyle also shared the image on her profile.

Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2018. Win McNamee/Getty Images

June 2018: Guilfoyle accompanied Trump Jr. to the Montana Republican Convention.

Trump Jr. thanked Guilfoyle in his convention speech as his "significant other," Vanity Fair reported.

"We're going to take her fishing tomorrow, then shooting," he said. "This is a miniature test to see if she really likes it, or if she's going to pretend to like it, but either way we're going to have a good time — or at least I will."

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at a film premiere in August 2018. Shannon Finney/Getty Images

August 2018: Page Six reported that they had nicknamed each other "Pooh Bear" and "Junior Mint."

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were overheard calling each other pet names during a weekend in Southampton, New York, Page Six reported . Guilfoyle reportedly called Trump Jr. "Junior Mint," which Page Six speculated was a reference to his bank account, and Trump Jr. dubbed Guilfoyle "Pooh Bear."

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at a campaign rally for Montana Senate candidate Matt Rosendale in Bozeman, Montana, in September 2018. William Campbell-Corbis via Getty Images

September 2018: They returned to Montana to campaign for Matt Rosendale, the Republican challenger of incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Tester in the 2018 midterms.

Rosendale lost the election, and Tester was reelected to a third term in the US Senate.

Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle arrive for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in November 2018. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

November 2018: Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle walked arm-in-arm at the National Christmas Tree lighting on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

President Trump and Melania Trump presided over the ceremony , which featured performances from Abby Anderson, "The Voice" contestant Spensha Baker, and "American Idol" contestant Gabby Barrett.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle in February 2019. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

February 2019: They attended New York Fashion Week together.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle sat in the front row at a Zang Toi runway show.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle in May 2019. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

May 2019: After joining the Trump campaign as a senior advisor in April, Guilfoyle made several appearances at rallies.

Guilfoyle spoke at a rally at the Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, in May 2019, and Trump's 2020 campaign kick-off rally in Orlando, Florida, in June. She and Trump Jr. were side-by-side at the events.

"She's definitely made Don Jr. more serious," R. Couri Hay, a New York publicist, told Insider as part of a profile about Guilfoyle . "She's had years and years on TV. She's helped guide and train and been very influential in Don's increasingly very secure, very formidable, very opinionated television personality."

"They are like the prom king and queen of MAGA land," a senior Trump advisor told Insider in October.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle speak at the University of Florida in October 2019. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

October 2019: Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle embraced onstage while speaking at the University of Florida.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were paid $50,000 from student activity fees for their appearance , according to the Washington Post. The event drew hundreds of student protesters outside the auditorium.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle on "The View" in November 2019. Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

November 2019: Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle appeared together on "The View," and they were asked about their marriage plans.

"You and your family have hurt a lot of people and put a lot of people through a lot of pain," co-host Meghan McCain said to Trump, naming President Trump's attacks on a family whose son was killed while serving in the US army in Iraq. "Does all of this make you feel good?"

Trump Jr. replied, "I don't think any of that makes me feel good, but I do think that we got into this because we wanted to do what's right for America."

In an attempt to "end on a light note," co-host Abby Huntsman asked Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. about when they're getting married.

"Oh my God," Guilfoyle said, grinning at Trump Jr. and saying they were more focused on getting President Trump reelected.

Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks at a Make America Great Again campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June 2020. Win McNamee/Getty Images

July 2020: Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID-19. Trump Jr. tested negative, but he canceled scheduled events as a precaution.

Guilfoyle tested positive for the coronavirus after attending two Trump rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Phoenix, Arizona, both of which had no social distancing or mask requirements.

"After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure," Sergio Gor, the chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, told CNN in July. "She's doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she's asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events."

Gor added that Trump Jr. has tested negative for the disease but was self-isolating and also canceling all public events as a precautionary measure.

Donald Trump Jr. watches Kimberly Guilfoyle as she pre-records her address to the Republican National Convention in August 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

August 2020: Trump Jr. watched Guilfoyle record her heated speech for the Republican National Convention.

"President Trump is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America and ensure that every citizen can realize their American dream!" Guilfoyle said in her speech . "Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American dream, the best is yet to come!"

Donald Trump Jr, and Kimberly Guilfoyle kiss during the Sportsmen for Trump launch in August 2020. Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

August 2020: They kissed onstage at a rally in Coplay, Pennsylvania.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle — both avid hunters — marked the launch of a coalition called Sportsmen for Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at a book signing to promote his book "Liberal Privilege" in October 2020. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

October 2020: Guilfoyle joined Trump Jr. for a signing of his new, self-published book, "Liberal Privilege."

Trump Jr. held the book signing at the Marriot Hotel in Long Island, New York.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle snap a selfie. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

December 2020: Guilfoyle appeared in a Facebook Live video on Trump Jr.'s Facebook page wishing followers a merry Christmas.

As they expressed their gratitude to veterans and members of the military, Trump Jr. also joked that he was "reasonably thankful for Kimberly."

He also called Guilfoyle the "voice of reason" who makes sure that his tweets stay in check.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle campaign in Dalton, Georgia, in January 2021. Alex Wong/Getty Images

January 2021: They showed some PDA while campaigning before the Senate runoff in Georgia.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle kissed during a Republican National Committee Victory Rally at Dalton Regional Airport in Georgia.

Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock beat respective Republican challengers David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the runoff election.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle exit Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport in January 2021. Noam Galai/Getty Images

January 2021: Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle skipped President Biden's inauguration and began looking for homes in Florida.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle skipped President Biden's inauguration along with the rest of the Trump family, instead flying to Mar-a-Lago on Air Force One.

Upon arriving in Palm Beach, the couple began looking for waterfront homes in Admirals Cove , a gated community in Jupiter, Florida, according to the Palm Beach Post. They were reportedly in contracts to buy an $11 million seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom home that features a wine room, theater, chef's kitchen and guest wings. Guilfoyle herself was also looking at the $9.5 million two-story home next door that has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at CPAC in 2021. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

February 2021: Guilfoyle introduced Trump Jr.'s address at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Trump Jr.'s speech, titled "Reigniting the Spirit of the American Dream," covered cancel culture, Liz Cheney, and "the MAGA movement as the future of the Republican Party."

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's former home in the Hamptons. Rise Media

March 2021: As their search for a Florida property continued, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle sold their house in the Hamptons for $8 million.

The 9,200-square-foot Bri dgehampton home sits on nearly 4 acres in a private gated community. It has seven bedrooms plus a heated outdoor pool, spa, and waterfall.

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle at Mar-a-Lago. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

April 2021: The couple purchased a $9.7 million home in the gated Admirals Cove neighborhood of Jupiter, Florida, about 20 minutes from Mar-a-Lago.

The 11,300-square-foot waterfront estate features six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, People magazine reported .

Kimberly Guilfoyle appears to be wearing a diamond engagement ring in an Instagram photo posted January 1, 2022. kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram

January 2022: Guilfoyle posted a photo with Trump Jr. where she appeared to be wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger, sparking reports that the two had gotten engaged.

"Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr 's birthday," Guilfoyle captioned the photo . "Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you."

An unnamed source told The Daily Mail in January 2022 that the pair quietly got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2020 and have been keeping it under wraps since then, but neither Trump Jr. nor Guilfoyle had confirmed their engagement publicly.

"Kim has been wearing her engagement ring and both are very excited about blending their families," a source told People magazine .

Representatives for Trump Jr. did not return Insider's request for comment.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. at CPAC in 2021. Octavio Jones/Reuters

February 2022: Guilfoyle confirmed their engagement in an Instagram post calling Trump Jr. her fiancé.

"Falling in love with my fiancé more and more every day," Guilfoyle wrote in a Valentine's Day Instagram post . " @donaldjtrumpjr , you're my best friend, my support system and my forever guy. Happy Valentine's Day, I love you and can't wait for the adventures that lie ahead."