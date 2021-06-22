Honeywell (HON) approves $10 billion buyback
On February 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Honeywell International Inc. (the "Company") authorized the Company to repurchase up to $10.0 billion of its common stock, including approximately $2.8 billion of remaining availability under its previously announced $10.0 billion share repurchase authorization. Repurchases may be made through a variety of methods, which could include open market purchases, accelerated share repurchase transactions, negotiated block transactions, 10b5-1 plans, other transactions that may be structured through investment banking institutions or privately negotiated, or a combination of the foregoing. The repurchase authorization does not have an expiration date and may be amended or terminated by the Company's Board of Directors at any time without prior notice.