Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Honeywell (HON) approves $10 billion buyback

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On February 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Honeywell International Inc. (the "Company") authorized the Company to repurchase up to $10.0 billion of its common stock, including approximately $2.8 billion of remaining availability under its previously announced $10.0 billion share repurchase authorization. Repurchases may be made through a variety of methods, which could include open market purchases, accelerated share repurchase transactions, negotiated block transactions, 10b5-1 plans, other transactions that may be structured through investment banking institutions or privately negotiated, or a combination of the foregoing. The repurchase authorization does not have an expiration date and may be amended or terminated by the Company's Board of Directors at any time without prior notice.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Hon#The Board Of Directors#The Company#The Company#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessamericanpeoplenews.com

SentinelOne completes NYSE IPO at $9b valuation

Israeli cybersecurity company SentinelOne has completed its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), raising $1.2 billion at a company valuation of $8.9 billion. The company sold 35 million Class A shares at $35 per share, having announced on Monday that it would sell 32 million shares priced between $31 and $32 per share. If the underwriters exercise their options to buy 5,250,000 class-A shares at the IPO price within 30 days then SentinelOne’s valuation could climb to $11.5 billion. The company will begin trading on Wall street today with the S ticker.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Infusystem Hldgs, Inc. (INFU) Announces $20M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $20 million of the Company's outstanding common stock through June 30, 2024. Repurchases will be made through open market purchases, private transactions, or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
StocksStreetInsider.com

Matson (MATX) Raises Quarterly Dividend 30.4% to $0.30, Announces 3M Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Matson (NYSE: MATX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.20 annualized. This is a 30.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.23. The dividend will be payable on September 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 5, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 4, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.9 percent.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,454 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Fort Myers, FLaustinnews.net

FineMark Holdings, Inc. Announces Private Placement of up to $82.5 Million of Common Stock

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a private placement of 1,681,818 shares of common stock at $33.00 per share to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors (the 'First Transaction'), and has entered into a binding agreement to issue 818,182 additional shares of common stock to the lead investor in the offering, a fund managed by Strategic Value Bank Partners, at $33.00 per share (the 'Second Transaction'). The First Transaction closed on June 25, 2021, and the Second Transaction is expected to close on July 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. After the closing of the Second Transaction, it is expected that the private placement will result in the issuance of 2,500,000 shares of common stock and gross proceeds to the Company of $82.5 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Domtar (UFS) to Repurchase Shares of Common Stock Through $200M Accelerated Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. to repurchase $200 million of its common stock with available cash on hand.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Baidu (BIDU) Raises Buyback Program to $4.5 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) announced that its board of directors has authorized a change to the Company's 2020 Share Repurchase Program, increasing the aggregate value of shares that may be repurchased from US$3 billion to US$4.5 billion. The 2020 Share Repurchase Program is effective through December 31, 2022.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 723,945 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $556,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Home Depot (HD) Announces $20B Buyback, Declares $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) said its board of directors also authorized a new $20 billion share repurchase program, replacing its previous authorization. The company also declared a quarterly dividend...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

XPO Logistics (XPO) Prices 5M Share Offering at $138/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced the pricing of a registered underwritten offering of 5 million shares of its common stock at $138.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering consists of 2.5 million shares to be sold by the company and 2.5 million shares to be sold by Jacobs Private Equity, LLC, the selling stockholder and an affiliate of Brad Jacobs, XPO's chairman and chief executive officer. The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, XPO and the selling stockholder granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 750,000 additional shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, with any purchased shares split equally between XPO and the selling stockholder.
StocksStreetInsider.com

CSX Corp. (CSX) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Approves $5B Buyback

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.96, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.65 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX also announced the Board authorized a new share repurchase program, providing $5 billion of incremental authority...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) to double common stock dividend to $0.20 per share, plans $18 billion in buybacks through Q2 of 2022

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that it has completed the 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) stress test process. The Company expects its stress capital buffer (SCB) to be 3.1%, which represents a percentage amount of incremental capital the company must hold above its minimum regulatory capital requirements. The Federal Reserve Board (FRB) has indicated that it will publish the Company's final SCB by August 31, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

National Pension Service Has $191.97 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 884,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $191,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Smith Moore & CO. Sells 473 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dillard's (DDS) Announces $500M Stock Buyback; Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) announced that the Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $500 million of its Class A Common Stock. The new open-ended authorization permits the Company to repurchase its Class A Common Stock in the open market, pursuant to preset trading plans meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or through privately negotiated transactions. At May 1, 2021, authorization of $114.3 million remained under the Company's March 2018 share repurchase plan.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Alfi Inc. (ALF) Announces $2M Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for up to $2 million of its outstanding common stock.