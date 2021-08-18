Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

These Hourly Workers Benefit the Most From Overtime

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed the professional lives of nearly every American. Many workers, for instance, work their jobs remotely. Data from a Gallup Panel noted that 62% of employed Americans currently work from home . But while working from home is becoming increasingly common, it also comes with its own set of challenges: homeschooling kids, barking dogs and spouses who wander willy-nilly in and out of frame during Zoom meetings.

Follow Along: 31 Days of Living Richer
Career Moves: 6 Career Mistakes To Avoid During an Economic Downturn

Of course, these challenges pale in comparison to those who are out of jobs entirely. And although unemployment has since dropped down below 10%, it's still much higher than it was before the pandemic.

One could argue that it's the nation's essential workers who have it the worst. These workers have been forced into situations that compromise their health and that of their loved ones with little additional compensation. If they haven't lost their jobs entirely, many have to endure gruelingly long hours for wages well below the national average. Some hourly workers need overtime to make ends meet, while others, such as nursing assistants, may have no choice in the matter.

Read: How the Coronavirus Outbreak Is Devastating the Livelihood of Hourly Workers

So, now the guy who stocks shelves at the grocery store and just wants to pay his bills is risking death while keeping society from devolving into complete chaos -- all for $13 an hour. And that's not even $20 an hour pretax for overtime. It begs the question: does working overtime really pay off?

GOBankingRates looked at the median annual and hourly wage of 50 nonexempt occupations, meaning those eligible for overtime pay. Each job's overtime wage was calculated as 1.5 times their regular wage. Of course, if you have a higher-paying job, your overtime will be correlatively higher, and vice versa. However, when you consider which jobs are essential, which can be done remotely and which are likely out of work right now, it puts the devastation of hourly workers into a whole new light.

Last updated: Aug. 18, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgl1K_0YdBkN0Y00

Stockers and Order Fillers

  • Median annual wage: $27,380
  • Median hourly wage: $13.16
  • Median overtime wage: $19.74
  • Essential status: Generally essential

Related: 30 Ways Shopping Will Never Be the Same After the Coronavirus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qy2BT_0YdBkN0Y00

Library Assistants, Clerical

  • Median annual wage: $27,490
  • Median hourly wage: $13.22
  • Median overtime wage: $19.83
  • Essential status: Generally not essential

Find Out: Companies That Are 'Too Big To Fail' Due to Coronavirus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wC2Xy_0YdBkN0Y00

Tour and Travel Guides

  • Median annual wage: $27,600
  • Median hourly wage: $13.27
  • Median overtime wage: $19.91
  • Essential status: Generally not essential

Check Out: 20 Companies With the Happiest Employees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yo98N_0YdBkN0Y00

Pharmacy Aides

  • Median annual wage: $27,850
  • Median hourly wage: $13.39
  • Median overtime wage: $20.09
  • Essential status: Generally essential

Find Out: How To Interview for a Job Over Zoom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crE64_0YdBkN0Y00

Slaughterers and Meat Packers

  • Median annual wage: $29,230
  • Median hourly wage: $14.05
  • Median overtime wage: $21.08
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gS6Q_0YdBkN0Y00

Food Processing Workers

  • Median annual wage: $29,320
  • Median hourly wage: $14.09
  • Median overtime wage: $21.14
  • Essential status: Generally essential

Learn More: 11 Best Lucrative Side Hustle Ideas: Earn More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sp49h_0YdBkN0Y00

Nursing Assistants

  • Median annual wage: $29,660
  • Median hourly wage: $14.26
  • Median overtime wage: $21.39
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ar2j9_0YdBkN0Y00

Security Guards

  • Median annual wage: $29,680
  • Median hourly wage: $14.27
  • Median overtime wage: $21.41
  • Essential status: Essential in certain states and situations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnXTo_0YdBkN0Y00

Couriers and Messengers

  • Median annual wage: $29,690
  • Median hourly wage: $14.28
  • Median overtime wage: $21.42
  • Essential status: Generally not essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6UjV_0YdBkN0Y00

Crossing Guards and Flaggers

  • Median annual wage: $29,760
  • Median hourly wage: $14.31
  • Median overtime wage: $21.47
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tr2E0_0YdBkN0Y00

Receptionists and Information Clerks

  • Median annual wage: $30,050
  • Median hourly wage: $14.45
  • Median overtime wage: $21.68
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Related: The 50 Most Dangerous Jobs for Contracting COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V24fx_0YdBkN0Y00

Grounds Maintenance Workers

  • Median annual wage: $30,890
  • Median hourly wage: $14.85
  • Median overtime wage: $22.28
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLHeN_0YdBkN0Y00

Tellers

  • Median annual wage: $31,230
  • Median hourly wage: $15.02
  • Median overtime wage: $22.53
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elPjn_0YdBkN0Y00

Concierges

  • Median annual wage: $31,390
  • Median hourly wage: $15.09
  • Median overtime wage: $22.64
  • Essential status: Generally not essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3hrT_0YdBkN0Y00

Data Entry Keyers

  • Median annual wage: $33,490
  • Median hourly wage: $16.10
  • Median overtime wage: $24.15
  • Essential status: Work can often be done remotely
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGMhU_0YdBkN0Y00

Assemblers and Fabricators

  • Median annual wage: $33,710
  • Median hourly wage: $16.21
  • Median overtime wage: $24.32
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1811M4_0YdBkN0Y00

Shipping, Receiving and Inventory Clerks

  • Median annual wage: $34,190
  • Median hourly wage: $16.44
  • Median overtime wage: $24.66
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9DpI_0YdBkN0Y00

Customer Service Representatives

  • Median annual wage: $34,710
  • Median hourly wage: $16.69
  • Median overtime wage: $25.04
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Get Help With Saving: 14 Completely Free, Easy-To-Use Budget Templates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bd1hW_0YdBkN0Y00

Light Truck Drivers

  • Median annual wage: $34,730
  • Median hourly wage: $16.70
  • Median overtime wage: $25.05
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTwJy_0YdBkN0Y00

Medical Assistants

  • Median annual wage: $34,800
  • Median hourly wage: $16.73
  • Median overtime wage: $25.10
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckcgZ_0YdBkN0Y00

Phlebotomists

  • Median annual wage: $35,510
  • Median hourly wage: $17.07
  • Median overtime wage: $25.61
  • Essential status: Generally essential

See: Before It Became the Norm, Which States Had the Most Remote Workers?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Om7xL_0YdBkN0Y00

Construction Laborers

  • Median annual wage: $36,860
  • Median hourly wage: $17.72
  • Median overtime wage: $26.58
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWZMc_0YdBkN0Y00

Refuse and Recyclable Material Collectors

  • Median annual wage: $37,840
  • Median hourly wage: $18.19
  • Median overtime wage: $27.29
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMGi8_0YdBkN0Y00

Financial Clerks

  • Median annual wage: $38,510
  • Median hourly wage: $18.52
  • Median overtime wage: $27.78
  • Essential status: Work can often be done remotely
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efWHG_0YdBkN0Y00

Court, Municipal and License Clerks

  • Median annual wage: $39,380
  • Median hourly wage: $18.93
  • Median overtime wage: $28.40
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QnYE_0YdBkN0Y00

Secretaries and Administrative Assistants

  • Median annual wage: $39,850
  • Median hourly wage: $19.16
  • Median overtime wage: $28.74
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kiBPj_0YdBkN0Y00

Tree Trimmers and Pruners

  • Median annual wage: $39,980
  • Median hourly wage: $19.22
  • Median overtime wage: $28.83
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFSnQ_0YdBkN0Y00

Dental Assisstants

  • Median annual wage: $40,080
  • Median hourly wage: $19.27
  • Median overtime wage: $28.91
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFrDd_0YdBkN0Y00

Painters and Paperhangers

  • Median annual wage: $40,280
  • Median hourly wage: $19.37
  • Median overtime wage: $29.06
  • Essential status: Generally not essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXxu8_0YdBkN0Y00

Word Processors and Typists

  • Median annual wage: $40,340
  • Median hourly wage: $19.39
  • Median overtime wage: $29.09
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Bad Credit: 30 Things You Do That Can Mess Up Your Credit Score

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3LaP_0YdBkN0Y00

Proofreaders and Copy Markers

  • Median annual wage: $40,630
  • Median hourly wage: $19.54
  • Median overtime wage: $29.31
  • Essential status: Work can often be done remotely
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kLNv_0YdBkN0Y00

Highway Maintenance Workers

  • Median annual wage: $40,730
  • Median hourly wage: $19.58
  • Median overtime wage: $29.37
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNGbY_0YdBkN0Y00

Bookkeeping, Accounting and Auditing Clerks

  • Median annual wage: $41,230
  • Median hourly wage: $19.82
  • Median overtime wage: $29.73
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015y6r_0YdBkN0Y00

Carpet, Floor and Tile Installers and Finishers

  • Median annual wage: $42,050
  • Median hourly wage: $20.22
  • Median overtime wage: $30.33
  • Essential status: Generally not essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baMGX_0YdBkN0Y00

Roofers

  • Median annual wage: $42,100
  • Median hourly wage: $20.24
  • Median overtime wage: $30.36
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyZlh_0YdBkN0Y00

Automotive Technicians and Repairers

  • Median annual wage: $42,150
  • Median hourly wage: $20.26
  • Median overtime wage: $30.39
  • Essential status: Generally essential

Check Out: The 20 Industries That Will Never Be the Same After the Coronavirus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=190GUo_0YdBkN0Y00

Farm Equipment Mechanics and Service Technicians

  • Median annual wage: $42,200
  • Median hourly wage: $20.29
  • Median overtime wage: $30.44
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpmFs_0YdBkN0Y00

Welders, Cutters, Solderers and Brazers

  • Median annual wage: $42,490
  • Median hourly wage: $20.43
  • Median overtime wage: $30.65
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qndq5_0YdBkN0Y00

Hazardous Materials Removal Workers

  • Median annual wage: $43,900
  • Median hourly wage: $21.11
  • Median overtime wage: $31.67
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrlXz_0YdBkN0Y00

Engine and Other Machine Assemblers

  • Median annual wage: $45,660
  • Median hourly wage: $21.95
  • Median overtime wage: $32.93
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ggu5_0YdBkN0Y00

Social Science Research Assistants

  • Median annual wage: $47,510
  • Median hourly wage: $22.84
  • Median overtime wage: $34.26
  • Essential status: Work can often be done remotely
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IrXIy_0YdBkN0Y00

Construction Equipment Operators

  • Median annual wage: $48,160
  • Median hourly wage: $23.16
  • Median overtime wage: $34.74
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Tax Season: The 6 Most Important Tax Deductions You Need to Claim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKI3O_0YdBkN0Y00

Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers

  • Median annual wage: $48,730
  • Median hourly wage: $23.43
  • Median overtime wage: $35.15
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2rBC_0YdBkN0Y00

Statistical Assistants

  • Median annual wage: $49,870
  • Median hourly wage: $23.97
  • Median overtime wage: $35.96
  • Essential status: Work can often be done remotely
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0Jtd_0YdBkN0Y00

Meeting, Convention and Event Planners

  • Median annual wage: $50,600
  • Median hourly wage: $24.33
  • Median overtime wage: $36.50
  • Essential status: Generally not essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUOsT_0YdBkN0Y00

Paralegals and Legal Assistants

  • Median annual wage: $51,740
  • Median hourly wage: $24.87
  • Median overtime wage: $37.31
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Look: How Much These 15 Essential Jobs Pay in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u84Ca_0YdBkN0Y00

Graphic Designers

  • Median annual wage: $52,110
  • Median hourly wage: $25.05
  • Median overtime wage: $37.58
  • Essential status: Work can often be done remotely
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOYWu_0YdBkN0Y00

Electrical and Electronic Equipment Mechanics, Installers and Repairers

  • Median annual wage: $52,570
  • Median hourly wage: $25.28
  • Median overtime wage: $37.92
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9qLe_0YdBkN0Y00

Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters

  • Median annual wage: $55,160
  • Median hourly wage: $26.52
  • Median overtime wage: $39.78
  • Essential status: Generally essential
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsNqc_0YdBkN0Y00

Millwrights

  • Median annual wage: $55,560
  • Median hourly wage: $26.71
  • Median overtime wage: $40.07
  • Essential status: Generally essential
More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: In order to find which hourly workers benefit the most from overtime, GOBankingRates selected a sample of 75 occupations identified in the Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational wage and employment data which are commonly associated with hourly compensation and the possibility of overtime pay. GOBankingRates pulled BLS data on the May 2019 (1) median annual wage and (2) median hourly wage of each occupation. Then, assuming that overtime compensation would be 1.5x the regular hourly pay rate for each occupation, GOBankingRates provided estim ates of the (3) median hourly overtime pay rate for each occupation. The 50 occupations with the highest estimated overtime rate were then ranked on factor No. 3, with No. 1 being the occupation with the highest overtime rate and No. 50 being the occupation with the lowest. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 6, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : These Hourly Workers Benefit the Most From Overtime

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Dangerous Jobs#Social Science#Overtime Pay#A Gallup Panel#Americans#Meat Packers#Messengers Median#Crossing Guards#Flaggers Median#Data Entry Keyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Public HealthPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Federal pandemic unemployment benefits coming to an end September 4th

STATEWIDE (KRDO) -- Federal pandemic unemployment benefits are set to expire at the beginning of September. By law, the state cannot pay partial weeks, so the final week that benefits will be paid for these federal programs in Colorado is the week ending Saturday, September 4, 2021. If you are currently receiving PUA, PEUC, and/or FPUC The post Federal pandemic unemployment benefits coming to an end September 4th appeared first on KRDO.
Economyatlantanews.net

Capitalists get surplus value while employees get wages or salaries

Now that so many people have realized that the capitalist system is riddled with problems, they want a clear explanation about the functioning of the system. They are dissatisfied and impatient with how school courses, politicians' statements, and mainstream media treat the subject. Basic economics literacy is notoriously low in the United States even as its citizens show great interest in the financial aspects of their lives. So this short article aims to present the system's essentials.
EconomyPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Is Ending Extra $300 Unemployment Benefits Good Or Bad?

The Biden Administration has decided not to extend the extra $300 unemployment benefits when it expires September 6. The extra benefits have been a bone of contention with many local businesses seeing it as a major problem when trying to find employees. The extra money is an incentive for laid-off...
Pleasantville, NJdownbeach.com

Extended unemployment benefits end Sept. 4; help offered for job seekers

PLEASANTVILLE – Federal American Rescue Plan Act extended unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4, along with the weekly $300 supplemental benefits, impacting more than 200,000 state residents. In-person unemployment services will no longer be available at One-Stop Career Centers, including the Atlantic County One-Stop at 2 S. Main St. in...
BusinessPosted by
The Center Square

Inflation drives record increase in SNAP benefits

(The Center Square) – As inflation continues its upward trend, government programs are giving Americans raises to keep up. The Biden administration announced Monday a historic increase to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps. The U.S. Department of Agriculture updated the Thrifty Food Plan, a wide-ranging report that updates the expected cost to healthily feed a family of four.
Labor IssuesWETM

Feds: GIANT shorts workers $165k on overtime pay after ‘miscalculation’

CARLISLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The GIANT company bonus payments made to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic when calculating overtime, shortchanging workers in four states more than $165k, the U.S. Department of Labor said Monday. According to the Wage and Hour Division, the miscalculation came when the Giant Company increased workers’...
Boston, MASalem News

Jobless workers to lose federal benefits

BOSTON — Hundreds of thousands of jobless workers in Massachusetts face the edge of a cliff as federal unemployment programs are set to expire in a matter of weeks. Three pandemic-related unemployment benefits established by the March 2020 CARES Act, including a $300 weekly payment, expire on Sept. 6, and Congress hasn't indicated it will extend the programs.
EconomyQSR Web

What hourly workers want: More money

As the restaurant industry struggles with an increasing labor shortage — a challenge forcing many eateries to serve just half of customers that could be accommodated — a survey reveals hourly workers are looking for more money. In fact, a good majority of employees polled by Branch, 60%, believe the...
Knoxville, TNCNBC

Employers offer perks, from college tuition to retirement benefits, to attract workers

Businesses are getting creative in their efforts to attract and retain workers amid a labor shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Ray Bales, president of a Seniors Helping Seniors franchise in Knoxville, Tennessee, implemented a special bonus program to entice caretakers back into the workforce. In addition to raising hourly wages and offering a $150 signing bonus, the business donates $50 to a local charity supporting Alzheimer's research in the name of the employee.
Personal Financemoney.com

Employers Are Preparing to Give out Bigger Raises Next Year

We can’t make any promises, but word is your boss is planning to give you a big pay bump in 2022. After two rough years of meager raises and even some freezes on salary increases during the pandemic, employers are planning to pony up and return to more normal annual raises, according to a recent survey from global advisory and insurance broker Willis Towers Watson.
EconomyArizona Daily Sun

Should “workforce” mean forcing workers to take crappy jobs?

A recent headline blared: “Labor shortages end when wages rise.”. Gosh, Captain Obvious, what an amazing discovery! Someone notify the Nobel Prize committee, for surely this revolutionary revelation will win this year’s prize in economics. Better yet, someone notify that gaggle of Republican governors whose theory of labor economics begins and ends with the medieval demand that workers be whacked with a stick to make them do what the bosses want.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

In A Tight Jobs Market, Employers Reconsider The Payroll Card

In today’s jobs market, for employers, finding ways to attract and retain talent is imperative to continuing operations and growth. Payroll is certainly at the top of the list when it comes to factors that can make or break an employee-employer relationship, so identifying the right payroll technologies to support talent acquisition goals is key.

Comments / 0

Community Policy