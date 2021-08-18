These Hourly Workers Benefit the Most From Overtime

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed the professional lives of nearly every American. Many workers, for instance, work their jobs remotely. Data from a Gallup Panel noted that 62% of employed Americans currently work from home . But while working from home is becoming increasingly common, it also comes with its own set of challenges: homeschooling kids, barking dogs and spouses who wander willy-nilly in and out of frame during Zoom meetings.

Of course, these challenges pale in comparison to those who are out of jobs entirely. And although unemployment has since dropped down below 10%, it's still much higher than it was before the pandemic.

One could argue that it's the nation's essential workers who have it the worst. These workers have been forced into situations that compromise their health and that of their loved ones with little additional compensation. If they haven't lost their jobs entirely, many have to endure gruelingly long hours for wages well below the national average. Some hourly workers need overtime to make ends meet, while others, such as nursing assistants, may have no choice in the matter.

So, now the guy who stocks shelves at the grocery store and just wants to pay his bills is risking death while keeping society from devolving into complete chaos -- all for $13 an hour. And that's not even $20 an hour pretax for overtime. It begs the question: does working overtime really pay off?

GOBankingRates looked at the median annual and hourly wage of 50 nonexempt occupations, meaning those eligible for overtime pay. Each job's overtime wage was calculated as 1.5 times their regular wage. Of course, if you have a higher-paying job, your overtime will be correlatively higher, and vice versa. However, when you consider which jobs are essential, which can be done remotely and which are likely out of work right now, it puts the devastation of hourly workers into a whole new light.

Stockers and Order Fillers

Median annual wage: $27,380

$27,380 Median hourly wage: $13.16

$13.16 Median overtime wage: $19.74

$19.74 Essential status: Generally essential

Library Assistants, Clerical

Median annual wage: $27,490

$27,490 Median hourly wage: $13.22

$13.22 Median overtime wage: $19.83

$19.83 Essential status: Generally not essential

Tour and Travel Guides

Median annual wage: $27,600

$27,600 Median hourly wage: $13.27

$13.27 Median overtime wage: $19.91

$19.91 Essential status: Generally not essential

Pharmacy Aides

Median annual wage: $27,850

$27,850 Median hourly wage: $13.39

$13.39 Median overtime wage: $20.09

$20.09 Essential status: Generally essential

Slaughterers and Meat Packers

Median annual wage: $29,230

$29,230 Median hourly wage: $14.05

$14.05 Median overtime wage: $21.08

$21.08 Essential status: Generally essential

Food Processing Workers

Median annual wage: $29,320

$29,320 Median hourly wage: $14.09

$14.09 Median overtime wage: $21.14

$21.14 Essential status: Generally essential

Nursing Assistants

Median annual wage: $29,660

$29,660 Median hourly wage: $14.26

$14.26 Median overtime wage: $21.39

$21.39 Essential status: Generally essential

Security Guards

Median annual wage: $29,680

$29,680 Median hourly wage: $14.27

$14.27 Median overtime wage: $21.41

$21.41 Essential status: Essential in certain states and situations

Couriers and Messengers

Median annual wage: $29,690

$29,690 Median hourly wage: $14.28

$14.28 Median overtime wage: $21.42

$21.42 Essential status: Generally not essential

Crossing Guards and Flaggers

Median annual wage: $29,760

$29,760 Median hourly wage: $14.31

$14.31 Median overtime wage: $21.47

$21.47 Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Receptionists and Information Clerks

Median annual wage: $30,050

$30,050 Median hourly wage: $14.45

$14.45 Median overtime wage: $21.68

$21.68 Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Grounds Maintenance Workers

Median annual wage: $30,890

$30,890 Median hourly wage: $14.85

$14.85 Median overtime wage: $22.28

$22.28 Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Tellers

Median annual wage: $31,230

$31,230 Median hourly wage: $15.02

$15.02 Median overtime wage: $22.53

$22.53 Essential status: Generally essential

Concierges

Median annual wage: $31,390

$31,390 Median hourly wage: $15.09

$15.09 Median overtime wage: $22.64

$22.64 Essential status: Generally not essential

Data Entry Keyers

Median annual wage: $33,490

$33,490 Median hourly wage: $16.10

$16.10 Median overtime wage: $24.15

$24.15 Essential status: Work can often be done remotely

Assemblers and Fabricators

Median annual wage: $33,710

$33,710 Median hourly wage: $16.21

$16.21 Median overtime wage: $24.32

$24.32 Essential status: Generally essential

Shipping, Receiving and Inventory Clerks

Median annual wage: $34,190

$34,190 Median hourly wage: $16.44

$16.44 Median overtime wage: $24.66

$24.66 Essential status: Generally essential

Customer Service Representatives

Median annual wage: $34,710

$34,710 Median hourly wage: $16.69

$16.69 Median overtime wage: $25.04

$25.04 Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Light Truck Drivers

Median annual wage: $34,730

$34,730 Median hourly wage: $16.70

$16.70 Median overtime wage: $25.05

$25.05 Essential status: Generally essential

Medical Assistants

Median annual wage: $34,800

$34,800 Median hourly wage: $16.73

$16.73 Median overtime wage: $25.10

$25.10 Essential status: Generally essential

Phlebotomists

Median annual wage: $35,510

$35,510 Median hourly wage: $17.07

$17.07 Median overtime wage: $25.61

$25.61 Essential status: Generally essential

Construction Laborers

Median annual wage: $36,860

$36,860 Median hourly wage: $17.72

$17.72 Median overtime wage: $26.58

$26.58 Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Refuse and Recyclable Material Collectors

Median annual wage: $37,840

$37,840 Median hourly wage: $18.19

$18.19 Median overtime wage: $27.29

$27.29 Essential status: Generally essential

Financial Clerks

Median annual wage: $38,510

$38,510 Median hourly wage: $18.52

$18.52 Median overtime wage: $27.78

$27.78 Essential status: Work can often be done remotely

Court, Municipal and License Clerks

Median annual wage: $39,380

$39,380 Median hourly wage: $18.93

$18.93 Median overtime wage: $28.40

$28.40 Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Secretaries and Administrative Assistants

Median annual wage: $39,850

$39,850 Median hourly wage: $19.16

$19.16 Median overtime wage: $28.74

$28.74 Essential status: Generally essential

Tree Trimmers and Pruners

Median annual wage: $39,980

$39,980 Median hourly wage: $19.22

$19.22 Median overtime wage: $28.83

$28.83 Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Dental Assisstants

Median annual wage: $40,080

$40,080 Median hourly wage: $19.27

$19.27 Median overtime wage: $28.91

$28.91 Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Painters and Paperhangers

Median annual wage: $40,280

$40,280 Median hourly wage: $19.37

$19.37 Median overtime wage: $29.06

$29.06 Essential status: Generally not essential

Word Processors and Typists

Median annual wage: $40,340

$40,340 Median hourly wage: $19.39

$19.39 Median overtime wage: $29.09

$29.09 Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Proofreaders and Copy Markers

Median annual wage: $40,630

$40,630 Median hourly wage: $19.54

$19.54 Median overtime wage: $29.31

$29.31 Essential status: Work can often be done remotely

Highway Maintenance Workers

Median annual wage: $40,730

$40,730 Median hourly wage: $19.58

$19.58 Median overtime wage: $29.37

$29.37 Essential status: Generally essential

Bookkeeping, Accounting and Auditing Clerks

Median annual wage: $41,230

$41,230 Median hourly wage: $19.82

$19.82 Median overtime wage: $29.73

$29.73 Essential status: Generally essential

Carpet, Floor and Tile Installers and Finishers

Median annual wage: $42,050

$42,050 Median hourly wage: $20.22

$20.22 Median overtime wage: $30.33

$30.33 Essential status: Generally not essential

Roofers

Median annual wage: $42,100

$42,100 Median hourly wage: $20.24

$20.24 Median overtime wage: $30.36

$30.36 Essential status: Generally essential

Automotive Technicians and Repairers

Median annual wage: $42,150

$42,150 Median hourly wage: $20.26

$20.26 Median overtime wage: $30.39

$30.39 Essential status: Generally essential

Farm Equipment Mechanics and Service Technicians

Median annual wage: $42,200

$42,200 Median hourly wage: $20.29

$20.29 Median overtime wage: $30.44

$30.44 Essential status: Generally essential

Welders, Cutters, Solderers and Brazers

Median annual wage: $42,490

$42,490 Median hourly wage: $20.43

$20.43 Median overtime wage: $30.65

$30.65 Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Hazardous Materials Removal Workers

Median annual wage: $43,900

$43,900 Median hourly wage: $21.11

$21.11 Median overtime wage: $31.67

$31.67 Essential status: Generally essential

Engine and Other Machine Assemblers

Median annual wage: $45,660

$45,660 Median hourly wage: $21.95

$21.95 Median overtime wage: $32.93

$32.93 Essential status: Generally essential

Social Science Research Assistants

Median annual wage: $47,510

$47,510 Median hourly wage: $22.84

$22.84 Median overtime wage: $34.26

$34.26 Essential status: Work can often be done remotely

Construction Equipment Operators

Median annual wage: $48,160

$48,160 Median hourly wage: $23.16

$23.16 Median overtime wage: $34.74

$34.74 Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers

Median annual wage: $48,730

$48,730 Median hourly wage: $23.43

$23.43 Median overtime wage: $35.15

$35.15 Essential status: Generally essential

Statistical Assistants

Median annual wage: $49,870

$49,870 Median hourly wage: $23.97

$23.97 Median overtime wage: $35.96

$35.96 Essential status: Work can often be done remotely

Meeting, Convention and Event Planners

Median annual wage: $50,600

$50,600 Median hourly wage: $24.33

$24.33 Median overtime wage: $36.50

$36.50 Essential status: Generally not essential

Paralegals and Legal Assistants

Median annual wage: $51,740

$51,740 Median hourly wage: $24.87

$24.87 Median overtime wage: $37.31

$37.31 Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Graphic Designers

Median annual wage: $52,110

$52,110 Median hourly wage: $25.05

$25.05 Median overtime wage: $37.58

$37.58 Essential status: Work can often be done remotely

Electrical and Electronic Equipment Mechanics, Installers and Repairers

Median annual wage: $52,570

$52,570 Median hourly wage: $25.28

$25.28 Median overtime wage: $37.92

$37.92 Essential status: Generally essential

Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters

Median annual wage: $55,160

$55,160 Median hourly wage: $26.52

$26.52 Median overtime wage: $39.78

$39.78 Essential status: Generally essential

Millwrights

Median annual wage: $55,560

$55,560 Median hourly wage: $26.71

$26.71 Median overtime wage: $40.07

$40.07 Essential status: Generally essential

Methodology: In order to find which hourly workers benefit the most from overtime, GOBankingRates selected a sample of 75 occupations identified in the Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational wage and employment data which are commonly associated with hourly compensation and the possibility of overtime pay. GOBankingRates pulled BLS data on the May 2019 (1) median annual wage and (2) median hourly wage of each occupation. Then, assuming that overtime compensation would be 1.5x the regular hourly pay rate for each occupation, GOBankingRates provided estim ates of the (3) median hourly overtime pay rate for each occupation. The 50 occupations with the highest estimated overtime rate were then ranked on factor No. 3, with No. 1 being the occupation with the highest overtime rate and No. 50 being the occupation with the lowest. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 6, 2020.

