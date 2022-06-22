ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Paramount Plus: release date, price, app, shows and everything you need to know

By What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago

Paramount Plus is a streaming service from US entertainment giant ViacomCBS. It's designed to compete with the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Peacock.

The service launched on 4th March 2021 in the US, and on 22nd June 2022 in the UK. Its biggest draw? A "mountain" of content including some of the biggest Hollywood movie franchises ( The Godfather, Missions Impossible ), high-quality CBS TV, 24-hour news and live sports.

Paramount Plus – or Paramount+, as it's officially titled – also plans to launch 150 international 'originals' by 2025. The current roster includes huge hits such as Halo , Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Yellowstone prequel 1883.

In the US, Paramount Plus offers lots of titles in 4K and Dolby Vision HDR ( A Quiet Place 1 and 2, the Indiana Jones movies). Last year , Paramount Plus added HDR10+ support.

Details of the Paramount Plus price, release date, originals and free trial are below. Here's everything we know about Paramount Plus...

Paramount Plus 7-day free trial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27F2aj_0YdAYEHW00

Paramount Plus: Free 7-day trial
Sign up to the monthly Premium plan in the UK, US, Australia or Canada and you'll get your first 7 days of access completely free! There's no contract and you can cancel or change your plan anytime. Why not try it and see how you get on? View Deal

Best Paramount Plus deal (US)

Free Paramount Plus for a year with T-Mobile/Sprint plans
Fancy streaming 30,000 TV shows, 2,500 movies and 75,000 songs for free? US customers can do just that – for an entire year – when they take out certain plans from T-Mobile or Sprint. Subscription automatically renews at $4.99/month after first year. See full terms . View Deal

What is Paramount Plus?

US-based streaming service CBS All Access was  launched by CBS Corp back in 2014. It had had a subscriber base of around 8 million, which wasn't bad, but parent company ViacomCBS wanted a bigger slice of the streaming pie.

So, in 2021, CBS All Access was renamed Paramount Plus and primed for international expansion. The new and improved service provides content from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, The Smithsonian Channel and Paramount Pictures. That's in addition to exclusive on-demand originals and live sports such as NFL football and UEFA Champions League soccer.

Is it enough to topple rivals such as Netflix ? Not according to our initial review but Paramount Plus isn't far off the mark. If you want access to nostalgia-tinged TV,  huge Paramount movies franchises such as The Godfather and Mission: Impossible , and new originals such as Halo and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , Paramount Plus is well worth trying.

Paramount Plus launch trailer

Paramount Plus release date

Paramount Plus launched in the United States and parts of Latin America on 4th March 2021.

In Canada, CBS All Access was rebranded as Paramount Plus on 4th March 2021 but the "expanded" content didn't land until later in the year, and it still doesn't have as much choice as the US version.

The service launched in Australia in August 2021, and in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway on 25th March 2021 and South Korean on 16th June 2022.

Paramount Plus arrived in the UK and Ireland on 22nd June 2022. The service is available to anyone as a standalone subscription but you can also get Paramount Plus on Sky (it's free to existing Sky Cinema subscribers, including Sky Q customers).

Most recently, Paramount Global has announced the Paramount+ streaming service will launch in Italy in September, followed by Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France in December.

For the rest of Europe, Paramount has partnered with Comcast/Sky for a new service called SkyShowtime. The service will include Paramount+ originals, plus Showtime and Peacock content. SkyShowtime will be available in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

Paramount says it hopes to have launched in 60 markets by the end of 2022, and plans to bring Paramount Plus to Asia and India in 2023.

How to watch Paramount Plus in the UK

Stuck outside the UK, US, Australia, Latin America and the Nordics? You can access your Paramount Plus account from abroad using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

With a VPN, you can watch Paramount Plus (or even create a new account) as if you were back home the countries listed above. Good to know, right?

Paramount Plus price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9Rl1_0YdAYEHW00

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Paramount Plus offers two subscription tiers in most countries.

USA: the ad-supported Essential plan costs $4.99 per month ($49.99 a year) and includes access to 30,000 TV shows, 2,500 movies, Paramount Plus Originals and selected live sports, including NFL games.

The Premium tier – $9.99 per month or $99.99 a year – promises "limited" commercials, access to 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR content, and the ability to download and watch 4K videos offline. You also get extra live sports coverage.

Both plans come with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

Paramount Plus: Free 7-day trial
Sign up to the monthly Essential or Premium plan and you'll get your first 7 of access completely free! There's no contract and you can cancel or change your plan anytime. Why not try it for a few days and see how you get on? View Deal

UK: Paramount Plus offers one plan at £6.99 monthly / £69.99 annually. The service is available to anyone as a standalone subscription. You can also get Paramount Plus on Sky where it's free to existing Sky Cinema subscribers, including Sky Q customers. Again, everyone gets a 7-day free trial to use before deciding to sign-up.

Australia: Aussies pay $8.99 monthly or $89.99 annual for Paramount Plus. But only after they've enjoyed a 7-day free trial to test it out.

Canada: Membership costs from $5.99 CAD a month (with ads) after the free 7-day trial.

How can I watch Paramount Plus?

Most users opt for the dedicated Paramount Plus app, which is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

However, you also get the option to watch through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com .

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus shows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybJNu_0YdAYEHW00

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

Last year, ViacomCBS confirmed that over 50 original series will premiere on Paramount Plus in the next two years. Since them, its promised to release 150 international originals by 2025, including new docuseries Murder of God's Banker.

The most high-profile upcoming original is likely to be the Frasier revival (expected 2022), starring Kelsey Grammer as the beloved radio psychologist. According to Paramount, the reboot will be "more exactly the same than ever".

We'll also be treated to a TV adaptation of The Italian Job movie at some point, plus a new CIA spy drama created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), about a young Marine undercover in a terrorist organisation. Lioness wil star Laysla De Oliveira  and Zoe Saldaña.

Don't want to wait? The TV adaptation of the Halo Xbox franchise has proven hugely popular, as has The Offer , a 10-part drama series based on producer Al Ruddy’s experiences helming Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 epic The Godfather.

Paramount Plus is also the home of the Star Trek universe. It's the place to watch season two of Star Trek: Picard, the ever-popular Star Trek: Discovery and highly-rated Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

More sci-fi action is on the way courtesy of Oscar winner Chiwetel Ejiofor ( 12 Years a Slave), who is set to star in a new version of the The Man Who Fell to Earth. The show will be based on the 1963 American sci-fi novel that was famously made into a 1972 sci-fi flick starring David Bowie.

Fan of the true crime genre? The Real Criminal Minds , a docu-series based on the hit CBS investigative drama Criminal Minds, might arouse your curiosity.

Paramount Plus movies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7TSI_0YdAYEHW00

(Image credit: ViacomCBS / Nickelodeon)

Paramount Plus is expected to be the home of huge movies in 2022, including Mission: Impossible 7 and the blockbusting Top Gun: Maverick. Prefer horror? Paramount Plus is the place to stream hit horror sequel A Quiet Place II .

Other upcoming exclusives include a Pet Sematary prequel and a Beavis & Butthead movie (expected 2022). The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run premiered on Paramount Plus last year The cartoon extravaganza was joined by a 13-episode spinoff series called Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years .

In total, Paramount Plus promises a library of over 2,500 movies, from recent blockbusters such as The Avengers to classics from the Paramount Picture vault. Plenty to enjoy.

Paramount Plus sport

Paramount Plus offers a healthy portfolio of live sport including NFL football, college football, PGA Tour and PGA Championship golf, The Masters golf, NCAA Division Men’s Basketball, and much more, courtesy of your local CBS affiliate.

Paramount Plus also claims to be "the only place in the US where soccer fans can find exclusive English-language coverage of every UEFA club competition match, every season." That's the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

Paramount Plus is also home to a number of sports documentaries, including Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In – the story of the legendary manager of Manchester United – and Stories from the Beautiful Game .

Paramount Plus might not be available where you are right now. But remember, you can access your Paramount Plus account from anywhere when travelling abroad using a VPN . We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Paramount Plus shows in 4K HDR

Paramount Plus offers some original shows in 4K Dolby Vision HDR , including Stephen King's The Good Fight (season four onwards) and The Twilight Zone (season two onwards). There are also a few shows available in HD with Dolby Vision HDR.

In April 2021, Paramount Plus added support for HDR10+ , Samsung's answer to Dolby Vision. Paramount is now streaming originals such as The Stand to certified devices in HDR10+ .

As for sound, Paramount supports Dolby Atmos but only on iPhone , iPad or Apple TV devices. Look out for a mention of Dolby Atmos in the description box of your movie or show.

MORE:

Gear up for Paramount Plus with today's best TV deals

In need of entertainment? The 40 best shows to watch on Netflix right now

Our pick of the best streaming services for TV and movies

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Is ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Jurassic World Dominion is stomping into theaters this weekend. And no matter how many bad reviews this movie gets, people still want to see those dinos roaming the earth. The third installment in the Chris Pratt Jurassic World movies, and the sixth Jurassic Park movie overall, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar, aka the dinosaur island, has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now freely roam the earth, living with—well, more like terrorizing—humankind. But humans have guns, so surely we’ll be able to win the dino war, right? Right?! Well, you’ll just have to watch the movie to find out. Directed...
MOVIES
Decider.com

New on Netflix July 2022

There’s no shortage of titles coming to Netflix this month, but the streamer is making history with one in particular. July marks the long-awaited debut of the streamer’s most expensive movie ever, The Gray Man, which you can watch as your very own at-home summer blockbuster!. The Russo...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Paramount Pictures#Amazon Fire Tv#4k Tv#Smart Phone#Ios#Amazon Prime Video#Hbo Max#Peacock#Cbs Tv#Paramount Plus
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

HBO just canceled J. J. Abrams' huge sci-fi project

HBO has plugged the plug on Demimonde, the new big-budget sci-fi drama from director J. J. Abrams. According to the Hollywood Reporter, (opens in new tab)Demimonde, which was due to be Abrams' first solo creation for television since his original hit Alias, has now been pulled from production by HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cruises Past $900 Million at Global Box Office

Paramount’s blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” is still flying at sky-high altitudes, surpassing $900 million at the global box office. With $901.8 million in the bank, the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 action flick “Top Gun” stands as the year’s second-highest grossing movie worldwide behind Disney’s Marvel adventure “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($943 million). At this rate, “Maverick” is poised to overtake the crown in the coming weeks.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Dark Phoenix Free Online

Cast: Sophie Turner James McAvoy Nicholas Hoult Tye Sheridan Michael Fassbender. The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she's hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey's new abilities to rule the galaxy.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Godzilla: The Planet Eater Free Online

Cast: Mamoru Miyano Takahiro Sakurai Kana Hanazawa Tomokazu Sugita Yuki Kaji. Geners: Animation Science Fiction Action Adventure Fantasy. With no means for defeating Godzilla Earth, mankind watches as King Ghidorah, clad in a golden light, descends on the planet. The heavens and earth shake once again as the war moves to a higher dimension.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kane Hodder John D. LeMay Kari Keegan Steven Williams Steven Culp. Geners: Horror. Director: Adam Marcus. Release Date: Aug 13, 1993. About. Jason Voorhees, the living,...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Princess review – Diana documentary offers a cautionary tale

There can’t be many people who are not fully versed in the story of Diana, Princess of Wales. And this accomplished, smartly edited documentary tells us nothing that we don’t already know. What it does, however, is offer a compressed chronology of Diana’s treatment by the media and her relationship with the people of the UK. Like Asif Kapadia’s Amy – a portrait of a woman who proved to be similarly fascinating to the press – the film is entirely composed of archive material. Combining news footage, interviews, blustering commentators and vox pops, the film serves as an accusatory finger pointed at public appetites and the press that fed them, and a cautionary tale.
MOVIES
Deadline

Amazon Prime Video Pushes Further Into Nollywood, Strikes Three Picture Deal With Nemsia Films

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video is expanding its footprint in Africa with a three-picture deal with Lagos City-based production house Nemsia Films. The first feature in the deal will be Breath of Life. Described as an inspirational story about life and destiny, it is written and directed by Nemsia co-founder BB Sasore and produced by Eku Edewor.  “We are very excited to collaborate with Nemsia Films on this pioneering slate deal, which will complement our growing lineup of local Nollywood content for Prime Video customers,” said Ayanna Lonian, director of Content Acquisition and head of Worldwide Major Studio Licensing Strategy,...
NFL
Collider

‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, & Everything We Know So Far

Our favorite giant panda and masterful Dragon Warrior is back with a bang and a “Blade”! Netflix is all set to premiere Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, an all-new animated series that will continue the heroic saga of Po and his legendary kung-fu skills. But this time, he has a new partner, the Wandering Blade. The upcoming animated series is the third series and the ninth spin-off from the original Kung Fu Panda movie franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch The Black Phone – can I stream the new Ethan Hawke movie?

How can I watch The Black Phone? Legendary actor Ethan Hawke has teamed up with acclaimed director Scott Derrickson once again for another horror movie, after their successful collaboration on Sinister back in 2012. This time, Hawke takes on the role of the antagonist, in what looks to be a terrifying trip.
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies Past $900M in Latest Box Office Milestone

Top Gun: Maverick has become only the third Hollywood movie of the pandemic era to cross the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office in the latest milestone for the Paramount and Skydance movie. Director Joseph Kosinski’s film achieved the feat on Monday after finishing the day with a domestic total of $474.8 million and $427.1 million overseas, for a global cume of $901.9 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterCOVID Cost European Cinemas "At Least" $20B in Losses in 2020-2021, Says Trade GroupChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips 56 Percent in Second Weekend With $23MBox Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Roars...
MOVIES
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

9
Followers
288
Post
570
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy