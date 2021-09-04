CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago

Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming — it means being strategic and focused on saving money, among other things. The average age of retirement for Americans is 66, according to a Gallup poll, which is up from age 60 in the 1990s. With Americans living an average of 78.7 years, that’s a good 12 or more years of time to enjoy life after work, at a hopefully slower pace.

Read: Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustments Aren’t Enough to Pay Higher Costs for Seniors
Find Out: The Average Retirement Age in Every State

Of the 47.8 million Americans ages 65 and older, the average income is only $38,515 dollars, according to the U.S. Census, and their average net worth is $170,516. With numbers like that, saving for retirement can be challenging. Here are other shocking statistics about the state of retirement in the U.S.

Last updated: Aug. 31, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oy0Y9_0YchRgBd00

Young People Think They’ll Retire Early…Until They’re Older

According to a Gallup poll study, when  18- to 29-year-olds were interviewed about retirement, younger people expressed optimism that they’ll be able to retire early, closer to their early 60s. However, once they hit 30, that optimism wanes, perhaps due to the realities of making a living catching up with them.

Read: Why It's Harder To Save For Retirement Today Than 50 Years Ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43GWd0_0YchRgBd00

Retirement May Be Longer Than Expected

Average life expectancy is not a good way to plan for how much money you’ll need in retirement; many Americans live much longer than the average of 78.7 years, going well into their 80s or 90s. According to the Social Security Administration, a healthy 65-year-old woman has a very good chance of living to age 86, and a 65-year-old man has a good chance of reaching age 84. Older adults should save for a retirement that could last 20 years.

See: 10 Signs You're Not Saving Enough for Retirement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MrebR_0YchRgBd00

More Americans Are Planning For a Longer Retirement

Fortunately, Americans seem to be taking the possibility of a longer life to heart. According to a TD Ameritrade study, 81% of Americans are shifting assets in preparation for living longer than their ancestors did by reducing expenses, buying secured life insurance and maximizing their contributions to retirement plans.

Watch Out: 15 Retirement Mistakes and Why They'll Shrink Your Nest Egg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JR9dS_0YchRgBd00

Many Americans Are Accessing Retirement Funds Early

On the opposite side of those who are planning ahead for a longer life, there’s a growing trend of Americans who are dipping into their retirement funds early. The TD Ameritrade survey showed that 44% of Americans ages 40 to 79 have taken money out of a retirement plan. While 46% of people 40 to 49 have done so, and 53% for people 70 to 79.

Taking money out of a retirement plan early usually comes with financial penalties, so financial experts advise against this.

Read More: Is Now a Good Time To Raid Your 401(k)?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPwLu_0YchRgBd00

Not All Americans Have Retirement Plans

According to a TransAmerica Center survey, 77% of American workers are saving for retirement through employer-sponsored retirement plans as well as other options. The median age workers begin saving for retirement is 27. However, that leaves 33% of workers without any real retirement savings plan.

Read: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuCNJ_0YchRgBd00

Americans Are Dropping the Ball on Savings

Despite 77% of Americans having retirement plans, many people just don’t have enough saved to actually fund their post-retirement life at the same level as their working years. In fact, for Americans between ages 55 and 64, the median retirement savings was just over $107,000, according to a 2017 report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The GAO notes that this amount, which may sound significant, would only translate into a $310 monthly payment, and only if it was invested in an inflation-protected annuity.

Check Out: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErhQ5_0YchRgBd00

You Can’t Count On Social Security

If you’re counting on Social Security to fund your post-retirement life, be aware that Social Security is only guaranteed to be funded through 2035, according to Business Insider, after which time it may only be three-quarters funded. That means that people already taking money from it may see a drop in payments, and new retirees may have trouble getting any money at all. Part of the reason for this is an increase in older adults. By 2035, the number of Americans 65 and older will increase from about 56 million today to more than 78 million. Thus, more people will be pulling money from the total fund, but fewer people will be paying into it.

Find Out: What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n75ST_0YchRgBd00

You Could Be Forced Into Retirement Before You're Ready

While it's nice to have a plan for retirement, sometimes life has other plans. The most common reasons for retirement are health and job shifts, according to the TD Ameritrade survey. Fifty percent of people retired before they would have liked for reasons including layoffs, caregiving responsibilities, an unexpected change in their financial situation and health issues.

Read: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uGSc_0YchRgBd00

You Need More Money Than You Think To Retire

In order to keep living at or near your lifestyle while working, experts suggest that you need between $500,000 and $1 million saved in order to finance your retirement years. A hefty chunk of change that requires years to save up.

Helpful: 16 Effective Ways To Trick Yourself Into Saving Money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAxKP_0YchRgBd00

Assisted Living Is Costly

There is a 70% chance that an American age 65 or older will need long-term care at some point, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. If that involves an assisted living facility, those costs can be incredibly high, and Medicare will not cover them. The median cost per month for an assisted living facility is $4,051 and it’s more than double that for a nursing home. That doesn’t include other healthcare costs. This is why many older adults opt for long-term care insurance in their 60s.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
49K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#Retirement Savings#Medicare#Americans#Gallup#The U S Census#Transamerica Center#Gao#Social Security#Business Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessmoney.com

Will There Be a Fourth Stimulus Check Just for Older Americans?

A nonpartisan group is asking Congress to issue another round of $1,400 stimulus checks, and this time the payments would go just to older Americans. The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) recently told members via email about its plan to push for special stimulus payments to help offset potential spikes in Medicare and other expenses for older Americans. In the messages, TSCL asked members how they've been impacted by inflation this year. The group plans to use the responses to help it lobby Congress for additional $1,400 checks targeted to people who receive Social Security.
AdvocacyMotley Fool

Americans in Poverty Will Get an Extra $3,340 in Stimulus Money in 2021

Federal funds are earmarked to help Americans get through the worst of the pandemic. According to the Urban Institute, the poverty rate in the U.S. is projected to hit 13.7% this year. That means that roughly 1 in 7 of us lives below the poverty line, and most have no savings to help get through the tough times. But thanks to stimulus funds, the average family living in poverty can expect to receive around $3,340 through the end of the year.
EconomyMissoulian

Could You Live on $1,557 a Month in Retirement? Here's Why You Might Have To

Many people struggle to make ends meet despite earning a decent salary because the cost of living has consistently risen over time, making it harder for workers to keep up. In 2021, the median annual U.S. household salary is $79,000, according to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Income TaxPosted by
GOBankingRates

All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide certain exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security, along with some details about those that do.
Income TaxPosted by
Kiplinger

Beware of the Tax Traps in Retirement

More people are going to retire in the next 15 years than have ever retired in the history of our country. By 2030, the Census Bureau projects we’ll reach the first time that the United States will have more 65-and-older adults than children — 78 million age 65+ versus 76.4 million younger than 18.
Income TaxPosted by
The Motley Fool

A Look at the State of Retirement

The National Retirement Risk Index measures how many Americans will be able to maintain their standard of living after retirement. Are you at risk? Find out in this episode of Motley Fool Answers, as Motley Fool personal finance expert Robert Brokamp goes right to the source, with special guest Geoffrey Sanzenbacher from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Social Security Rules That Could Mess Up Your Retirement

Many seniors rely heavily on Social Security. Not knowing the program's ins and outs could leave you with money troubles in retirement. Many seniors inevitably wind up relying heavily on Social Security to pay the bills. That extends to those who do their best to save for retirement independently. The reality is that retirement often ends up being more expensive than seniors anticipate, and so they're often forced to depend on Social Security to make ends meet.
EconomyWTRF

Social Security has 12 years left: What do I do for retirement?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Will you have enough saved for retirement? According to the Federal Reserve, one in four American adults has nothing saved for their senior years. Only one out of every three adults say they’re “on track” financially for retirement and those who don’t save enough will need Social Security.
EconomyCNBC

Here are the three worst states for retirement in 2021

Where you live shapes a big part of your daily life. And when you're retired, you'll most likely have a lot more free time to entertain yourself — and a fixed income to do it with. That means your money will be more important than ever. If so, you might...
EconomyCNBC

Americans are behind on saving for retirement. Here's how to get on track

Most Americans aren't prepared for retirement. While most non-retired adults have some type of nest egg, only 36% think their retirement savings are on track, according to the Federal Reserve. A separate survey from the Insured Retirement Institute found that most workers don't have sufficient retirement savings and aren't putting...
EconomyMother Jones

America Is Spending a Fortune to Help Rich People Retire in Luxury

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. For many working Americans, a Roth IRA is a useful, if not particularly interesting, way to save money for retirement. For tech billionaire Peter Thiel, it was a way to accumulate more than $5 billion. The nonprofit journalism shop ProPublica ran an exposé in June revealing how a small number of extremely wealthy folks had ended up with Roths—federally subsidized retirement accounts meant for middle-class savers—worth tens to hundreds of millions of dollars and up. Thiel did so, the article noted, by “stuffing” his Roth IRA with wildly undervalued “founders shares” of pre-IPO startups—potentially an illegal tactic—and then watching as their values rose exponentially, and completely tax-free.
Posted by
Brandon Wang

There is a Perfect Number for Retirement

As people grow older, it is inevitable to start thinking about retirement more and more. When is the perfect time to retire? Unfortunately, there is no easy answer to this. We all have different ideas for the future, but we all also live different lifestyles. The ideal retirement life for one person might be another person’s living nightmare.

Comments / 0

Community Policy