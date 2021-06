Houses in These Cities Are Suddenly Major Bargains

After a real estate market that grew stagnant during 2020 due to The COVID-19 pandemic, a real estate surge has been happening in 2021 in many parts of the U.S., creating a strong seller’s market. Record low mortgage rates, combined with a sharp decline in inventory, sent listing prices up 17% from January to September 2020, according to Realtor.com.

While this is great news for sellers, it can be discouraging for buyers looking to put down roots. However, there are still plenty of cities where homes can be purchased at affordable prices.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out which cities have the biggest bargains on houses. Single-family residences in those that made the list were valued above the national average of $247,282 in March 2020, but fell below the national average of $276,081 in March 2021 — as well as below the average for their state.

If you’re interested in buying a house, but don’t want to pay a premium, this could be a strategic way to find your dream home. Here’s a look at the 15 largest cities to make the list .

Richmond, Virginia

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $248,830

$248,830 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $274,540

$274,540 March to March Growth in Home Value: $25,710

$25,710 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 10.33%

10.33% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $319,033

$319,033 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $26,663

$26,663 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 9.12%

9.12% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $44,493

Last updated: May 28, 2021

Melbourne, Florida

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $250,377

$250,377 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $275,594

$275,594 March to March Growth in Home Value: $25,217

$25,217 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 10.07%

10.07% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $219,029

$219,029 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $27,354

$27,354 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 10.37%

10.37% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $15,435

Tamarac, Florida

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $251,634

$251,634 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $273,609

$273,609 March to March Growth in Home Value: $21,975

$21,975 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 8.73%

8.73% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $291,029

$291,029 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $27,354

$27,354 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 10.37%

10.37% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $17,420

Port Orange, Florida

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $247,604

$247,604 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $269,869

$269,869 March to March Growth in Home Value: $22,265

$22,265 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 8.99%

8.99% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $291,029

$291,029 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $27,354

$27,354 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 10.37%

10.37% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $21,160

Casselberry, Florida

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $250,389

$250,389 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $271,931

$271,931 March to March Growth in Home Value: $21,542

$21,542 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 8.60%

8.60% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $291,029

$291,029 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $27,354

$27,354 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 10.37%

10.37% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $19,098

Town of Orchard Park, New York

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $247,451

$247,451 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $272,892

$272,892 March to March Growth in Home Value: $25,441

$25,441 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 10.28%

10.28% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $304,617

$304,617 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $28,097

$28,097 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 10.16%

10.16% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $31,725

Mount Dora, Florida

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $252,298

$252,298 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $273,173

$273,173 March to March Growth in Home Value: $20,875

$20,875 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 8.27%

8.27% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $291,029

$291,029 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $27,354

$27,354 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 10.37%

10.37% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $17,856

Carney, Maryland

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $247,390

$247,390 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $274,717

$274,717 March to March Growth in Home Value: $27,327

$27,327 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 11.05%

11.05% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $361,159

$361,159 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $35,408

$35,408 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 10.87%

10.87% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $86,442

Crystal, Minnesota

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $247,451

$247,451 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $275,173

$275,173 March to March Growth in Home Value: $27,772

$27,772 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 11.20%

11.20% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $293,707

$293,707 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $24,732

$24,732 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 9.19%

9.19% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $18,534

Gloucester, Virginia

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $249,213

$249,213 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $263,447

$263,447 March to March Growth in Home Value: $14,234

$14,234 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 5.71%

5.71% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $319,033

$319,033 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $26,663

$26,663 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 9.12%

9.12% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $55,586

Fallon, Nevada

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $249,754

$249,754 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $265,920

$265,920 March to March Growth in Home Value: $16,166

$16,166 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 6.47%

6.47% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $356,073

$356,073 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $32,059

$32,059 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 9.89%

9.89% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $90,153

The Dalles, Oregon

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $248,736

$248,736 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $269,373

$269,373 March to March Growth in Home Value: $20,637

$20,637 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 8.30%

8.30% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $420,279

$420,279 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $44,507

$44,507 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 11.84%

11.84% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $150,906

Crescent City, California

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $249,757

$249,757 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $266,879

$266,879 March to March Growth in Home Value: $17,122

$17,122 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 6.86%

6.86% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $656,360

$656,360 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $69,585

$69,585 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 11.86%

11.86% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $389,481

Prineville, Oregon

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $249,789

$249,789 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $271,458

$271,458 March to March Growth in Home Value: $21,669

$21,669 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 8.67%

8.67% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $420,279

$420,279 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $44,507

$44,507 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 11.84%

11.84% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $148,821

Callahan, Florida

March 31, 2020, Single Family Residence Home Value: $250,524

$250,524 March 31, 2021 Single Family Residence Home Value: $269,464

$269,464 March to March Growth in Home Value: $18,940

$18,940 March to March Growth in Home Value (%): 7.56%

7.56% State Average SFR Home Value March 2021: $291,029

$291,029 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March: $27,354

$27,354 State Average Growth in Home Value March to March (%): 10.37%

10.37% Difference in March, 2021 Home Value vs. State Average: $21,565

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to discover the cities where houses are suddenly a bargain, GOBankingRates first found the (1) March 2020 single family residence (SFR) home value for every US city and the national average as sourced from Zillow. Those cities with SFR home values above the national average in March 2020 were moved on to the next factor (2) March 2021 SFR home values. Those remaining cities with a March 2021 SFR home value lower than the national average were deemed to be “suddenly bargains” and were moved on to the next set of factors. To be included in the top 15, the above criteria had to be met and the March 2021 SFR home value in each city had to be below (3) the state’s March 2021 average home value. The 15 largest cities that met all the criteria laid out above were included in the final ranking. GOBankingRates also found the (4) March 2020 to March 2021 growth in SFR home value: (5) percent change in March 2020 to March 2021 SFR home value for each city and state as supplemental data. All figures were sourced from Zillow and up to date as of April 27, 2021.

Photo note: Some of these images are representational and may not depict the exact area mentioned.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Houses in These Cities Are Suddenly Major Bargains