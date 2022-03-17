The 10 Best Hot Rollers for the Curls of Your Dreams

Just like your go-to Gua sha tool or beloved rose quartz roller, the best ice face rollers gently massage your forehead, cheeks, and chin to encourage blood flow and relaxation—but with an added chill. Aside from providing your serums and moisturizer with a cooling, spa-level boost, ice rollers can also play a major role in your beauty routine to help you appear more well-rested. Since these tools are stored in the freezer, they work by constricting blood vessels in the face, which minimizes irritation and inflammation as well as puffiness. Depending on your skincare needs, you can opt to add a tool with a wider roller head to your essentials that massages the entire face, or something smaller for an area like the under-eyes. Whether you're looking to take a literal chill pill after a stressful day, or simply upgrade your regimen we've pulled together a short list of the best ice rollers for face from popular brands like Kitsch, Tarte Cosmetics, and more, with most available for $30 or less.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO