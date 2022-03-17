ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The 10 Best Hot Rollers for the Curls of Your Dreams

By Hannah Morrill, Julia Marzovilla
Marie Claire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm calling it: Big hair is back in 2022. I'm talking voluminous, fluffy hair that frames the face with airy curls. The best way to achieve it? Hot rollers. Yes, hot rollers—also known as heated rollers or hot curlers—the old-school beauty tool you remember seeing your grandma use. But the hot...

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Best black makeup vanity

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking for a bold piece of furniture that will add some gravitas to the bedroom? A black makeup vanity is elegant and sophisticated. It can function as a subdued background element or a striking silhouette against a room’s lighter color pallet. To start with the best of the best, take a look at the Vasagle Black Trifold Vanity Makeup Set.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire

The 9 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums That Really Work

One of the best pieces of beauty advice we've ever received: Stop messing with your brows. This nugget of wisdom seems simple, but the urge to pluck strikes on many an occasion, whether it's to banish a few strays or entirely reshape. The truth is, the more you leave your eyebrows alone, the better and fuller they tend to look. But some of us have reached for the tweezers one too many times, and the result? Brows that can't seem to grow back to their naturally luscious, full shapes, no matter how much you tint or pencil them in. Thankfully, as with most forms of hair loss, there's a remedy: eyebrow growth serums. For more insight into the magic of eyebrow serums, we went straight to brow extraordinaire Joey Healy.
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

Introducing: The LBD of Your Dreams — Just $32 at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There’s nothing as timeless as an LBD: a little black dress. It’s simply always stylish, always flattering, always a piece that’s going to make you feel like a rockstar. It’s fun exploring different parts of the color wheel, […]
APPAREL
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Long Hair#Hair Spray#Hair Roller#Short Hair#Best Hot Rollers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Real Simple

Amazon Just Created a Section of Multifunctional Furniture That's Perfect for Small Spaces

Small spaces may be charming, but furnishing them can pose a challenge. That's where multifunctional furniture comes into play. Limited square footage calls for space-saving decor that works overtime, so you'll want to look for pieces that serve at least two purposes, if not more. Unsure where to shop for transforming furniture? Amazon just curated an under-the-radar section of ″Hardworking Furniture″ that's filled with convertible finds to make the most of every precious square inch of space you have.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Harper's Bazaar

The 13 Best Ice Face Rollers That Soothe and Depuff

Just like your go-to Gua sha tool or beloved rose quartz roller, the best ice face rollers gently massage your forehead, cheeks, and chin to encourage blood flow and relaxation—but with an added chill. Aside from providing your serums and moisturizer with a cooling, spa-level boost, ice rollers can also play a major role in your beauty routine to help you appear more well-rested. Since these tools are stored in the freezer, they work by constricting blood vessels in the face, which minimizes irritation and inflammation as well as puffiness. Depending on your skincare needs, you can opt to add a tool with a wider roller head to your essentials that massages the entire face, or something smaller for an area like the under-eyes. Whether you're looking to take a literal chill pill after a stressful day, or simply upgrade your regimen we've pulled together a short list of the best ice rollers for face from popular brands like Kitsch, Tarte Cosmetics, and more, with most available for $30 or less.
LIFESTYLE
KRQE News 13

Best long-barrel curling iron

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. To create today’s on-trend beachy waves, fancy curls for an updo, or to give your ‘do a little bounce, nothing but a curling iron will do. But if you have long hair, want to curl large sections of your hair, or have a hard time curling the back of your head (and who doesn’t?), a long-barrel curling iron can instantly transform your look and help you get great all-over curls. If you’re looking for a quality long-barrel curling iron, Bio Ionic long-barrel Curling Iron is the top choice.
HAIR CARE
WGN TV

Best heated car seat cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Anyone living in a place that gets harsh winters knows that there are times a car’s heater isn’t quite enough to keep you warm. While it would be great if everyone could afford a luxury vehicle with heated seats to keep them comfortable, this just isn’t a reality. Thankfully, you can buy aftermarket heated car seat covers that will do the trick without costing you an arm and a leg.
CARS
Marie Claire

The Shoe Trends of Fall 2022 to Try On

By the time temperatures begin to drop in fall 2022, the options for great footwear will be heating up. Whether you're looking for a sensible sneaker style or a towering heel, you'll probably find it in designers' offerings for fall—the options span far and wide. Here, the key fall 2022 styles you can start shopping now.
APPAREL
Marie Claire

The 10 Best Crossbody Bags to Wear With Everything

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet. Once upon a time, simple crossbody bags—complete with straps long enough to wear on the shoulder or across the chest—were designed for the necessity of hunting or military needs. (We'd argue that the same can be said for any modern woman preparing for an unpredictable day.) But this utility-first accessory is still stylish and classic enough to carry you through the day—and the week, and month, and year. While chain straps can be cumbersome, cell phone purses hold almost nothing, and top-handle bags always require the attention of at least one hand, the ever sleek, the ever functional crossbody bag has proven to be versatile and unfussy. Bottom line: You need one of these—especially if you have any travel coming up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Today's Transitions

Choose the Right Eyeglasses For Your Face Shape

Have you ever struggled to find eyewear frames that just look right? We talked to three local eyewear experts to find out what types of frames complement different face shapes. Gladys Barclay. Face Shape: Round. What worked: When helping patients choose frames, Brian Neff, optician and office manager at Gaddie...
APPAREL
Marie Claire

The 26 Best Bronzers and Self-Tanners for Dark Skin Tones

Here's some breaking news for you: Black and Brown girls like to look tan, too. Yes, just like the light-skinned individuals of the world who engage in a year-round quest for bronzed skin, many women of color want a deeper glow, as well. But you'd never know it based on the state of the self-tanning aisle in the drugstore, which is pretty much geared only toward light-to-medium skin tones. Why would someone who is already dark want to look darker, right? Welp, here's the quick answer: When it comes to women of color, there's absolutely no such thing as being too dark. Period.
SKIN CARE
KRON4

Best Star Belly Dream Lites

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Star Belly Dream Lites aren’t your run-of-the-mill stuffed animals. They have glowing bellies that shine colorful lights and patterns, making them ideal bedtime buddies for children and adults alike. From friendly sharks to cute ladybugs, there’s a Star Belly...
SHOPPING
Marie Claire

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Our Picks

Beauty lovers, rejoice: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is officially here. In case you missed it, the massive sale kicked off on March 13 and is running through April 2. What makes this sale unique is that there are tons of different deals launching every day, making it an ideal time to bookmark Ulta's homepage.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy