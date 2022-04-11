ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the idea of affordable housing in an urban center isn't implausible for plenty of Americans living in some areas, that's rapidly changing in many places.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine which major U.S. cities are on track to lose their label of affordability. GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 10 years using Zillow's September 2022-23 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 537 U.S. cities that currently have home prices below the national median of $325,677, with those surpassing the national median in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed "not affordable."

Granted, this approach comes with some caveats. Projecting into the future based on a single year's growth rate could ultimately paint an unfair picture in markets where the current rate is an anomaly. Additionally, Zillow's estimated home values don't necessarily reflect the list prices or sale prices in each market.

Still, identifying the areas that are outpacing the national average for growth can help shed light on the cities where you should buy a home sooner rather than later. If you end up living in one of these cities 10 years down the line, you might want to check out other, more affordable real estate markets instead .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlxCV_0YcacKdT00

Roseburg, Oregon

  • January 2022 home value: $321,807
  • One-year projected growth rate: 20.4%

Roseburg is in the Hundred Valleys of the Umpqua in southwestern Oregon, known for having seasonal, but pleasant, temperatures - never too hot or too cold. It sits 123 miles north of the California border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gevez_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2023
  • Projected home value: $387,456
  • U.S. median projected home value: $382,019
  • Difference in value: $5,437

*Oakland, Oregon pictured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFKSk_0YcacKdT00

Auburn, Alabama

  • January 2022 home value: $321,643
  • One-year projected growth rate: 19.4%

Auburn, in the eastern part of central Alabama, is just 35 miles west of Columbus, Georgia, and a 3 ½-hour drive from vacation spots along the Gulf of Mexico. Auburn University is the city's largest employer, with about 7,100 people working there

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAYA5_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2023
  • Projected home value: $384,042
  • U.S. median projected home value: $382,019
  • Difference in value: $2,023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfZjq_0YcacKdT00

Fayetteville, Arkansas

  • January 2022 home value: $307,909
  • One-year projected growth rate: 23.1%

Another college town, Fayetteville is home to the University of Arkansas. Bill and Hillary Clinton called Fayetteville home before he was elected the state's governor, and then president of the United States, and the home they lived in is now a museum preserving memories of their time in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqEUU_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2024
  • Projected home value: $466,593
  • U.S. median projected home value: $448,108
  • Difference in value: $18,485
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vvsjE_0YcacKdT00

Knoxville, Tennessee

  • January 2022 home value: $299,342
  • One-year projected growth rate: 23.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxgII_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2024
  • Projected home value: $453,611
  • U.S. median projected home value: $448,108
  • Difference in value: $5,503
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rvH5_0YcacKdT00

Dallas

  • January 2022 home value: $308,661
  • One-year projected growth rate: 22.4%

Dallas, with 1.3 million residents, is the third-largest city in Texas but also the ninth-largest in the United States. It boasts many firsts. The nation's first planned shopping center (Highland Park Village Shopping Center) and convenience store (7-Eleven) opened in Dallas, and the frozen margarita and precursor to the microchip were invented there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kssbc_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2024
  • Projected home value: $462,429
  • U.S. median projected home value: $448,108
  • Difference in value: $14,321
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEooA_0YcacKdT00

Tucson, Arizona

  • January 2022 home value: $307,232
  • One-year projected growth rate: 21.5%

Tucson is an hour north of the border with Mexico, and it lays claim to some of the best Mexican food in the U.S. Start on 12th Avenue in the city to begin your tour of what is called The Best 23 Miles of Mexican food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zc9dY_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2024
  • Projected home value: $453,544
  • U.S. median projected home value: $448,108
  • Difference in value: $5,436
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COeUf_0YcacKdT00

Pueblo, Colorado

  • January 2022 home value: $291,995
  • One-year projected growth rate: 22.6%

A city of about 112,000 people, Pueblo is located along the Arkansas River in Colorado, which once was the boundary between the U.S. and Mexico. The Colorado State Fair has been held in Pueblo since 1872.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MIqh_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025
  • Projected home value: $538,080
  • U.S. median projected home value: $525,631
  • Difference in value: $12,449
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qaQ4i_0YcacKdT00

Fort Worth, Texas

  • January 2022 home value: $292,963
  • One-year projected growth rate: 22.4%

A city of about 920,000, Fort Worth grew by more than 175,000 people between the censuses of 2010 and 2020. Fun fact: 60 percent of America's paper money is printed at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jt1MW_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025
  • Projected home value: $537,226
  • U.S. median projected home value: $525,631
  • Difference in value: $11,595
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1It9Tv_0YcacKdT00

Lakeland, Florida

  • January 2022 home value: $263,818
  • One-year projected growth rate: 25.6%

Lakeland is located along Interstate 4 between Tampa and Florida. It's name is appropriate. Lakeland has 38 named lakes within its 74.4 square miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v41iw_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026
  • Projected home value: $656,543
  • U.S. median projected home value: $616,565
  • Difference in value: $39,978
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lIdW_0YcacKdT00

Daytona Beach, Florida

  • January 2022 home value: $258,118
  • One-year projected growth rate: 25.5%

Daytona Beach is known as the home of the Daytona International Speedway and the Daytona 500, but even amateur drivers have a spot in the city. Visitors are allowed to drive - slowly - along designated areas of the 23-mile-long white-sand beaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5pLT_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026
  • Projected home value: $640,314
  • U.S. median projected home value: $616,565
  • Difference in value: $23,749
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRhVO_0YcacKdT00

Yuma, Arizona

  • January 2022 home value: $266,546
  • One-year projected growth rate: 24.1%

Yuma has about 95,000 residents, and there's a good many of them help to put some of the food on your table. According to the city's tourism website, Yuma is the "winter vegetable capital of the world" and produces 91% of the leafy greens served in North America each winter. Instead of watching the ball drop on New Year's Eve, you can watch the Iceberg Lettuce Drop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgguA_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026
  • Projected home value: $632,207
  • U.S. median projected home value: $616,565
  • Difference in value: $15,642
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKKRb_0YcacKdT00

Crossville, Tennessee

  • January 2022 home value: $262,886
  • One-year projected growth rate: 24.1%

In 12,000-resident Crossville, residents can test their physical and mental skills. Known as the Golf Capital of Tennessee, it has nine courses. And, Crossville is the headquarters of the United States Chess Federation, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2nHJ_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026
  • Projected home value: $623,526
  • U.S. median projected home value: $616,565
  • Difference in value: $6,961

Residential subdivision in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZ1q6_0YcacKdT00

Pocatello, Idaho

  • January 2022 home value: $289,072
  • One-year projected growth rate: 21.6%

Pocatello is in the southeastern portion of Idaho at an altitude of 4,448 feet. Home of Idaho State University, the city is along the Oregon Trail, in the western foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEhjm_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026
  • Projected home value: $632,034
  • U.S. median projected home value: $616,565
  • Difference in value: $15,469

Idaho Falls, Idaho pictured .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmRzP_0YcacKdT00

Jacksonville, Florida

  • January 2022 home value: $281,915
  • One-year projected growth rate: 21.8%

At 840 square miles, Jacksonville is the largest city in the continental United States in terms of land mass. About 950,000 people live in the city - almost twice the amount of residents of Florida's second-largest city in terms of population, Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bMLmD_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026
  • Projected home value: $620,451
  • U.S. median projected home value: $616,565
  • Difference in value: $3,886
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAZc8_0YcacKdT00

Ocala, Florida

  • January 2022 home value: $230,684
  • One-year projected growth rate: 25.6%

Ocala, the first town in Marion County in the early 1840s, has preserved much of its past in the Ocala Historic Downtown Square. Boutiques, restaurants, galleries and more fill the spaces. About 64,000 people live in Ocala

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3LwS_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2028
  • Projected home value: $905,639
  • U.S. median projected home value: $848,350
  • Difference in value: $57,289
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqd9V_0YcacKdT00

Cookeville, Tennessee

  • January 2022 home value: $262,204
  • One-year projected growth rate: 22.4%

Incorporated in 1903, Cookeville sits almost midway between two of Tennessee's biggest cities - 101 miles west of Knoxville and 79 miles east of Nashville. Fun fact: According to the local visitors bureau, Cookeville is within a day's drive of 75% of the nation's population.

Nashville, Tennessee neighborhood pictured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htkjJ_0YcacKdT00

When it Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2028
  • Projected home value: $881,714
  • U.S. median projected home value: $848,350
  • Difference in value: $33,364

Nashville, Tennessee pictured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5x15_0YcacKdT00

Athens, Georgia

  • January 2022 home value: $279,410
  • One-year projected growth rate: 20.3%

Athens, with a population of 127,300, is 60 miles northeast of Atlanta. The home of the University of Georgia, the city is beaming with pride. Their beloved Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship following the 2021 season - their first since 1980.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PygoJ_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2029
  • Projected home value: $1,018,829
  • U.S. median projected home value: $995,115
  • Difference in value: $23,714
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WB4ME_0YcacKdT00

Klamath Falls, Oregon

  • January 2022 home value: $280,201
  • One-year projected growth rate: 19.9%

Klamath Falls is in the south-central part of Oregon, just north of the California border. The city has a population of nearly 22,000, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. The Klamath Falls website reports the city has the highest concentration of bald eagles in the Pacific Northwest.

Grants Pass, Oregon pictured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZFlw_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2029
  • Projected home value: $998,169
  • U.S. median projected home value: $995,115
  • Difference in value: $3,054
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IHk6_0YcacKdT00

Savannah, Georgia

  • January 2022 home value: $246,657
  • One-year projected growth rate: 22%

Savannah's history dates to 1733, and it became the first city in the 13th colony - Georgia - which was named for King George II of England. Today, visitors are drawn by its period architecture, art and boutiques

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfz4e_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2030
  • Projected home value: $1,210,520
  • U.S. median projected home value: $1,167,270
  • Difference in value: $43,250
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECk0v_0YcacKdT00

Huntsville, Alabama

  • January 2022 home value: $266,033
  • One-year projected growth rate: 20.6%

The city is named after John Hunt, who settled there in 1805. It grew rapidly from 2010 to 2020 - from 180,000 to 215,000 people - and is a bustling area for the technology, space and defense industries. NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command are located in Huntsville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GY31Y_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2030
  • Projected home value: $1,190,458
  • U.S. median projected home value: $1,167,270
  • Difference in value: $23,188
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXvUW_0YcacKdT00

Clarksville, Tennessee

  • January 2022 home value: $270,758
  • One-year projected growth rate: 20%

Clarksville is about an hour's drive north of Nashville and is located just south of the Kentucky border. About 167,000 people live there, and the average age of residents is 29, the city reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnuFQ_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2031
  • Projected home value: $1,397,052
  • U.S. median projected home value: $1,369,207
  • Difference in value: $27,845
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIMeu_0YcacKdT00

Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • January 2022 home value: $289,262
  • One-year projected growth rate: 19%

About 565,000 people live in Albuquerque, and what does it mean if one of them asks you "red or green"? You're being asked whether you want red or green chiles in your New Mexican fare. Reply "Christmas" if you want both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZrvb_0YcacKdT00

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2031
  • Projected home value: $1,384,248
  • U.S. median projected home value: $1,369,207
  • Difference in value: $15,041

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 10 years using Zillow's September 2022-23 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 537 U.S. cities that currently have home prices below the national median, with those surpassing the national median in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed "not affordable." For each "not affordable" city over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the city will become "not affordable"; (2) projected home value for that year; (3) U.S. average projected home value for that year; and (4) the difference in value between factors (2) and (3). NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Feb. 23, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

COMMON SENSE PLS‼️
24d ago

im in SoCal and these prices RIGHT NOW are IMPOSSIBLE. A fixer upper in a decent neighbourhood is 1 MILLION DOLLARS if u are very lucky. if u want a move in condition, forget it!!💥 Prices are SICKENING🤮

5th Generation Californian
2021-02-23

Once a starter home is 300K or more it’s the end. Young people need homes under 200K

SW, from Wildwood NJ
2021-02-23

Who wants to live in any city, especially after the liberal pro crime policies were enacted?

