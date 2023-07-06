In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of affordable housing in an urban center isn't implausible for plenty of Americans, that's rapidly changing in many places.

To help you determine your next real estate move, GOBankingRates identified the metro areas that are outpacing the national average for growth. This will help shed light on the cities where you should buy a home sooner rather than later. If you end up living in one of these cities 10 years down the line, you might want to check out other cities with more affordable housing.

Knoxville, Tennessee

May 2023 home value: $317,809

$317,809 One-year projected growth rate: 9.3%

Knoxville, Tennessee sits at the foothills of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and is a diverse city known for celebrating its many different ethnicities in festivals and cultural events. This city of over 192,000 people is also home to the University of Tennessee and the Knoxville Ice Bears professional hockey team.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2026

2026 Projected home value: $414,979

$414,979 U.S. median projected home value: $411,247

$411,247 Difference in value: $3,732

$3,732 2033 projected home value: $773,334

Columbia, Missouri

May 2023 home value: $286,621

$286,621 One-year projected growth rate: 10.3%

Columbia is the fourth most-populous and fastest growing city in the state. With an estimated 126,254 residents and the home of the University of Missouri, it sits just outside of St. Louis. Residents have access to the famous barbecue, music, and historical sites with just a quick drive on the highway.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2028

2028 Projected home value: $467,935

$467,935 U.S. median projected home value: $461,205

$461,205 Difference in value: $6,730

$6,730 2033 projected home value: $763,946

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

May 2023 home value: $341,671

$341,671 One-year projected growth rate: 8.3%

Lake Havasu City is a booming city with a population spike of 57,144, up from 52,527 between 2010 and 2020, according to the National Census. Seated in Mohave County, residents enjoy local outdoor and recreational activities in some of the most beautiful desert landscapes in the country.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2024

2024 Projected home value: $370,030

$370,030 U.S. median projected home value: $366,700

$366,700 Difference in value: $3,330

$3,330 2033 projected home value: $758,390

Fayetteville, Arkansas

May 2023 home value: $320,195

$320,195 One-year projected growth rate: 8%

Fayetteville is home to the University of Arkansas. Bill and Hillary Clinton called Fayetteville home before he was elected the state's governor, and then president of the United States, and the home they lived in is now a museum preserving memories of their time in the city.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2027

2027 Projected home value: $435,622

$435,622 U.S. median projected home value: $435,510

$435,510 Difference in value: $112

$112 2033 projected home value: $691,277

Tucson, Arizona

May 2023 home value: $337,011

$337,011 One-year projected growth rate: 7.7%

Tucson is an hour north of the border with Mexico, and it lays claim to some of the best Mexican food in the U.S. Start on 12th Avenue in the city to begin your tour of what is called The Best 23 Miles of Mexican food.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2025

2025 Projected home value: $390,909

$390,909 U.S. median projected home value: $388,335

$388,335 Difference in value: $2,574

$2,574 2033 projected home value: $707,622

Lakeland, Florida

May 2023 home value: $311,555

$311,555 One-year projected growth rate: 7.1%

Lakeland is located along Interstate 4 between Tampa and Orlando. Its name is appropriate. Lakeland has 38 named lakes within its 74.4 square miles.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2033

2033 Projected home value: $618,627

$618,627 U.S. median projected home value: $614,291

$614,291 Difference in value: $4,336

$4,336 2033 projected home value: $618,627

Athens, Georgia

May 2023 home value: $323,470

$323,470 One-year projected growth rate: 8.3%

Athens, with a population of 127,300, is 60 miles northeast of Atlanta. The home of the University of Georgia, the city is beaming with pride. Their beloved Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship following the 2021 season - their first since 1980.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2027

2027 Projected home value: $444,988

$444,988 U.S. median projected home value: $435,510

$435,510 Difference in value: $9,478

$9,478 2033 projected home value: $717,990

Savannah, Georgia

May 2023 home value: $308,561

$308,561 One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

Savannah's history dates to 1733, and it became the first city in the 13th colony - Georgia - which was named for King George II of England. Today, visitors are drawn by its period architecture, art and boutiques.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2029

2029 Projected home value: $492,374

$492,374 U.S. median projected home value: $488,416

$488,416 Difference in value: $3,958

$3,958 2033 projected home value: $672,353

Huntsville, Alabama

May 2023 home value: $295,356

$295,356 One-year projected growth rate: 8%

The city is named after John Hunt, who settled there in 1805. It grew rapidly from 2010 to 2020 - from 180,000 to 215,000 people - and is a bustling area for the technology, space and defense industries. NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command are located in Huntsville.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2025

2025 Projected home value: $389,727

$389,727 U.S. median projected home value: $388,335

$388,335 Difference in value: $937

$937 2033 projected home value: $618,627

Albuquerque, New Mexico

May 2023 home value: $318,842

$318,842 One-year projected growth rate: 7.3%

About 565,000 people live in Albuquerque, and what does it mean if one of them asks you, "Red or green?" You're being asked whether you want red or green chiles in your New Mexican fare. Reply with "Christmas" if you want both.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2030

2030 Projected home value: $522,124

$522,124 U.S. median projected home value: $517,233

$517,233 Difference in value: $4,891

$4,891 2033 projected home value: $645,020

