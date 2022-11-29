ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to Kansas City Power Couple

By Johnni Macke
 2 days ago
Everlasting love! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews ’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings.

The couple, who got engaged in September 2020, started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School.

After giving her a rose and a Valentine’s Day card the following year, the pair’s friendship morphed into something more. Throughout their time in high school, the athletes rooted each other — Mahomes played both football and baseball while Matthews was a soccer star — and were each other’s go-to dates for dances in the gym.

The teenage sweethearts went to different colleges, but both stayed in Texas, which helped keep their relationship alive.

“He ended up going to Texas Tech, and that’s when it really hit me, ‘Oh s—t, he might go play professional football,” the Brittany Lynne Fitness creator told Today in December 2020 of her fiancé’s football skills. “It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing.”

The couple, who share two dogs and a home in Kansas City, Missouri, have been by each other’s sides through all the highs and lows of their adult years, including Mahomes winning Super Bowl LIV in 2020 and losing Super Bowl LV in 2021 .

In between his Super Bowl appearances, the quarterback proposed to his longtime love on the same day he received his championship ring at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2020.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” Matthews wrote via Instagram at the time. “The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕.”

The same month, the pair announced they were expecting their first baby together, a little girl . They welcomed daughter Sterling in February 2021.

​The couple tied the knot in Hawaii in March 2022, where Sterling served as their flower girl. Two months later, Matthews and Mahomes announced that they are expecting Baby No. 2 . "Round 2!" the pair wrote via a joint Instagram post, posing in multiple photos with Sterling proudly displaying her "big sister" status on her shirt.

Scroll down to relive Mahomes and Matthews’ love story:

Laurie King
03-13

Kansas. Power ? Couple . WTH 🤦🏻‍♀️. They are both from Texas ? And besides. Who cares !! Lol. Joey Justice .. isn’t that the truth !!

Pro Base
03-14

nobody cares not even KC or Lubbock pat mahon thinks he is something in Lubbock no one cares about him his annoying to people in Lubbock

renee cummings
05-31

that is not a power couple ...a power couple is when two ppl built and empire together...she just been with him since high school and probably not doing a Damm Thang.... so who cares

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

