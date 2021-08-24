Small Coffee Makers Make Great Coffee Accessible to Every Kitchen

Coffee is one of the most-consumed beverages on the planet —- mainly for its caffeine, of course, but also because it can be easily made in any situation with the right coffee maker .

If you live in a small apartment, then you know your cabinets and shelf space are premium real estate. There are some legit choices about what to keep and what to stash away. But nobody should have to go without coffee due to space, and that’s where small coffee makers become useful.

Unlike some appliances or kitchen tools that aren’t very shrinkable, like a toaster oven or microwave, a coffee maker doesn’t need to be huge or even be a machine to make the coffee you need to get through the day.

There are some tradeoffs with small coffee makers. For example:

Capacity – Most small coffee makers can only brew up to five cups.

– Most small coffee makers can only brew up to five cups. Features – You’ll miss out on features like timed brewing and an attached grinder with small coffee makers.

– You’ll miss out on features like timed brewing and an attached grinder with small coffee makers. Mechanized Brewing – The first part of our list does indeed feature coffee machines, which use electricity to heat water and brew coffee. However, the smallest coffee makers, which you’ll find in the second half of the list below, often don’t rely on electricity, meaning you’ll need to heat up water separately. But many people actually prefer the brew that comes as a result of this specialized and more traditional process.

However, the compact size of small coffee makers could be the difference between being able to have coffee or not. And, we’d always vote for having coffee.

So if you need coffee in a small space, check out our top small coffee makers below. We’ve got small drip coffee machines, Keurig coffee makers, and some great small manual coffee makers, too.

Best Coffee Machines

Because they are more popular, we’ll start our list with the best coffee machines. While these devices are small, they plug into your wall sockets for super simple brewing.

1. Mr. Coffee 5-Cup Mini Brew Switch Coffee Maker

BEST OVERALL

For one of the best small coffee makers, we recommend the Mr. Coffee Five-Cup Mini Brew Switch Coffee Maker.

It’s not the smallest coffee maker, but competing multi-cup machines don’t get much smaller than this, and few others can offer both freshly brewed coffee at this friendly price point.

It’s 7.3 inches wide, 9.9 inches deep, and 10.7 inches tall, so we’re confident that with a little bit of maneuvering — if any is needed at all — you’ll be able to find room for this small coffee maker.

Buy: Mr. Coffee Mini Brew Switch Coffee Maker $17.84

2. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

RUNNER-UP

It was a close race between this Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker and the top pick, and ultimately they’re both excellent small coffee makers. The key differences between the two are price and size.

The Keurig maker can easily brew capsules and regular coffee grounds with the push of a button, but it’s about four times as expensive as the Mr. Coffee, and it’s also deeper and taller, albeit a little less wide.

But overall, the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is still smaller and cheaper than most other coffee makers and makes brewing coffee a breeze, especially if you only need one cup at a time.

Buy: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $77.94

3. Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker

HONORABLE MENTION

For the overall smallest coffee maker, we’re confident the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker will occupy the least amount of space on your counter. Its base is 6 inches deep and 4.25 inches wide, basically half the counter space of an average toaster. It can also brew capsules or coffee grounds, so it’s just as versatile as the top two picks. And best of all, it’s significantly cheaper. The only reason we didn’t like this coffee maker more is that it’s quite tall at 13 inches. While that’s not a dealbreaker, it could be a problem in smaller kitchen spaces.

Buy: Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker $38.49

4. OXO 8-Cup Coffee Maker

SPY EDITOR’S CHOICE

The OXO 8-Cup Coffee Maker is a modern-looking coffee maker with practical features done well that all work together to do one thing: brew great coffee . It can do single-serve or an 8-cup carafe and also comes with a travel mug.

It is a bit larger than some of these other options, standing at 13 inches with a 7-by-10.5-inch base. But it fits well in cabinets and could be OK on your counter if you’re not totally squeezed for space.

It might be a bit pricey too, but there are far more expensive options producing the same quality coffee. For its price, it’s definitely one of the best small coffee makers.

Buy: OXO 8-Cup Coffee Maker $177.99

5. BLACK+DECKER Personal Coffee Maker

BEST FOR COFFEE TO GO

Although this is the cheapest coffee maker on our list, we really only recommend it if you want coffee to go. That’s because it brews directly into a 15-ounce travel mug, which is supplied with the coffee maker. The mug itself can fit into most car cup holders. On the other hand, this coffee machine has a very small footprint. It measures just 6.8 inches wide by 6.4 inches deep by 9.9 inches tall. It can be operated with just one touch and comes with a removable filter basket.



Buy: BLACK+DECKER Personal Coffee Maker $16.99

6. Holstein Housewares 5-Cup Coffee Maker

MOST COLORFUL

Coffee makers don’t just need to be black and chrome. They can also be super colorful, like the Holstein Housewares 5-Cup Coffee Maker, which comes in teal and several other bright colors. This coffee maker uses a traditional drip design to produce five cups of freshly brewed coffee. This machine also includes a measuring spoon and a removable and reusable mesh filter.

Buy: Holstein Housewares Coffee Maker $20.55

7. Cuisinart 4-Cup Coffeemaker

MOST ATTRACTIVE

The thing about most small drip coffee makers is that they aren’t the most attractive machines. However, the Cuisinart Four-Cup Coffeemaker does its best to mesh design with functionality. Unfortunately, it brews one cup less than most of the other products on our list, but it’s far more attractive thanks to its stainless-steel carafe and sleek, black exterior. In addition, it features a brew-pause, which lets you enjoy a cup of coffee before the brewing process has finished.

Buy: Cuisinart 4-Cup Coffeemaker $39.95

8. Capresso 5-Cup Mini Drip Coffee Maker

BEST SMALL DRIP COFFEE MAKER

To achieve compactness and limited counter space, many coffee makers compromise on capacity and only offer single-serve. That’s one issue the small Capresso 5-Cup Mini Drip Coffee Maker solves. It may occupy more counter space, with a 6-inch by 8-inch base, but it’s short enough at 10 inches.

Furthermore, because it’s not concerned with capsule coffee, this small coffee maker also comes with more textbook features, such as programmable brewing and a hot plate to keep the coffee warm in the pot.

Buy: Capresso 5-Cup Mini Drip Coffee Maker $39.95

9. Capresso 12-Cup Percolator Coffee Maker

BEST FOR THE OFFICE

We’re willing to bet that you remember attending an event in your youth where coffee was served from a stainless steel carafe. Yes, those still exist, and the best thing about them is that they have a very small footprint but can hold a lot of coffee. This Capresso Percolator Coffee Maker, for example, is just four inches wide and six inches deep, yet it can produce 12 cups of coffee. This makes it ideal for offices or households with a lot of coffee drinkers.



Buy: Capresso 12-Cup Percolator Coffee Maker $69.99

10. Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine

BEST SMALL ESPRESSO MACHINE

If espresso is your jam, we have some bad news: Because of the pressure and machinery required to make espresso, there aren’t too many small espresso machines out there. But the Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine is one the smallest ones we found.

It’s 8.1 inches wide, 12.9 inches tall, and 4.3 inches deep, which is actually pretty small for an espresso maker. It does put its slightly larger size to good use: It can still hold 20 ounces of water and brew both espresso and lungo (basically just a big espresso).

You will pay bigger money for the compact pleasure, but at least this maker comes with a starter kit of 16 Nespresso capsules.

Buy: Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine $134.95

Best Coffee Makers

Non-electric coffee makers are growing in popularity in the United States. Many believe the manual nature of the brewing process creates a more delicious end result. Plus, non-electric coffee makers are naturally smaller and therefore require less space.

1. Kuissential SlickDrip

BEST PORTABLE

As we move further down our list, we’re going to start exploring some coffee maker alternatives. These aren’t the drip coffee makers that are found in most American households. Instead, these coffee makers usually require you to heat water separately and then mix it with coffee grounds. That’s exactly how the Kuissential SlickDrip functions. This collapsible cone only requires that you use a filter and add coffee grounds. Then, set it on top of your mug and pour hot water slowly inside to brew great coffee. The best part? You can take this coffee maker anywhere.

Buy: Kuissential SlickDrip $12.99

2. OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker

BEST REVIEWED

One of the major problems with pour-over coffee is the amount of time and concentration it takes. The person making the coffee usually needs to stand over the coffee grounds with a kettle, slowly adding more hot water until the brewing process is finished. The OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker solves this problem with an auto-drip tank that precisely controls the water flow rate for a well-balanced brew. As an added bonus, this coffee maker will take up very little counter or cabinet space when it’s not in use.

Buy: OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker $14.08

3. Veken French Press Coffee Maker

MOST TRADITIONAL

Not only does a French press take up minimal counter space, it looks amazing whether it’s being used or not. Plus, you can move it directly from the counter to the table for freshly brewed coffee within arm’s reach. The Veken French Press Coffee Maker is one of the best-reviewed options on Amazon, and we can understand why. It is super durable, comes with four filter screens, and features an attractive burnt copper exterior.

Buy: Veken French Press Coffee Maker $26.99

4. AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker

BEST SMALL FRENCH PRESS

For the best in size and portability, turn to the AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker.

This compact, lightweight coffee maker gives you French press-quality coffee while taking up as much space as a bottle of water.

Of course, the tradeoff is you’ll need to be able to boil water separately, but if you can manage that, you’ll never regret picking up this easy-to-use press. Just fill it with grounds, pour in hot water, let it brew for 5 to 10 minutes and then press the coffee down into a mug through the plunger.

Leave it on your counter or stick it in a drawer, but whatever you end up doing, you’ll never think it’s taking up too much space.

Buy: AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker $29.95

5. Bialetti Express 6-Cup Moka Pot

BEST SMALL ESPRESSO MAKER

If you’re looking for the smallest possible maker of coffee or espresso, you might consider a moka pot like the Bialetti Express 6-Cup Moka Pot. This little bad boy just requires grounds, water, and a stove to make coffee, and it can easily tuck into a cupboard or sit on a shelf when you’re not using it. Plus, if you fill it to the max with water and grounds, you’ll get six 2-ounce cups of coffee or espresso, which we suspect is more than enough to wake your groggy self up in the morning.

Buy: Bialetti Express 6-Cup Moka Pot $34.99

6. Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

BEST SMALL POUR-OVER MAKER

The Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker exists in the same vein as a French press and all non-machine coffee makers: Because it doesn’t have moving parts to make its own hot water, it’s a remarkably compact and small coffee maker.

This particular Chemex brewer makes six cups, or 30 ounces, of coffee, and it’s only 8.5 inches tall and just over five inches in diameter.

It also happens to make absolutely delicious coffee every time. Unfortunately, you’ll need to be able to boil water and will have to acquire coffee filters, but there’s a consolation: If you don’t finish all the coffee, you can cover the coffeemaker and stick it in the fridge for the next day and it won’t lose any flavor.

Buy: Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker $44.63