The best electric cars of 2022

2022 has been a big year for electric cars, with big names like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia EV6 hitting the road to incredibly positive reception. Unfortunately, with more EVs launching than ever before, choosing a new one is going to be harder than ever.

Once electric cars were the outliers, and a rare site to see, but these days you can see EVs pretty much everywhere. All the biggest carmakers have either at least one EV on sale, or are preparing to get one on the road in the next couple of years.

Whether it's Nissan, Kia or even VW, there's no shortage of zero emission vehicles right now. Whether you want a simple urban runabout or a performance EV, here are the best electric cars you can go out and order right now.

There are plenty of impressive EVs to choose from. Tesla has been impressing buyers with EV performance for years, and outside of Elon Musk's influence are other electric luxury sedans, exotic supercars, compact commuters, and even pickup trucks.

Moreover, home charging stations have dropped in price from thousands of dollars to do-it-yourself models costing $600. It all represents solid progress on the electrification front.

Here, then, are the best electric cars right now.

Price: From $40,900 | Range: 310 miles | 0 to 60 mph: 5.2 seconds | Drive: AWD; RWD | Availability: On sale now

Striking design Up to 310 miles of range Comfortable seating Cool lighting Lots of great tech No rear wiper View out the back a bit limited

There's an awful lot to like about the Kia EV6. It may not be the fastest electric car out there, nor does it have the longest-lasting battery, but it has just about everything else you could hope for — including 310 miles of EPA rated range.

Kia has outfitted the EV6 with a stylish exterior, ultra-fast 350kW rapid charging, and a smart interior that's bursting with class and hi-tech features. That includes an augmented reality heads-up display, smart parking, vehicle-2-load capabilities, and 17.6 cubic feet of trunk space. That's without the seats being folded down too.

Combine all that with a very reasonable $40,900 starting price, and you have the recipe for an electric car that's almost perfect. In fact the only faut we can find is that the back window's a little small and there's no rear wipe.

Read our full Kia EV6 review

Price: From $27,400 | Range: 226 | 0 to 60: 7.4 seconds | Drive: FWD | Availability: Available Now

Cheapest electric car in the US ePedal one-pedal driving mode ProPilot driver assistance software Roomy interior with Android Auto and CarPlay support 40 kWh model has limited range CHAdeMO rapid charger

While not the most spectacular EV on the market, the Nissan Leaf is an ideal car for people new to EVs, or who simply don't want to spend a lot of money. The 2022 model of the car is even more appealing in that respect, since its starting price is just $27,800 — and that's before you take federal and state incentives into account. In fact, the Nissan Leaf is one of just nine electric cars to still be eligible for the federal tax credit — meaning it can cost as little as $20,300

The Leaf also offers a roomy interior with plenty of hi-tech options, including the semi-autonomous ProPilot driver assistance software, and the 'ePedal' that offers a one-pedal driving mode for those that want it. It also supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There are downsides, mainly the fact that the cheaper 40 kWh battery models only offer 149 miles of EPA range. Likewise the Leaf includes a CHAdeMO rapid charger, rather than the CCS favored by every other automaker that isn't Tesla. But if you're looking for an EV that doesn't need to be too big, and you have a tight budget, this is one to consider.

Read our full 2022 Nissan Leaf review

Price: 62,990 | Range: 330 miles | 0 to 60 mph: 3.5 seconds | Drive: AWD | Availability: Now

Lots of storage space Autopilot as standard, FSD available 250kW Supercharging available No cheaper standard range model on sale No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto support

The Tesla popularity contest was long-dominated by the Model 3 — on account of its solid performance and lower price tag. But the Model Y has swooped in and stolen its thunder. It may be slightly more expensive than the Model 3, but it makes up for that with practicality and interior space.

The Tesla Model Y has all the parts you need to make a Tesla, including up to 330 miles of range, a 3.5 second 0-60 time, Autopilot, access to the 250kW Tesla Supercharger network, and more. of course all the usual Tesla caveats apply, like the extreme minimalism and the fact everything is centralized in a single touchscreen display. Teslas are an acquired taste, after all.

If you want all the benefits of a spacious Tesla, without having to pay a Model X price tag, then the Model Y might be the EV for you.

Read our full Tesla Model Y review

Price: from $46,974 | Range: 320 miles | 0 to 60 mph: 3.8 seconds | Drive: AWD | Availability: On sale now

Impressive Range Vehicle-to-load support Best Driving F-150 Compatible with legacy truck accessories DC Fast charges at 150kW Range destroyed by towing Paltry forward visibility

The age of the electric truck is already kicking off, and Ford may have just perfected the formula right out of the gate with the F-150 Lightning. Ford's F-Series trucks have been the best-selling vehicles in America for decades, so the pressure was on to get this one right. Fortunately Ford has taken everything people love about the regular F-150 and given it an all-electric boost.

Not only does the pickup look nearly-identical to its gasoline and hybrid-powered siblings, it's got all the same features — and more. A spacious frunk, more power outlets than you can handle, the BlueCruise autonomous driving system, 230-320 miles of range, and a drive that is smoother and sturdier than gasoline could offer.

So if you want an electric truck, and are willing to handle the lengthy wait period, the F-150 Lightning is the one for you. Especially since it's eligible for the federal EV tax credit.

Read our full Ford F-150 Lightning review

Price: $43,990 | Range: 358 miles | 0 to 60 mph: 3.1 seconds | Drive: RWD, AWD | Availability: Available now

Forward-looking features Over-the-air updates Good range for the price Distracting center-only instrument display No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto support

Every car company in the world seems to be gunning for Tesla, but its Model 3 remains one of the best electric cars available, with excellent range, features, and a price that demonstrates that Teslas aren't just for the 1-percenters.

Indeed, the Tesla Model 3 is still one of the best mass-market electric car out there. The Model 3 can go up to 262 miles on a single charge (with the standard battery), and while this car is stubbier and plumper than Tesla's Model S, it's about half the price.

While critics point out that Tesla continues to overstate the technical abilities of its driver-assist Autopilot feature, we think it's still worthwhile, within limits. Software updates offer continual improvements, but if you want more range and better handling AWD, pricing on the Model 3 starts at $41,990.

Read our full Tesla Model 3 review

Price: From $45,900 | Range: 270 miles | 0 to 60 mph: 4.6 seconds | Drive: RWD / AWD | Availability: Now

270+ miles of range Enjoyable and dynamic driving characteristics Android Automotive OS Apple CarPlay support is still not implemented Adaptive Cruise Control is not standard RWD is slow off the line

Polestar is a car company founded by Volvo, but kept as a completely independent entity. So while Polestar can benefit from its founders safety technology and other resources, it's free to push the boundaries of electric vehicle performance and engineering. Polestar 2 is the company's first five-door electric car, with a great mix of looks and safety.

Polestar 2 offers dual motor performance, alongside an EPA range of 270 miles per charg and a 0-60 time between 4.6 and seven seconds. It's not industry-leading, but it's still pretty impressive. Polestar also included an infotainment system based on Android Automotive OS, alongside self-cleaning headlights, a Harmon Kardon sound system, and Volvo's Pilot driver assistance system. That includes emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane centering, and all the other bells and whistles you'd expect.

Read our full Polestar 2 review

Price: From $39,700 | Range: 300 miles | 0 to 60 mph: 5.2 seconds | Drive: RWD/AWD | Availability: Now

Great looks Tons of tech Practical design Excellent performance Solid range Expensive to buy No rear wiper

If you're looking for a good all-round electric car, then the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a great option. The SUV packs in loads of space for you, your family and whatever you may need to transport, and packs in an impressive 300 miles of range to get you where you need to go.

Better still the IONIQ 5 comes with plenty of tech options, should you want them. There's a built-in heads-up display, wireless charging, mood lighting, and up to 350 kW charging speeds.

Most importantly, however, is that the IONIQ 5 is fun to drive. Not only does it have the instant torque all EVs offer, it's a speedy beast that can jump from 0-60 in just 5.2 seconds. That may not be Tesla-level acceleration, but it isn't bad going - especially for an SUV.

Read our full Hyundai IONIQ 5 review

Price: $56,200 | Range: 300 miles | 0 to 60 mph: 6.1 seconds | Drive: RWD | Availability: Now

Sports car styling Over-the-air updates Not really a Mustang

It may not be the Mustang you were expecting, but Ford's Mustang Mach-E is still the first all-electric car Ford has built. The SUV design might put some people off, but Ford has added a solid mix of technology and performance. That includes a 15.5-inch touchscreen, CarPlay and Android Auto support, and a luxury interior that should keep everyone happy.

It may not be as powerful as a Tesla Model X, or offer quite as much range as other electric cars, but it's still a great option for someone hoping to get all these features for a slightly lower price than the competition is asking for.

Still, Ford recently announced a new Mustang Mach-E GT model that takes things a step further. Boosting power from 346 hp to 460 hp and covering the 0-60 in 3.8 seconds (3r o.5 secs for the Performance Edition).

Read our full Ford Mustang Mach-E review

What to look for in an electric car

Buying a new car is a very personal thing, and electric cars are no exception to that. What you want to look for is all very dependent on your circumstances and what you need the car to be able to do. That'll help you narrow things down and work out which EV is right for you.

If you have a large family, and need to move a bunch of kids and their stuff around on the regular, you're not going to want a compact vehicle. Likewise if you only need something for short trips and getting groceries home, you don't necessarily need a big long-range SUV.

As for range, it's easy to insist that more range is always better but that's not always the case. Having that option is helpful, but if you commute under 50 miles a day and rarely take long road trips, then a car with 300 miles of range isn't essential. It's nice to have if you can afford it, but it shouldn't put you off. The same is true for performance. super-quick cars are fun to drive, but how often are you going to take advantage of that?

Finally, supply chain issues may limit your choice and force your hand. Automakers have been struggling to produce cars, especially as demand picks up, but that doesn't mean they're impossible to buy. Some dealers and automakers will have new models in stock, you just won't get much choice in what features are included.

