POINTE COUPEE, La. (WAFB) - After a year without an official Mardi Gras season, krewes over in Pointe Coupee Parish are already getting their floats ready for carnival season. Sometimes, it’s all about seeing who has the best float in town. “The friendly competition is what we look forward to,” says Wilmer Moore. Moore is the Vice President of The Community Center Carnival Club, he says it’s their 100th year rolling, and after every Mardi Gras season the handmade floats get better and better.

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO