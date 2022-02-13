ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Silly Blue Bath Water Prank for Kids

By Rachel
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Here at Kids Activities Blog we admit that April Fools Day is one of our favorite days in the entire year. Although, we have been known to do pranks on the other 364 days {giggle}. I am always on the look out for fun ways to surprise my kids....

kidsactivitiesblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

Redditor Confesses She Took Her Kids to Another Park To Avoid People—We Can Relate

Parenting is tough and sometimes you just want to commiserate with another parent who can relate to what you're going through. Also true: Parenting is intense and sometimes you just want to hide in your hoodie at the playground and mindlessly scroll through Instagram while your child goes up and down the rock wall thingie over and over. And over. The last thing you need is a fellow parent buzzing in your ear about all the "raising small people" topics you need a break from for a hot minute.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Slide#Pranks#Amusement Park#Blue Water Prank
DFW Community News

Beautiful Free Printable Butterfly Coloring Pages

We have new, fun, and engaging coloring pages for kids! Coloring sheets are perfect for those days where you just need a quick screen-free activity. That’s why we made these beautiful printable butterfly coloring pages!. So if you are looking for simple butterfly coloring pages, you’re in the perfect...
LIFESTYLE
DFW Community News

Flower Coloring Pages For Adults

These free flower coloring pages for adults are beautiful. Adults will love a break from their busy lives to have something mentally relaxing. These free coloring pages are also a great way for older children to unwind as well. Flower coloring pages for adults. One of my favorite ways to...
LIFESTYLE
DFW Community News

Allosaurus Coloring Pages

Have a young one obsessed with dinosaurs? Then these allosaurus coloring pages are perfect for you!. I love these dinosaur coloring pages because they’re a great screen-free activity that is also fun and beneficial for kids. Free Allosaurus Coloring Pages. This dinosaur printable set includes two coloring pages of...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Prank
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
TMZ.com

Octomom Wishes Happy Birthday to 8 Kids Who Turned 13

Octomom has stunned everyone ... when she gave birth to 8 kids it seemed she could never handle it, but 13 years later she's proved everyone wrong. Nadya Suleman wished her brood happy birthday this way ... "You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Friends’ Kid Is a Total Brat. Do I Have to Be Nice to Him?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Two close friends of mine have a kid who’s kind of a brat. Forget “please” and “thank you,” he won’t even say hello to us. I tolerated this behavior when he was little, but he’s now 9, and my patience is wearing thin. I am an artist and (out of love for his parents, to be honest) I have over the years made special handmade gifts for this kid—a drawing of him as a favorite cartoon character, a glow-in-the-dark dragon sculpture—which are not even acknowledged, though his parents tell me that he likes them and gives them pride of place in his room. His parents think this is fine because they value “honesty” over the mere “lip service” of gratitude. I disagree, but they’re the parents, not me.
KIDS
StyleCaster

Sharing A Glass Bathroom On Vacation Helped My Partner & I Open Up

Bathroom time is sacred time. The bathroom is my favorite room in my home. I always saw the bathroom as a place for privacy and renewal…until I stumbled upon a boutique hotel in Montreal, Canada during my first pandemic trip with my new boyfriend. This trendy hotel featured a bathroom made entirely of glass walls, making every movement visible across the entire room. My boyfriend joked that we could turn over in bed and see each other doing our personal business. My mind immediately cried for the simple grace of privacy! We had only been dating for a few months,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Power 102.9 NoCo

WATCH: Huge Yellowstone Bison Act Like A Tantrum Throwing Toddler

If you have children you've probably had an episode where your kid was a little overdramatic at a certain situation. When kids get upset, they'll sometimes throw tantrums and even throw themselves onto the floor to try an make their point of how upset they are. That same thing happens in nature when large animals want to prove their upset level.
ANIMALS
The New Yorker

I’m a Teacher and I Do, in Fact, Live at School

Well, class, it’s almost time for dismissal. But we still have a few minutes before your grownups arrive—does anyone have anything to share or ask?. I get that question a lot. In fact, my home sweet home is right here, in this classroom. Yes, I live at school. A lot of you are nodding and saying, “I knew it.” You’re very perceptive scholars!
THEATER & DANCE
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
19K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy