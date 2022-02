How often is there something on your mind the entire day, something that you need to take care of when you leave your home, or when you come back home, but just as you leave or enter your home, you completely forget about it. Well, there is an incredibly simple solution and you can make it on your own. All you really need is to craft a DIY corkboard that will always be there to remind you of the things that you need to keep track of.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 15 DAYS AGO