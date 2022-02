These are high times for those of us lucky enough to be able to grow hellebores. The most popular kind, Lenten rose (Helleborus hybridus) is busy decorating the garden with stunning winter flowers in colors of burgundy, pink, white, purple, nearly black, bright green, and yellow. Blooms may single, semi-double, or fully double and last for weeks in the cool weather. They need little care beyond light shade and well-drained soil, but there's one more thing you should do now to augment their beauty and health. Trim.

