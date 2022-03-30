This Content is for Subscribers Only

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With Major Freebie

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been surprised with a new, and fairly major, freebie. Unfortunately, if you're not an Ultimate subscriber -- if you're just subscribed to the base version of Xbox Game Pass -- you're going to miss out on this new free gift. For an extra $5 a month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are primarily treated to three things: Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and "Perks." The latter is basically the subscription service's branding for additional offers. Sometimes these "Perks" include free in-game Halo Infinite content or a free limited-time subscription to an anime streaming service. This time, the new freebie is more the latter.
NFL
Wyoming News

Amazon Prime brings unlimited free shipping to the masses

In 2005, Amazon launched Amazon Prime—a $79 annual membership service that provided, among other benefits, free two-day shipping and discounted one-day shipping within the contiguous United States. In early 2022, Prime increased its subscription costs for its more than 140 million U.S. subscribers, bumping the service to $139 per year. Free shipping is the second most commonly cited reason why people subscribe to Prime, despite the fact that most orders of $25 or more already qualify for free shipping. Roughly 58% of Amazon Prime consumers were more likely to increase their total Amazon order to meet the one-day shipping threshold.
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Apple to allow Spotify, Netflix and Amazon to put a link to their website within their apps, allowing users to sign up directly and by-pass Apple's payment system

Apple will allow services like Netflix and Spotify add a link to their apps that send users to a different website for payment, avoiding the app store commission. The move, long been requested by subscription services operating 'reader apps', where the user may already have a pre-existing subscription. It isn't...
thegolfnewsnet.com

How to stream the Masters using the Masters app or website and Google Chrome or Google Home

You can watch every shot from the Masters online, getting almost the entirety of tournament coverage through Masters.com and the Masters apps. However, those are smaller screens. If you want to stream the Masters but watch the stream on your TV, then you have several options, including Google Home (Google Chromecast) or casting using your Google Chrome browser or Android device.
idropnews.com

How to Find Out Who’s Using Your Netflix Account and Kick Them Off

Ever share your Netflix login credentials with a friend or family member? You know how it happens. They don’t have a Netflix account and want to watch the latest and greatest movie, so you share your account with them. Then you forget that you gave them access to your Netflix account until you start seeing some weird movie recommendations. Don’t panic. There’s a quick and easy way to find out who has access to your Netflix account and an even faster way to revoke their access.
CNET

Alexa Can Now Alert You to Upcoming Amazon Prime Deals

Alexa will soon begin giving advance notice of Amazon Prime deals. If you have products in your wish list or shopping cart, or if you've saved them for later, Alexa will notify you of upcoming discounts, up to 24 hours ahead of time. Amazon's voice assistant has already begun notifying...
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
