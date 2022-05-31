ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

RS Recommends: Can You Cure a Hangover? These Concoctions Might Ease the Pain

By Danielle Directo-Meston and Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

You’re not alone if your idea of relaxation involves responsibly imbibing in craft cocktails, bubbly or hops. Maybe you’ve found yourself suffering after a night out, or you’ve indulged at home with the convenience of on-demand alcohol delivery or your vino subscription . Whatever the case, chances are you might have gone overboard and had a drink or two or five too much last night — and you’ve paid the price in the form of a hangover.

Some people swear by anecdotal solutions such as chugging coffee as a morning-after hack, electrolyte-rich Pedialyte or even a little hair of the dog post-bender. Ultimately, there really isn’t a guaranteed way to “cure” a hangover besides avoiding that cocktail or swapping it with a non-alcoholic beverage , according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism .

What Causes Hangovers?

If you haven’t figured it out by now, you can blame your excessive alcohol consumption for causing your hangover, which usually starts when your blood alcohol levels begin to decrease, says Harvard . As the NIAA notes, drinking alcohol can result in dehydration, poor sleep, irritation of the stomach lining and increased acid release, and inflammation, to name a few factors. Those are to blame for your morning-after symptoms such as headaches and muscle aches, vertigo, fatigue, nausea, and sensitivity to light and noise.

What Are the Best Ways to Treat a Hangover?

Though there’s no magic concoction that’ll make your hangover completely disappear, there are ways to alleviate some of the above-mentioned symptoms with some tried-and-true tips.

Eat a hearty meal: We know that drinking alcohol causes blood sugar levels to drop — and mix in our forgetfulness to take a bite or two with every sip, and that can lead to next-day headaches and fatigue. Foods rich in carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals can help bring those levels back up; think toast, pancakes, and fruit juices, to name a few.

Drink more water and electrolytes: Alcohol is known to be a diuretic, so balance your bottoms-ups with an equal amount of water. Gulping down drinks that are rich in electrolytes (minerals such as calcium, potassium and sodium) can also help, as those ingredients are key to boosting hydration, which is why they’re popular in sports drinks.

Get some sleep: When all else fails, try the old-fashioned “sleep it off” trick. If you’ve ever had a jet lag-like hangover, it’s because alcohol disrupts our brain activity during sleep, says Harvard. Getting more shut-eye can help your body recover.

Looking for other ways to treat that hangover? There are plenty of hangover recovery drinks and products to try, but it’s worth noting that these nutritional supplements haven’t been evaluated by the Federal Drug Administration.

1. Molly J Revive Hangover CBD Gumdrops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvLPS_0Yban1qJ00

Molly J

If you don’t want to down a disgusting concoction or rely on greasy takeout to “soak up” the booze, why not turn to CBD? It may seem counter-intuitive at first, but Molly J’s Revive Hangover Gumdrops were developed by a team of certified nutritional scientists and licensed medical professionals, with 50mg of high-quality CBD to combat the inflammation and nausea that comes on post-night out. The Revive Gumdrop is also infused with vitamins like potassium, magnesium, and DHM, a rare Japanese tree root historically used to aid in hangover recovery.


Buy:
Molly J Revive Hangover CBD Gumdrops
at
$28+

2. Blowfish for Hangovers

Blowfish’s fizzy effervescent tablets contain pharmaceutical-grade caffeine (which is easier on stomachs) and maximum-strength aspirin to relieve hangover symptoms such as headaches and other pain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5mbH_0Yban1qJ00

Amazon

Buy: Blowfish for Hangovers $11.99

3. Health-Ade Kombucha Hydrate

If you want the probiotic benefits of kombucha and the plus-side of potassium (which helps the body absorb more water), then down a bottle of booch brand Health-Ade’s Hydrate drink from its organic wellness-focused Plus line. It’s got cold-pressed cucumber and lemon juices, black and green teas and mint for a tasty boost of morning-after electrolytes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBlkv_0Yban1qJ00

Health-Ade


Buy:
Health-Ade Kombucha Hydrate
at
$52

4. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

For on-the-go hydration, stash a few of Liquid I.V.’s electrolyte powder mixes in your pocket. Hangover or not, the company’s Hydration Multiplier is great for anyone who’s dehydrated, as they’re the equivalent of drinking up to two bottles of water. The mix uses cellular transport technology (“a specific ratio of potassium, sodium, and glucose,” says the brand) to deliver nutrients and water to your bloodstream faster and more efficiently. The concoction also contains more than your daily value of vitamins B and C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EjsM_0Yban1qJ00

Amazon

Buy: Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier $24.99

5. The Plug

Made using a “high-tech distillation process” with the help of researchers in South Korea, The Plug’s plant-based drink contains ingredients that increase the production of the enzymes ADH and ALDH (which the brand notes helps to break down toxins quicker and relieve the liver from doing all of the work). According to the company, that process helps to alleviate nausea and headaches, and it recommends taking its caffeine-free, low-calorie shot before, during or within two hours of drinking alcohol.

Real talk though: chug one of these before you go to bed at night and you’ll wake up without that sickly, groggy feeling. As the company says right on its packaging, make this your “last shot of the night” and avoid that dreaded morning-after fog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Imqf_0Yban1qJ00

The Plug

Buy: The Plug (Six-Pack) $35.98

6. Elements by Lokai Vitality

Wellness-minded drinkers swear by Elements’ adaptogens-powered Vitality drink, which is concocted with “clinically-effective levels” of ginseng and rhodiola for a mid-hangover boost of energy and stress relief. The non-carbonated beverage is also non-GMO, vegan, caffeine-free and keto-friendly with no added sugars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsWZu_0Yban1qJ00

Amazon

Buy: Elements by Lokai Vitality

