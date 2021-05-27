newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

How Parents Should Invest Now to Pay for College Later

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcJRM_0YbPviFG00

Whether your kids are babies or teens, some part of you may already be thinking about college–more specifically, how to afford it, especially if you have more than one kid. Thinking about it earlier is a smart move as colleges don’t typically come cheap. Though some kids are lucky to acquire full or partial scholarships, most parents end up footing some or all of the bill themselves. The sooner you start saving for your kids’ college fund, the better, especially if you’re investing it, as that money can accrue interest over time. Here are some tips for how much and what are the best ways to invest your money now to pay for college later.

Fun Facts: Where 51 CEOs Went To College

Start With a Savings Calculator

Before you can start saving you need to have a sense of your goal. College savings calculators allow you to plug in factors, such as public community college versus private university, and the length of your saving time, to determine how much you’ll need to save.

Read More: 15 College Degrees That Won’t Make You Money

Break Down a Monthly Goal

Though the figure might at first overwhelm you, breaking it down into monthly payments will help you budget. The average cost of a four-year public college runs between $37,640 (in-state) and $95,560 (out of state), according to The College Board, and that’s typically less than private universities. If you’re saving for more than one child, you might save with the intent to pay for several years or half of what’s owed, with the expectation that your child might take out student loans, work, or obtain scholarships for what remains.

Find Out: 21 Budgeting Tips for College Students

Invest in a 529 Plan

The most common and popular form of saving for college is the 529 investment plan. The interest you earn on these accounts is not taxed, which is a major boon for parents. And in some states, you can write off a percentage of your payments from your state taxes. There are no penalties for withdrawing the funds so long as they are used for educational purposes. Drawbacks to these funds are that if you don’t use them for educational purposes you will pay a penalty on any money you take out from them.

Did You Know: What It Really Costs To Attend America’s Top 50 Colleges

Consider a Roth IRA

If you’re not sure about the 529 plan because there’s a chance your child or children may not want to go to college, or you just don’t like being tied into the restrictions of such a plan, another option is to use a traditional retirement style investment plan like a Roth IRA. Assuming you will be age 59&1/2 or older by the time your child will need these funds, you are legally allowed to take money out of an IRA without penalty for needs including education. The drawback of this kind of account is that you are only allowed to contribute a maximum of $6,000 per year.

Related: A Parents’ Guide To Saving for Education

Diversify With Bonds

While investment accounts that accrue interest may be the best bet for the long term, it doesn’t hurt to put some money into more of a sure thing, since investment accounts are subject to the fluctuations of the market. The income from a cashed out eligible savings bond is tax-free if used for higher education (not room and board, however), according to U.S. News and World Report. Of course, bonds have a fixed rate that tends to be lower than what you’d earn in other accounts, but at least you can count on it.

Read: 20 Jobs That Aren’t Worth Their Education Requirements

Learn More About Investing

In general, the savvier you can become about investing, the more you can control the ways your investments are managed. Sometimes you might want to invest more aggressively, especially when your kids are younger and you have a long time to go still. When they get closer to college, you may want to be more reserved, so as not to take unnecessary risks.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: May 27, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Parents Should Invest Now to Pay for College Later

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#The College Board#Scholarships#College Kids#College Loans#Retirement Savings#Investing#Cost Savings#U S News And#Roth Ira#College Savings#Parents#College Start#Public Community College#Saving Money#Eligible Savings Bond#Private Universities#Monthly Payments#Investment Accounts#Private University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
KidsNBC San Diego

Teens Can Now Trade and Save for Free With Fidelity. What Parents Should Keep in Mind

Fidelity investments is expanding its no-fee investing accounts to a new group: teens. With parental permission and guidance, of course. The investing firm Tuesday announced the Fidelity Youth Account, a brokerage account specifically designed to help kids ages 13 to 17 invest, save and spend. The accounts are available to teens whose parents or guardians have Fidelity accounts and allow young people to save, as well as buy and sell U.S.-listed stocks, most exchange-traded funds and Fidelity mutual funds.
CollegesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Well College Graduates Do Financially Depends on Their Parents

Getting a college degree is often thought of as key for getting ahead financially. But it turns out something else — whether your parents also have a college education — may affect your income and wealth. While a bachelor's degree is still generally valuable, "not all college grads fare the...
EducationPosted by
Forbes

How Do You Make College Pay? Consider Risk

“A college degree is one of the best investments you can make. If you want to succeed financially in life, go to college.” High school students hear this conventional wisdom from everyone from education policy wonks to high school guidance counselors to parents. Statistics back this up: people with bachelor’s degrees can expect to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars more over the course of their careers than high school graduates.
New York City, NYKABC

Student Debt Rises Along With College Tuition–Expect Calls For You To Bail Out Borrowers To Increase

(New York, NY) — Amid calls for the government to use your tax dollars to pay off loan debt for students who over-borrowed, student debt is soaring along with the rising cost of college tuition. The average tuition and fees increased more than one-percent at four-year public colleges for the 2020-21 academic year. According to the College Board, it went up over two-percent for students at private institutions. Most need to borrow much of that money with the total student loan debt now a whopping one-point-seven trillion dollars in the U.S. Figures show seven in ten college seniors owe an average of about 30-thousand dollars when they graduate.
CollegesForbes

Principal-Only Student Loan Payment: What to Know

Paying off your student loans doesn’t mean just making the minimum payment every month. You can make a principal-only payment, or an extra payment towards your principal balance, to pay off your student loan debt sooner. Here’s what a principal-only student loan payment is and how to make sure you’re...
Income TaxNBC Philadelphia

Parents Should Start Planning Now for July 15 Start of Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments

Parents anxiously awaiting the July 15 start of the monthly child tax credit payments should start planning how they'll use the extra money now. The child tax credit got a boost from the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. The new enhanced credit increases the annual benefit per child age 17 and younger to $3,000 from $2,000 for 2021. It also gives an additional $600 benefit for children under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.
Educationtowardsdatascience.com

Data Jam Session: How parent income determines a child’s probability of going to college

On May 14, the New York Times newsletter featured a link to to a data viz about how likely it is for children of ‘poor’ and ‘rich’ families to go to college. Readers were asked to make a guess by drawing a line into a plot with the share of children that go to college on the y-axis (a number between 0 and 1) and the percentile into which the parent’s income falls on the x-axis.
Collegesmebaneenterprise.com

OPINION: Investment in community colleges is investment in community

As North Carolina faces an economic crisis amidst a pandemic, our community colleges will be key to recovery efforts. North Carolina will undoubtedly turn to our 58 community colleges to train and retrain our state's workforce to meet the increasing demands of a recovering economy and changing business world. To do that, our colleges need to be able to retain and recruit the best faculty and staff who can provide the training our students and businesses need to be successful.
Glen Rock, NJPosted by
NJ.com

How should I pay for this life insurance policy?

Q. I have a $50,000 permanent insurance policy that my parents bought for me when I was a teenager. It only costs $325 a year and it has a cash value of more than $25,000. Should I have the cash value pay the premiums or should I keep paying out of pocket?
Personal FinanceReal Simple

How Your Investment Strategy Should Change and Evolve as You Age

Investing money to build a comfortable retirement nest egg is a long haul, one that should (ideally) begin in your 20s and evolve as you age. As each decade of life brings changes to your lifestyle, priorities, and pursuits, your investment strategy should also adapt. What you don't want to do is take a "set it and forget it" approach with retirement investing.
Educationtechweez.com

How to Revise and Pay for KCSE 2020 College Courses

KCSE 2020 results were released about two weeks ago. The examination was conducted in April 2021 after the pandemic forced students to stay at home for more than six months. The issuance of the results usually means that students should prepare for the next phase of their education. Some join universities and colleges, among other tertiary institutions. Others choose different non-school career paths. For the former groups, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Services, aka KUCCPS is tasked with placing them in different institutions.
Marshall, MNMarshall Independent

Should you pay off your home mortgage early?

Many people who carry a home mortgage dream of the day when they will no longer face the burden of a monthly house bill. They want the financial freedom – and the satisfaction – of owning their home outright. Does that mean you should make paying off your mortgage early a priority? The answer depends on your circumstances and goals. One question you should ask yourself is, “Would the money you spend on your home loan be better spent on or invested in another financial opportunity?”
EconomyWSMV

Graduates concerned about the dos and don'ts of finances, budgeting

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Graduating and starting your career is an exciting time. Natalie Gillisse will be starting her job in August and already worries about balancing a budget. Credit cards can be one of the biggest pitfalls for those just graduating. "Be careful of rationalizing, we all can find excuses...