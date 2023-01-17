Read full article on original website
O' Doylerules$
08-31
I would love to see this list in week 6 then we will see who is actually "#1" !!!
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game
Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?. One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round. The No. 2 49ers are blazing hot right now. The...
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is doubtful the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance this offseason even if he’s not their starter in 2023. He explains San Francisco still doesn’t know what it has in Lance and would get back nowhere near what they invested to pick him. He...
NFL Divisional Playoffs: Ranking the 4 games this weekend
The NFL Divisional Playoffs are set with eight teams doing battle to advance to Championship Sunday. This weekend’s slate starts
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
49ers vs Cowboys Playoff History: A Competitive Past
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The 49ers vs Cowboys playoff history is one known by many fans, as it has caused an intense rivalry between the two teams and their fanbases. Some of the most famous games have been between these two. Here is a look into the 49ers vs Cowboys playoff history.
Patriots one of 5 teams to play a home game abroad in 2023
New England is set to play a game as the home team in Germany next season. The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the NFL’s 2023 regular season. The Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany....
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Divisional round playoff matchups, schedule for AFC & NFC
Super Wild Card Weekend doesn't always live up to its title. Often, there are several blowouts in the NFL playoffs' first round as the higher-seeded teams take out the teams that just barely reached the playoffs with relative ease. That hasn't been the case in 2023. The only blowout happened...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
5 best Dallas Cowboys teams of all-time
What are the best Dallas Cowboys teams of all-time? This historic franchise has won five Super Bowl titles. But one
Kirk Cousins will have his OC return for first time since 2016
Since 2016, the Minnesota Vikings have had a revolving door when it comes to offensive play callers and offensive coordinators. With head coach Kevin O’Connell, that now comes to a stop. As we head into the 2023 season, quarterback Kirk Cousins will now have the same play caller and...
Sooners in the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend
Former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught a touchdown pass in the Cowboys' playoff route of the Buccaneers.
Stanford in the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: McCaffrey and the 49ers’ rout Seahawks
Running back Christian McCaffrey ‘17 had a historic performance in the 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seahawks, amassing 136 total yards and scoring one touchdown. He set the tone for the offense with a 68-yard rush with eight minutes left in the first quarter, resulting in a receiving touchdown for McCaffrey a few plays later. During the 68-yard rush, Christian McCaffrey reached a top speed of 20.80 mph, his fastest speed since Week 8 in 2019. And despite wide receiver Deebo Samuel returning to the lineup, McCaffrey remained a vital part of the offense, handling the bulk of the ground game with 15 rushing attempts. We hope to see a similar performance in the divisional round, as the 49ers take on Dalton Schultz ‘18 and the Dallas Cowboys. If McCaffrey scores against the Cowboys, it will be his eighth touchdown in eight games.
