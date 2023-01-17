ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 76

O' Doylerules$
08-31

I would love to see this list in week 6 then we will see who is actually "#1" !!!

Reply(1)
5
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is doubtful the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance this offseason even if he’s not their starter in 2023. He explains San Francisco still doesn’t know what it has in Lance and would get back nowhere near what they invested to pick him. He...
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round

The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

49ers vs Cowboys Playoff History: A Competitive Past

This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The 49ers vs Cowboys playoff history is one known by many fans, as it has caused an intense rivalry between the two teams and their fanbases. Some of the most famous games have been between these two. Here is a look into the 49ers vs Cowboys playoff history.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston

Patriots one of 5 teams to play a home game abroad in 2023

New England is set to play a game as the home team in Germany next season. The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the NFL’s 2023 regular season. The Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany....
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Stanford Daily

Stanford in the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: McCaffrey and the 49ers’ rout Seahawks

Running back Christian McCaffrey ‘17 had a historic performance in the 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seahawks, amassing 136 total yards and scoring one touchdown. He set the tone for the offense with a 68-yard rush with eight minutes left in the first quarter, resulting in a receiving touchdown for McCaffrey a few plays later. During the 68-yard rush, Christian McCaffrey reached a top speed of 20.80 mph, his fastest speed since Week 8 in 2019. And despite wide receiver Deebo Samuel returning to the lineup, McCaffrey remained a vital part of the offense, handling the bulk of the ground game with 15 rushing attempts. We hope to see a similar performance in the divisional round, as the 49ers take on Dalton Schultz ‘18 and the Dallas Cowboys. If McCaffrey scores against the Cowboys, it will be his eighth touchdown in eight games.
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/

Comments / 0

Community Policy