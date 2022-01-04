2021 NFL defense rankings: New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers dominate before playoffs

The 2021 NFL season is entering the final week of the regular season and Week 17 delivered an unusual number of defensive performances across the league. With a near record-low for touchdowns on a Sunday, a ton of turnovers and some standout performances, there is plenty of shakeup in our 2021 NFL defense rankings.

Let’s dive into our Week 18 defense rankings, with nuggets on where each playoff contender stands with the postseason approaching after 17 weeks.

20. Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 20)

On a day when the Cincinnati Bengals couldn’t sack Patrick Mahomes , they still found ways to come through in the clutch. After allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to score 28 points in the first two quarters, this defense flipped a switch and locked things down. By holding the Chiefs to just 112 total yards and three points in the second half, Cincinnati set Joe Burrow up for a franchise-defining win.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: NR)

Boy, did Pittsburgh’s defense come to play in a must-win game Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns. Led by T.J. Watt, this unit recorded nine sacks of struggling Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield . It was a brilliant performance from the defensive front and has Pittsburgh with a chance to earn a playoff spot Week 18.

18. New York Giants (LW: 16)

Different week, the same story. New York held Chicago to 249 total yards on Sunday, an absurdly low 3.8 yards per play. But Giants quarterback Mike Glennon gifted points to the opposition once again. In terms of talent and coaching, New York deserves to be higher than this. But as our NFL defense rankings for the regular season draw to a close, factors like quarterback play must be considered.

17. Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 17)

It wasn’t always easy for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but there’s a reason they aren’t higher in our NFL defense rankings. A matchup against Washington was made easier with Antonio Gibson sidelined, but Darius Slay did an excellent job containing Terry McLaurin. The Eagles look like a playoff team, but they aren’t good enough on either side of the ball to make things interesting.

16. Chicago Bears (LW: 19)

Mike Glennon is a defense’s best friend. Unsurprisingly, the Chicago Bears had no trouble taking advantage of a quarterback who holds onto the ball far too long and makes horrific decisions. Chicago sacked Glennon twice and finished Sunday as his leading receiver (two interceptions, 46 return yards). Whoever takes over in 2022 as the Bears’ head coach would be smart to retain defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

15. Denver Broncos (LW: 14)

All things considered, the Denver Broncos defense performed relatively well on Sunday. The Los Angeles Chargers generated three offensive touchdowns, with two of those scores coming late in the game after three quarters of Denver’s offense doing nothing. That seems to be the story in Denver this season. Of course, there’s a reason why Vic Fangio will be a coveted defensive coordinator once he is fired.

14. Carolina Panthers (LW: 14)

Defensively, the Carolina Panthers did their job in Week 17. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill combined for just 77 rushing yards on 25 attempts, a statistic this Panthers’ defensive front deserves credit for. Carolina did make some mistakes in coverage and at times seemed to forget about Kamara’s pass-catching abilities. But holding an opponent to 18 points and 280 total yards should typically end in a win, it’s just not possible when Sam Darnold is your quarterback.

13. Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 9)

Did the Kansas City Chiefs forget Ja’Marr chase exists? Even after being reminded with a 72-yard touchdown, Kansas City’s secondary kept leaving Chase open and the Rookie of the Year burned them (266 yards, three touchdowns). Considering the AFC playoff field includes Stefon Diggs, Michael Pittman Jr. and Chase, there’s a new level of worry regarding the Chiefs’ pass defense.

12. Miami Dolphins (LW: 10)

One player caused the Miami Dolphins fits in Week 17 and it wasn’t star wide receiver A.J. Brown, Titans’ backup running back D’Onta Foreman turned 26 carries into 132 rushing gyards, setting up Ryan Tannehill touchdowns and putting the game away late. Miami’s secondary did its part, allowing just 120 passing yards, but the inability to stop the run was fatal. The Fins have a few days to correct the issues before facing Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, two running backs that can take over a game.

11. San Francisco 49ers (LW: 12)

There is still a level of inconsistency with the San Francisco 49ers defense. But when this pass rush gets home and the front seven eats against the run, it’s a dominant unit. The 49ers held Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills to 163 passing yards on 32 attempts Sunday, finishing with a minuscule 29.8 QBR. It’s another phenomenal showing against a bad quarterback. We just need to see how it will fare in the playoffs against an elite passer who handles pressure well.

10. Tennessee Titans (LW: 15)

The Tennessee Titans are likely going to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the defense isn’t getting enough credit for it. For months, this unit has carried a team that couldn’t score without A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry. In Week 17, we saw just how dominant this group can be. Tua Tagovailoa missed more passes (20) than he completed (18), averaged 5.4 ypa and Miami converted just 25% of its third-down attempts. With two weeks to pre[pare for their playoff opponent, Tennessee becomes even more dangerous and could be even higher in our postseason NFL defense rankings.

Tennessee Titans defense stats (Week 11-17): 1,224 pass yards (204 ypg allowed), 3-7 TD-INT ratio, 14 sacks, 388 rushing yards allowed (64.6 per game)

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 3)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have developed a reputation for having one of the best run defenses in the NFL. But it might be time to revisit that title. After allowing the New York Jets to rush for 150 yards, with Michael Carter leaving in the first quarter, opponents are now averaging 5.1 ypc against Tampa Bay since Week 11. We also haven’t seen this secondary tested by an elite quarterback in weeks. Those are concerns, resulting in the Bucs sliding down our NFL defense rankings entering Week 18.

8. Arizona Cardinals (LW: 11)

The Arizona Cardinals needed this badly. After witnessing their defense seemingly fall apart for weeks, playing a role in the losing streak, something clicked on Sunday. While Dak Prescott threw three touchdowns, finishing with a 105.8 passer rating, he needed 38 attempts to reach 226 passing yards and Dallas couldn’t do anything on the ground. With J.J. Watt returning for the playoffs, these kinds of performances should give Arizona’s fans a little more confidence before the postseason.

7. Green Bay Packers (LW: 7)

This was the most dominant showing by the Green Bay Packers on both sides of the ball this season. It was made easier by facing the Minnesota Vikings without Kirk Cousins, with the quarterback change effectively neutralizing Justin Jefferson. But the important sign for Green Bay, holding Dalvin Cook to 13 rushing yards on nine carries. When the NFL defense rankings are finalized for the playoffs, the Packers will likely be higher.

6. Indianapolis Colts (LW: 5)

Don’t put Sunday’s loss on the shoulders of the Indianapolis Colts defense. While the Las Vegas Raiders scored 23 points, it was largely the result of a Colts’ offense that couldn’t sustain drives and never allowed Colts’ defenders to get a break. Indianapolis held Las Vegas to 5.3 yards per play with a 50% red-zone conversion rate and generated two takeaways. Those numbers should grab everyone’s attention with the playoffs approaching.

Indianapolis Colts defense stats (Week 10-17): 204.3 pass ypg allowed, 7-9 TD-INT ratio, 18 ppg allowed

5. Los Angeles Rams (LW: 8)

When the Los Angeles Rams needed someone to make a play, Aaron Donald came through with a clutch sack. Of course, that’s nothing new for the future Hall of Famer. Donald and Von Miller (two sacks) lived in Baltimore’s backfield, creating pressure that helped limit Tyler Huntley to 197 yards on 32 attempts. It’s fair to say this unt isn’t at the elite level we saw in 2020, but it’s right near the top of our NFL defense rankings before the playoffs.

4. Buffalo Bills (LW: 6)

The Tre’Davious White injury did some damage to the Buffalo Bills, that’s undeniable. Once the No. 1 team in our NFL defense rankings, Buffalo deserves credit for delivering results without its best defender. Matt Ryan became the latest quarterback to finish under 200 passing yards, the sixth time that’s happened in the last seven games. We are concerned about Buffalo’s run defense, especially against the wrong AFC playoff opponent, but stopping QBs is far more important.

3. New Orleans Saints (LW: 2)

The New Orleans Saints defense is responsible for Sunday’s victory over the Carolina Panthers. Cameron Jordan racked up 3.5 sacks, one of the best performances in his career, leading to a monster day for this pass rush. Sacking Sam Darnold seven times and generating gith quarterback hits, New Orleans was either hitting Darnold or forcing him into bad throws. It will be tough to make the playoffs, but this unit could cause some real problems if the Saints get in.

2. New England Patriots (LW: 4)

Facing the New England Patriots defense as a rookie is a miserable experience. Days after receiving glowing praise from Bill Belichick , quarterback Trevor Lawrence learned that its nearly impossible to find success in your first game against the GOAT head coach. New England racked up five pass deflections, three interceptions and two sacks with only 253 total yards allowed across 46 plays. If the best version of the Patriots’ defense is back, this is a dangerous playoff team.

1. Dallas Cowboys (LW: 1)

It wasn’t the cleanest performance from the Dallas Cowboys defense on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals racked up 399 total yards, with Kyler Murray posting a 105.5 passer rating and the Cards’ offense converting 43.7% of it third-down attempts. But Dallas only allowed 25 points on a day when its offense could do very little. The pure talent on this side of the ball allows the Cowboys to remain the top spot in our NFL defense rankings.

