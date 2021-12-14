ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 NFL defense rankings: Micah Parsons leads dominant Cowboys defense, New York Giants drop

By Matt Johnson
The 2021 NFL season is entering the home stretch and Week 14 delivered a mixed bag of defensive performances across the league. With plenty of high-scoring games, a ton of turnovers and some standout performances, there is a lot of shakeup in our 2021 NFL defense rankings.

Let’s dive into our Week 15 defense rankings, with nuggets on each team’s upcoming matchup updated throughout the week.

Stats courtesy Pro Football Focus , Pro Football Reference , and ESPN.

20. Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 17)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37N2vX_0YawpB5h00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles come out of the bye week with a chance to prove that rough start against the New York Jets in Week 13 was simply a defense overlooking its opponent. Staying positive with this defense, opposing passers are completing just 59.7% of their attempts and averaging 207.8 yards per game against Philadelphia. But if this defensive front can’t get home (four sacks in the last four games), it could spell trouble. With that said, we like the Eagles defense as a Week 15 fantasy option.

19. Seattle Seahawks (LW: 19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6vLX_0YawpB5h00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In their first game without Jamal Adams, the Seattle Seahawks defense held their opponent to 13 points and a 23% third-down conversion rate. That’s a positive for Ken Norton Jr. to feel good about. But Seattle also surrendered 380 total yards and registered only two sacks on 51 dropbacks by one of the worst offenses in the NFL. It’s fair to say our expectations aren’t super high for the Seahawks’ secondary against Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. and Matt Stafford.

18. Cleveland Browns (LW: 14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452k7p_0YawpB5h00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns almost lost to Tyler Huntley, who didn’t receive a single practice rep this week. Allowing 270 passing yards and 45 rushing yards would be tolerable if Lamar Jackson did it. But nearly blowing a 24-3 lead and benefitting from Huntley missing wide receivers with miles of separation 20-plus yards downfield, that’s alarming. Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers should have some fun in the weeks ahead vs. Cleveland.

17. Washington Football Team (LW: 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4eWl_0YawpB5h00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It’s unbelievable what this defense is doing without Chase Young. One man deserves a ton of credit, Jonathan Allen proves every Sunday why he is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. After picking off Dak Prescott twice, maybe more people will start taking this pass defense seriously.

Look past the passing touchdowns surrendered (eight) in the last six games, it’s a product of short fields. Instead, we’ll highlight opponents averaging just 212.3 pass yards/game with 13 sacks and a 37.1% third-down conversion rate. Keep that in mind for the upcoming matchup against Jalen Hurts in Week 15.

16. Tennessee Titans (LW: 18)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139Zeq_0YawpB5h00
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Context is important. A lifeless Jacksonville Jaguars offense is now dealing with distractions caused by a head coach who makes players and coaches uncomfortable . With that said, shutting out an NFL team and holding them under 200 total yards on 51 plays is the definition of a defensive clinic. Tennessee jumps up a few spots in our Week 15 NFL defense rankings and they can cover even more ground with a quality outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

15. New York Giants (LW: 10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MF8VX_0YawpB5h00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday proved to be very challenging for the New York Giants defenders. After spending all week practicing against Mike Glennon and holding a front-row seat to an offense that can’t do anything, New York faced Justin Herbert. Facing one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the NFL is an eye-opening experience. Fittingly, Giants’ defenders could do nothing but stare as Herbert picked this secondary apart and scored 37 points before easing off. On the plus side for New York, the Dallas Cowboys offense doesn’t seem capable of dropping a 30-burger right now.

15. San Francisco 49ers (LW: 13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtWx4_0YawpB5h00
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-23. San Francisco 49ers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 12

The San Francisco 49ers certainly benefitted from some drops by the Cincinnati Bengals and a poor game plan that didn’t exploit a weakness early. Allowing 14 fourth-quarter points is concerning, but the 49ers’ pass rush also racked up five sacks on the day and this secondary played without multiple starters. We’ll hold off on reacting too strongly to the final 20 minutes of action, unless it becomes a theme moving forward.

14. Denver Broncos (LW: 15)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJMzp_0YawpB5h00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Domination from the Denver Broncos defense on Sunday, capped off with Justin Simmons paying tribute to Demaryius Thomas on his interception. Denver’s defense sacked Jared Goff twice, and really neutralized a lot of what Detroit attempted through the air. The Lions averaging 5.6 ypc does hurt the Broncos’ standing in some ways, but this was still a solid effort.

12. Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocfa2_0YawpB5h00
DJay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe Patrick Mahomes and Co. don’t need to return to their usual standard. The Kansas City Chiefs defense delivered another phenomenal showing on Sunday, this time suffocating a respectable Las Vegas Raiders’ offense. In the last six contests, opponents totaled just 65 points and Kansas City allowed exactly nine points in three consecutive games. Let’s see if this pass rush and secondary hold up on a short week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

11. Carolina Panthers (LW: 9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZXUb_0YawpB5h00
William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

At one point, the Carolina Panthers were one of the best defenses in the NFL statistically. Quite simply, they are no longer playing at that level. This isn’t to say the 29 points allow fall squarely on Carolina’s defense, Cam Newton threw a pick-six. But opposing quarterbacks have a 115.9 passer rating, 7.07 ypa and 5-0 TD-INT ratio against Carolina’s secondary in the last three games and opponents are averaging 143 rush yards/game over that span.

10. Miami Dolphins (LW: 11)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFkqP_0YawpB5h00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Holding a top-10 spot in our preseason NFL defense rankings, the Miami Dolphins couldn’t even crack the top-20 a few weeks ago. But head coach Brian Flores deserves credit, as do some of Miami’s young players like rookie Jaelan Phillips, because this is one of the hottest defenses in the NFL.

During Miami’s five-game win streak before the bye, its opponents averaged just 280.8 total yards per game, converting just 33% of their third-down attempts. It was even worse for opposing quarterbacks, who took 19 sacks, threw eight interceptions and posted a 58.4 passer rating. Needless to say, Sunday is going to be rough for rookie Zach Wilson. In terms of weekly defense rankings, Miami is the No. 1 option for Week 15.

9. Buffalo Bills (LW: 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTAm7_0YawpB5h00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

We saw two versions of the Buffalo Bills defense in Week 14. In the first half, Leonard Fournette ran through them and Tom Brady completed 18-of-23 passes for 211 yards and two total touchdowns. But something clicked in the second half, with Fournette getting bottled up and Brady completing just 9-of-19 attempts for 81 yards. Buffalo’s adjustments seemed to work, until Breshad Perriman burned this secondary for a walk-off, 58-yard touchdown.

Without Tre’Davious White, taking away the wind tunnel outing against New England, the Bills allowed their first 400-yard game. That’s a definite concern moving forward, one that could keep pushing Buffalo down the rankings. Fortunately for the Bills, Cam Newton isn’t a threat to win with his arm.

8. Los Angeles Rams (LW: 12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3jt2_0YawpB5h00
Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams met expectations in Week 13. Sacking Trevor Lawrence twice, creating two takeaways and limiting the Jacksonville Jaguars to just 197 total yards. That continued Week 14, even without Jalen Ramsey ( COVID-19 protocols ) in the mix. The Rams picked off Kyler Murray twice in a brilliant all-around performance that also saw this unit control the line of scrimmage.

7. Indianapolis Colts (LW: 5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGuOb_0YawpB5h00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been critical of the Indianapolis Colts defense this year, often finding this group fell short of its reputation. But it’s all come together in the last month. Across the four games before the bye week, Indianapolis surrendered just 161.5 passing yards per game, compiling 10 sacks and five interceptions. Those are promising numbers, especially when combined with the low 33% third-down conversion rate allowed.

But we do have one concern for the matchup against the New England Patriots. Opponents averaged 6 yards per rush during that stretch, rushing for six touchdowns and averaging 124 rushing yards per game. The run-heavy Patriots’ offense sees that.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CL5Nb_0YawpB5h00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Allowing 24 points in the second half is notable, but there is also context required. An elite Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense couldn’t sustain drives in the third and fourth quarters, constantly putting up three-and-outs to put the defense back on the field. As a result, this unit was gassed and started giving up more plays.

With that said, this is certainly not the unit that sat atop the NFL defense rankings in 2020 and held that spot early this season. The secondary is worse than before, partially due to injuries, and the Buccaneers’ run defense isn’t as elite as we’ve come to expect. But it’s still a strong group and it should take care of business against a Saints offense that doesn’t have a passing game.

5. New Orleans Saints (LW: 7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mch4x_0YawpB5h00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Even without Cameron Jordan, whose 172-game iron man streak ended Sunday , the New Orleans Saints defense dominated. Reclaiming a top-five spot in our weekly NFL defense rankings is about more than the performance against New York. The Saints have allowed just 203.4 pass yards per game in the last five weeks with 11 sacks. Now, they get to face a Hall of Fame quarterback who looks anything but (77.5 passer rating, 7 INTs in last three meetings) when he faces this team.

4. Arizona Cardinals (LW: 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gQsR_0YawpB5h00
Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) looks down Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Looking at the Arizona Cardinals matchup against the Rams, there were reasons to expect a strong performance. However, this unit struggled big time against Matthew Stafford and Co. That included the Cardinals yielding north of 350 total yards of offense. That included Stafford completing 23-of-30 passes for 287 yard with three touchdowns while Cooper Kupp set a new career high with 13 receptions on 15 targets. Ouch.

3. Green Bay Packers (LW: 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bnrV_0YawpB5h00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Of the 30 points scored by the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers defense is realistically responsible for a fraction of it. Special teams did most of the damage and if that is removed from the equation, there are some elite defensive numbers for Green Bay. The Packers pressured Justin Fields on 19 of 35 dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats, and now boast a league-high 39.1% pressure rate since Week 10. Keep in mind, All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander is nearing a returning and Za’Darius Smith could hit the field for the playoffs.

Expectations should be high for Green Bay’s defense in Week 15. If the Baltimore Ravens don’t have Lamar Jackson, the Packers can contain that offense with fewer than 20 points allowed, multiple sacks and a takeaway. One more dominant performance, this group could move up a spot in the NFL defense rankings.

We will be keeping a close eye on how the Cards fare against Cooper Kupp. One stat to note, the Cardinals’ blitz-heavy scheme (32.9% blitz rate) facing Matthew Stafford’s NFL-best 131.7 passer rating against the blitz.

2. Dallas Cowboys (LW: 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Id1BA_0YawpB5h00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Remember the discussion about T.J. Watt deserving NFL MVP votes? Those same people forgot about Micah Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys rookie showed in Week 14 why he should win both Defensive Rookie of the Year and NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Did we mention Dallas welcomed back edge rusher Randy Gregory and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore on Sunday? They each made plays and this pass rush is legitimately terrifying, their 20 sacks since Week 9 is proof of that.

1. New England Patriots (LW: 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krdns_0YawpB5h00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Good luck to opposing quarterbacks facing the New England Patriots . Since correcting some issues exposed in that overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Belichick’s defense is the best in football. Opponents are averaging just 152 passing yards per game in the last seven weeks, posting a 6-13 TD-INT ratio with 19 sacks and completing just 55.3% of their passes. Carson Wentz , one of the biggest risk-taking quarterbacks, is destined to make mistakes against the No.1. team in our NFL defense rankings. The best part, we all get to see it unfold on NFL Network.

