2021 NFL defense rankings: Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots reach elite status

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway and Week 10 delivered some phenomenal performances across the league. With plenty of defensive showcases, highlighting teams’ ability to stop the pass, there’s plenty of shakeup in our NFL defense rankings entering Week 11.

Let’s dive into our Week 11 defense rankings, with nuggets on each team’s upcoming matchup updated throughout the week.

Stats courtesy Pro Football Focus , Pro Football Reference , and ESPN.

20. Miami Dolphins (LW: Unranked)

Welcome back to the NFL defense rankings, Miami Dolphins. Credit to Brian Flores and this team for executing the perfect game plan against Lamar Jackson . Holding an MVP candidate to 10 total points with a 32.9 QBR and just 39 rushing yards is phenomenal. It’s also important to note that Miami allowed just 219.3 passing yards per game and 89.7 rushing yards per game during its 2-1 stretch. Start the Dolphins D/ST with confidence against the New York Jets.

19. San Francisco 49ers (LW: Unranked)

A week after getting destroyed by Colt McCoy and Ejo Benjamin, the San Francisco 49ers flipped a switch on Monday Night Football . Matthew Stafford never looked comfortable, posting one of his worst stat lines of the 2021 season and San Francisco’s defense picked him off twice. We’d expect this version of the 49ers defense in Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but nothing is predictable this year.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 18)

Darius “Big Play” Slay is everything the Philadelphia Eagles hoped for when they acquired him. He erased Courtland Sutton on Sunday, the latest explosive weapon to be neutralized by the Pro Bowl cornerback. Of course, Slay’s biggest play of the game was his unbelievable fumble return touchdown that sealed the win. As for the Eagles’ defense as a whole, 13 points and just 308 total yards allowed gets the job done almost every week.

17. Minnesota Vikings (LW: Unranked)

The Danielle Hunter injury is devastating for the Minnesota Vikings, but Mike Zimmer’s favorite side of the ball is making the best of a difficult situation. Six quarterback hits, two sacks and some consistent pressure helped rattle Justin Herbert (72.5 passer rating, 5.7 ypa) and this defense made enough stops on third downs ((41.7% conversion rate) to hold the Chargers to 20 points.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 3)

Miscues and missed tackles. For such a well-coached team, allowing 229 rushing yards to the Detroit Lions is baffling. The passing numbers aren’t worth mentioning, Detroit did the one thing that Pittsburgh never had an answer for in five quarters. With opponents averaging 142.2 rushing yards per game and 5.3 yards per rush, the Los Angeles Chargers should wreck the Steelers’ defense in Week 11.

15. Cleveland Browns (LW: 8)

Talent just isn’t translating into consistency for the Cleveland Browns . New England did whatever it wanted on the ground, led by Rhamondre Stevenson finding the end zone twice in a 100-yard game. Meanwhile, rookie Mac Jones looked like a 10-year veteran picking apart holes in the Browns’ secondary. We’ll get a better version of this defense against the Lions in Week 11, making them a top fantasy option, but that won’t erase our long-term worries.

14. Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 12)

The Las Vegas Raiders entered Sunday Night Football with a shot to grab the No. 10 spot in our weekly NFL defense rankings. A core group (Maxx Crosby, Yannick Ngakoue, Casey Hayward Jr.) has played outstanding this year, helping Las Vegas enter Sunday top-10 in key statistics. Then, the Raiders opened the door for the Chiefs’ offense to wake up and the NFL season might be changed because of it. Las Vegas let Mahomes throw deep, they didn’t get physical with Travis Kelce and they got burned on nearly every drive. This might be the game that swings things for both teams.

13. Indianapolis Colts (LW: 16)

Even if you remove the 66-yard reverse touchdown by Jamal Agnew, the Colts still allowed 113 yards and 4.9 yards per rush. This was supposed to be one of the best run defenses in the NFL, but the Jaguars walked up and down the field. We’re largely willing to excuse it, considering Indianapolis sacked Trevor Lawrence three times and held him to a 59.5 passer rating. But we remain unconvinced that the Colts belong near the top-10 of 2021 NFL defense rankings.

12. Denver Broncos (LW: 10)

The Denver Broncos defense fall back to earth a bit on Sunday. Philadelphia did whatever it wanted on the ground, erupting for 217 yards with a stellar 5.9 yards per rush. Through the air, Jalen Hurts spread the ball around and finished with a sharp 103.2 passer rating and two touchdowns. Expects some ups and downs, including blown coverages, against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.

11. Tennessee Titans (LW: 17)

A significant bump in the NFL defense rankings is about more than a single-game performance. The Tennessee Titans did quality work against the New Orleans Saints, but it’s certainly not the most impressive performance from this unit. Instead, we highlight a pass rush that is responsible for 17 sacks since Week 6. The secondary is far from perfect, but it doesn’t matter as much when your defensive line causes this much havoc.

10. New York Giants (LW: 13)

New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) and defensive end Leonard Williams (99) react after Williams bats down the ball thrown by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (not pictured) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants defeat the Raiders, 23-16, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr

The New York Giants defense got off to a slow start, surrendering an average 109.4 passer rating with only 10 sacks and a 14-5 TD-INT ratio in the first six games. Since that rough stretch, Patrick Graham’s message and scheme are being executed to near perfection. New York allowed just a 65.9 average passer rating with nine sacks and a 58.6% completion rate to opponents in the final three games before the bye. This is the group we expected coming into the year, earning a top-10 spot in our NFL defense rankings.

9. New Orleans Saints (LW: 5)

It’s much easier to face the Tennessee Titans when they are without Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. The New Orleans Saints’ pass rush was largely a one-man show in Week 10, with Marcus Davenport recording two sacks and a pair o quarterback hits. The cause for concern, pushing New Orleans down a few spots in our latest NFL defense rankings, cornerback is a problem outside of Marshon Lattimore. It won’t be exposed much in Week 11, but the Buffalo Bills (Nov. 25) and Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 2) are ready to attack.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 4)

Of the 29 points the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense allowed Sunday, 10 came after a Tom Brady interception . However, there is no excusing a 19-play drive that helped Washington finish the game with a 58 third-down conversion rate and ended the game. We’re keeping Tampa Bay in the top-10 for our Week 11 NFL defense rankings because key players (Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jason Pierre-Paul) are getting healthy.

7. Los Angeles Rams (LW: 2)

Things looked bad for the Rams’ defense after San Francisco opened with an 18-play touchdown drive. When they returned to the field early in the second quarter, trailing 14-7 thanks to Stafford, the 49ers covered 91 yards in an 11-play touchdown drive. While defense isn’t the Rams’ biggest problem right now by any means, there are some red flags that could haunt Los Angeles in the playoffs.

6. Arizona Cardinals (LW: 7)

While Carolina put up 34 points on Sunday, plenty of the blame for that falls on Arizona’s offense. Giving the football away twice and making the defense protect short fields, Cardinals’ defenders could only do so much for so long. Even when it was all said and done, allowing just 4.9 yards per play and 341 total yards are acceptable numbers. Let’s see what this group can do in Seattle.

5. Dallas Cowboys (LW: 11)

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t answer some of the questions about their run defense on Sunday, it wasn’t necessary. When an elite offense jumps out to a big lead, which the Cowboys are always capable of, it forces the opponent to play catch up. Credit to the Cowboys’ secondary, which generated a pair of interceptions and held Matt Ryan under 120 passing yards. Playing without Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence raises some concerns for the pass rush, but a playmaking defense complements the Cowboys’ offense perfectly.

4. Green Bay Packers (LW: 14)

Injuries are the only thing standing in the Green Bay Packers’ way of being even higher on this list. Already without Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay lost edge rushers Whitney Mercilus and Rashan Gary to potentially devastating injuries. But look at the numbers. The Packers have held opponents to 17 points or fewer in five games this season, the second-highest mark in the NFL.

After intercepting Russell Wilson twice on Sunday, Green Bay has held opposing quarterbacks to a 72.1 passer rating with a 61.6% completion rate, 23 sacks, 10 interceptions and a 5.7 ypa allowed since Week 3. Those are elite numbers, Green Bay just loses impact defenders every game. But ask Wilson, Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes , who scored 28 combined points vs. this unit, how little those injuries mattered.

3. Carolina Panthers (LW: 9)

Give the Carolina Panthers a quarterback who protects the football and great things happen. Carolina certainly benefited from facing a Cardinals’ offense without Kyler Murray , DeAndre Hopkins and Chase Edmonds. But even before the Panthers held Arizona to 169 total yards and an absurdly low 3.2 yards per play, this group was playing great football. We expect this dominance to continue in Week 11 against Washington.

2. New England Patriots (LW: 6)

It’s all coming together for the New England Patriots . Bill Belichick devoted the offseason to improve on this side of the ball and the results speak for themselves. Before Sunday’s game against Cleveland, the Patriots’ held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.6% completion rate, 53.4 passer rating with seven interceptions in the last three contests. Before garbage time, Baker Mayfield had a 56.3 passer rating with an interception and averaged 3.5 yards per attempt. Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons have a very short week to prepare for an elite defense, good luck.

1. Buffalo Bills (LW: 1)

The Buffalo Bills keep their crown for the best defense in the NFL. Granted, it would have taken a lot for that to change since they were facing the New York Jets. New York abandoned its rushing attack, Buffalo generated pressure with four linemen and quarterback Mike White had an excruciatingly long day. The skepticism around Buffalo is fair, given the opponents faced, but we’ll get an answer in Week 11 against the Colts.

