2021 NFL defense rankings: Green Bay Packers drop, Kansas City Chiefs rising

The 2021 NFL season is entering the home stretch and Week 16 delivered an unusual number of defensive performances across the league. With a near record-low for touchdowns on a Sunday, a ton of turnovers and some standout performances, there is plenty of shakeup in our 2021 NFL defense rankings.

Let’s dive into our Week 17 defense rankings, with nuggets on each team’s upcoming matchup updated throughout the week.

20. Cincinnati Bengals (LW: Unranked)

Many believed the Cincinnati Bengals overpaid for Trey Hendrickson this offseason, giving way too much to a player whose breakout season (13.5 sacks) came because he was purely a product of the talent around him. As 2021 comes to a close, Hendrickson has already set a new career-high in sacks (14) and is playing at an absurd level right now.

Hendrickson’s success is making this entire defense better. The Bengals have 20 sacks in their past seven games and are stuffing the run (89.6 rush ypg allowed) with ease. There is still some work to do in the secondary, with issues that Patrick Mahomes can exploit, but Cincinnati earned some appreciation in Sportsnaut’s NFL defense rankings.

19. Chicago Bears (LW: Unranked)

One game is the only thing keeping the Chicago Bears defense stats from being far more impressive. Aaron Rodgers picked this defense apart for 320 yards and four touchdowns in Week 14. But let’s eliminate that game from the equation and look at the numbers.

From Week 9-16, excluding that matchup, opponents are averaging just 142.7 passing yards per game and quarterbacks have been sacked 18 times. The Bears D/ST is a great fantasy play for that reason in Week 17 against the New York Giants.

18. Cleveland Browns (LW: 18)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass from Aaron Rodgers against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) in the first quarter during their football game Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mjs Gpg Packers Vs Browns 12252021 0001

Frankly, the Cleveland Browns need to consider themselves lucky. Davante Adams burned them for 114 yards and two touchdowns, but the damage could have been even worse if not for an uncharacteristic drop. Aaron Rodgers (3 TDs, 115.1 passer rating) didn’t have much trouble against Cleveland’s secondary and the Packers’ running backs averaged 5,1 ypc with 107 rushing yards.

17. Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 20)

This was a cakewalk for the Philadelphia Eagles. They dominated the trenches against one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, reaped the rewards of facing two of the worst backups in the NFL and things were made even easier by the New York Giants’ belief that Freddie Kitchens would do anything to fix this offense. Remarkably, Philadelphia allowed just 192 total yards across 73 plays, an unfathomable mark that deserves some attention. We don’t expect a repeat performance against Washington, but this is still a top-10 option In Week 17 D/ST rankings.

16. New York Giants (LW: 15)

Defensively, the New York Giants don’t deserve the majority of the blame for Sunday’s loss. Yes, that’s a familiar theme with this team. New York held the Eagles to 324 total yards and a 38% conversion rate on third downs. But none of that matters when Mike Glennon throws a pick-six and a Jake Fromm interception leads to another seven points. New York’s defense should fare well against the Chicago Bears in Week 17, but this team won’t win.

15. Tennessee Titans (LW: 16)

The Tennessee Titans made Jimmy Garoppolo beat them, the recipe for success against the San Francisco 49ers, and it worked. Two interceptions made all the difference, playing a key role in San Francisco’s 50% red-zone conversion rate on Thursday Night Football . With eight sacks and six interceptions forced in the last three games, Tennessee could deliver a strong performance against a flawed Miami Dolphins offense in Week 17.

14. Denver Broncos (LW: 14)

On a day when the Denver Broncos offense couldn’t do anything, its defense needed to avoid mistakes across four quarters. They came relatively close, creating three takeaways and allowing just 17 points, but it wasn’t enough. With the Broncos’ playoff hopes dashed, we’ll see how much fight this defense has left in Week 17 against Justin Herbert , Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen.

13. Carolina Panthers (LW: 12)

There is impressive talent on the Carolina Panthers defense, but this group is getting tired. Spending 32-plus minutes on the field every Sunday because their teammates can’t move the football, it’s all starting to take a toll on Carolina’s defense. We saw that against a depleted Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense in Week 16. While the Panthers don’t have to worry about the New Orleans Saints passing offense, Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill could do some real damage on the ground in Week 17.

12. San Francisco 49ers (LW: 13)

When Nick Bosa and Co. can’t get home, quarterbacks take advantage of a woeful secondary. In his first game back off injured reserve, A.J. Brown (145 receiving yards, one touchdown) tore apart the San Francisco 49ers secondary. If not for Ryan Tannehill ‘s inconsistency, things could have been even worse. San Francisco’s stout front seven is holding its last six opponents to 3.8 yards per carry with 20 sacks, but it’s obvious what happens when the pocket holds up.

11. Arizona Cardinals (LW: 7)

It’s another second-half collapse for the Arizona Cardinals and everyone is responsible. A unit that once held the top spot in our NFL defense rankings is fading quickly, especially with the recent woes. Opposing quarterbacks have a 131.4 passer rating with an 8-0 TD-INT ratio against the Cardinals’ secondary during this three-game skid. That’s bad news with the Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb waiting for the Cards in Week 17.

10. Miami Dolphins (LW: 11)

Our expectations were high for the Miami Dolphins defense against the New Orleans Saints in Week 16. This was a great opportunity to move back up our weekly NFL defense rankings. Of course, facing Ian Book in his first NFL action speaks to some of the good fortunes Miami is getting on its schedule. In the end, this Fins defense held up its end of the bargain by sacking Book eight times while yielding all of 164 yards to go with three points. Miami will face a more difficult task Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 10)

The second-half turnaround from the Kansas City Chiefs defense is incredible. From Week 1-7, opponents averaged 275.7 passing yards and 128.9 rushing yards per game, all while converting 48/7% of their third-down attempts. We’ve seen a completely different unit ever since. From Week 8-16, Kansas City is holding opponents to 219.4 passing yards 105.8 rushing yards and a 31.4% third-down conversion rate per game. If this group shuts down Joe Burrow in Week 17, it will warrant a much higher spot in our final NFL defense rankings for the regular season.

8. Los Angeles Rams (LW: 9)

It wasn’t a perfect outing for the Los Angeles Rams defensively, but they’ll certainly be pleased with the results. The Minnesota Vikings abandoned the run early, putting Sunday’s game on Kirk Cousins ‘s shoulders. He delivered, thanks to another fantastic showing by Justin Jefferson, but a grotesque 16.6% third-down conversion rate proved costly. The one thing we’d advise the Rams, especially in the playoffs, it might be wise to line Jalen Ramsey up against No. 1 receivers.

7. Green Bay Packers (LW: 5)

On the surface, recording five sacks and snagging four interceptions seems worthy of moving up our NFL defense rankings. But there are real problems in Wisconsin, The Green Bay Packers benefited from two missed DPI calls that resulted in interceptions and the Browns erupted for 219 rushing yards, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. With opponents averaging 6.74 ypc with 499 rushing yards in the last three games, that’s an alarming flaw for a Super Bowl contender.

6. Buffalo Bills (LW: 8)

A much-needed defensive clinic from the Buffalo Bills. While this group did run into issues against the run, surrendering a 103-yard, three-touchdown performance to Damien Harris, it backed that up with stellar play in the secondary. As for what keeps Buffalo one spot ahead of Green Bay in the NFL defense rankings; health and more confidence in the Bills’ run defense.

5. Indianapolis Colts (LW: 6)

Even without Darius Leonard, who will also miss Week 17 as an unvaccinated player, the Indianapolis Colts defense came through against a great opponent. Kyler Murray averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt through the air, struggling to do anything outside of a 57-yard run. That’s a theme for quarterbacks matched up with Indianapolis as of late. In the last six games, the Colts are allowing just 195.8 passing yards per game with seven interceptions and 11 sacks.

4. New England Patriots

Without the benefit of game-changing winds, the New England Patriots defense didn’t look nearly as shop in a rematch against the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen (317 passing yards, 64 rushing yards, three TDs) had his way with New England’s secondary, helping Isaiah McKenzie (125 receiving yards) enjoy the game of his life. Things will be much easier for New England against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but we have concerns for playoff matchups.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 3)

It was almost too easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Combine bad play-calling with atrocious quarterback play and stopping the Carolina Panthers offense is made simple. Tampa Bay’s pass rush feasted (seven sacks, eight tackles for loss) in this matchup and it should dominate the New York Jets next Sunday. Consider the Buccaneers an elite option in Week 17 fantasy defense rankings.

2. New Orleans Saints (LW: 2)

From Week 10-15, opposing quarterbacks were averaging just 196.2 passing yards per game with 15 sacks taken and a 79.3 passer rating in six games. While the Saints lost 20-3 to the Dolphins in Week 16, it was not their defense that struggled. This unit held Miami to all of 16 first downs and 259 yards of offense. We’re not moving them down any heading into Week 17.

1. Dallas Cowboys (LW: 1)

Another week with a masterpiece created by the Dallas Cowboys defense. When Trevon Diggs opened the game with an interception, his 11th of the season , it set the tone for Sunday Night Football. Five sacks, two takeaways, a defensive touchdown and just 257 total yards allowed. Add this performance to the growing list of gems and Dallas now enters Week 17 with a defense holding opposing quarterbacks to an average 53.9% completion rate and 63.7 passer rating with 26 sacks and 14 interceptions since Halloween. This is the best NFL defense in 2021.

