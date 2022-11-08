Tempo’s Latest Deal Gets You Up to $1,000 Off Its Best-Selling Studio Bundle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With your holiday shopping in full swing, we just might’ve already found one of the best deals of the season. One of our favorite home fitness systems just got a massive discount this week, thanks to a new promotion. Right now, you can snag a $1,000 discount on Tempo’s Studio bundle, the top-rated fitness system that lets you stream workout classes at home.

This is one of the only times we’ve seen Tempo ‘s systems go on sale this year; the popular fitness mirror-style workout system almost never gets a markdown, as it’s consistently a best-seller. The HOLIDAY1000 discount code applies to all of Tempo’s three systems, including the Starter, Plus, and Pro, and gets you $1,000 off each one. Plus, you’ll get up to three months of free fitness coaching on top of the discount.

Normally, Tempo’s bundles start at $2,495, but with this new promotion, you’re getting the Tempo Starter system for one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen all year at $1,495.

It’s worth noting that Tempo says its system isn’t actually a mirror, but like some of our favorite fitness mirrors , you can stream workouts through its screen and get in-the-moment feedback on your performance during sets from the Studio’s sensors.

The stylish freestanding unit includes front storage for weight plates, along with a shelf to keep mats and other items when you’ve completed your routine.

Each of Tempo’s systems includes a variety of gear, too. The Pro, for example, comes with a barbell for the weights, dumbbells, a heart rate monitor, a workout mat and even a roller for your post-workout recovery. In short, it’s a major home gym upgrade with all you’ll need to help you stay in shape.

Just want to use your TV to stream your workouts? You’ll love the $100-off Tempo Move, which is marked down for the holidays, at just $395. With the smaller Move, you can still access Tempo’s workouts using your phone and TV, plus get accessories like dumbbells and weight plates. But it won’t take up as much space as the other bundle systems.

This Tempo sale ends on Nov. 28, 2022, so you should move quickly if you want the Tempo fitness system and all the accessories at a discounted rate to use this season and beyond. See more details here .

