Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

RS Recommends: Tempo’s Promo Code Deal Gets You $400 Off Its Best-Selling Bundles

By John Lonsdale
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago

Now that you’ve ordered meat to grill and cleaned up your cooler for the summer, it’s time to treat yourself. One of our favorite home fitness systems just got a big discount this week, thanks to a new promo code. Right now, use promo code SUMMERGAINS to snag a $400 discount on any of the Tempo bundles, the top-rated fitness system that lets you stream workout classes at home.

This is one of the only times we’ve seen Tempo’s systems go on sale this year; the popular fitness mirror-style workout system almost never gets a markdown, as it’s consistently a best-seller. But, you can use the Tempo promo code SUMMERGAINS right now at checkout, and you’ll get $400 off your Tempo purchase.

The discount code works for all three Tempo systems, including the Tempo Starter, Tempo Plus and the Tempo Pro system.


Buy:
Tempo Bundle
at
$2095+

Normally, Tempo’s Bundles start at $2,495, but with this new discount, you’re getting the Tempo Studio system and its included accessories (weights, dumbbells, heart rate monitor and more) for the cheapest price we’ve seen all year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dzH0_0YZxe6RU00

Tempo Fit

Get $400 off Tempo Studio With Discount Code SUMMERGAINS at Checkout

It’s worth noting that Tempo says its system isn’t actually a mirror, but like some of our favorite fitness mirrors , you can stream workouts through its screen and get in-the-moment feedback on your performance during sets from the Studio’s sensors.

The stylish freestanding unit includes front storage for weight plates, along with a shelf to keep mats and other items when you’ve completed your routine.

With the discount code, Tempo includes about $1,000 worth of gear, too: a barbell for the weights, dumbbells, a heart rate monitor, a workout mat, and even a roller for your post-workout recovery. In short, it’s a major home gym upgrade with all you’ll need to help you stay in shape.

This Tempo promo code deal is valid for a limited time only, so you should move quickly if you want the Tempo fitness mirror and all the accessories at a discounted rate. See more details here .


Buy:
Tempo Bundle
at
$2095+

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promo Code#Fitness#Discount Code#Rs#The Tempo Starter#Tempo Bundle#Tempo Fit#Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Shopping
Related
ShoppingRolling Stone

Rolling Stone Essentials: 9 of Our Favorite Things to Buy This Month

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Hundreds of products come across our desks each month, but only a few can earn the Rolling Stone...
MusicRolling Stone

RS x Vivid Seats Official Lollapalooza After Party at Tao Chicago

Tao Chicago was immersed in its requisite red and blue mood lighting on Saturday, July 31st, as a number of popular musicians congregated onstage, including Marshmello, Chance the Rapper, G Herbo, Peter Cottontale, and Supa Bwe. The room was packed with Lollapalooza attendees and Vivid Seats Rewards members, as part of the leading live event and ticketing marketplace’s launch of its new loyalty program.
MusicRolling Stone

Beach Boys Drop Stunning A Cappella Version of ‘Surf’s Up,’ Alternate ‘This Whole World’

Ahead of the release of their massive box set of 1970’s Sunflower and 1971’s Surf’s Up, the Beach Boys dropped an a cappella version of the latter’s title track. “Surf’s Up (A Cappella)” isolates Brian Wilson’s lead vocals with stunning clarity. His take was cut for the ill-fated Smile sessions in 1966, while the band’s backing vocals were recorded in 1971.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ShoppingPosted by
The Hill

Create a best-selling Shopify store with help from this 7-course bundle for $25

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. The process of building a brand from scratch and selling it from your own online store is overwhelming, to say the least, but those efforts are best pursued with foundational knowledge and a well-defined plan of action. Don't make the mistake of diving in too deep without utilizing helpful resources.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Get a bunch of cheap Kalypso DLC in their Humble Bundle, plus a new coding bundle

We have a mixture of games you can get cheap, and some fresh ebooks to help with your own coding from Humble Bundle. Let's take a look at what's on offer this time. First, there's a new Kalypso 15th Anniversary DLC Bundle. Yep, not games but DLC. Giving you the opportunity to build up your collection and expand some of your favourites? Not a bad deal really. You can purchase multiple to get a higher discount with the discount increasing more when you add 3, 4 and 5 DLC items.
ElectronicsPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get Polk Audio’s Ultra-Slim Sound Bar and Subwoofer Combo for Just $179

It’s no secret that sound bars are a lot better than the speakers in your TV, and right now you get Polk’s Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar for just $179 on Amazon. This is one of the best deals for a sound bar and subwoofer combo, as $179 is a price you’d normally pay for just a sound bar itself. This Polk sound bar is only 2.15 inches tall, which means it can fit under your TV without cutting into the bottom of the screen. It’s a 2.1 sound bar, which means it has multiple drivers (the part of a speaker...
Computerspocketnow.com

Best Buy’s Student Deals get you up to $300 off the previous iPad Pro models and more

Best Buy has a vast selection of Apple products on sale thanks to its latest Back to School Student Deals event. First up, we have the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that’s selling for as low as $800 on its 128GB variant with $200 savings for students, while the rest of us can grab the same model for $900 after a $100 discount. The smaller 11-inch model with 256GB storage is also getting a $200 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $700, but hurry before they sell out. And if you want the latest M1 iPad Pro models, remember that you can still grab the 12.9-inch model for $999 and the 11-inch option for $749 with $100 and $50 savings, respectively, at Amazon.com.
ApparelNarcity

This Company Makes Insta-Worthy Hawaiian Shirts & You Can Get A Discount With Our Special Promo Code

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. When you hear of Hawaiian shirts, you probably think of fun tropical adventures — but you don't need to be on vacation to wear them! They also make a great gift for a summer birthday and the perfect outfit to wear at a backyard barbecue.
ShoppingDaytona Beach News-Journal

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Congratulations, it's finally the weekend. Some of us are hitting the road to explore new hot spots while others just want to stay home and get some chores done while they have free time. Whatever is on your agenda for the weekend, there are a number of Amazon deals to help make your schedule go smoother.
Computersbedroomproducersblog.com

Get 80% OFF United Plugins Bundle @ Audio Plugin Deals

AudioPlugin Deals runs a massive 80% OFF deal on the United Plugins Bundle ($66 on sale) until July 28th, 2021. United Plugins Bundle usually costs $336 and includes Royal Compressor, FirePresser, and FrontDAW. It is currently available for just $66 ($270 savings). The plugins come in AU, VST, and AAX...
CarsPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Here’s How to Get Up to 58% Off Segway’s Best E-Scooters

Whether or not shared e-scooter companies like Bird and Lime will make a full recovery after the pandemic decimated the on-street rental model remains to be seen. But we already know one thing: these e-scooters — perfect for that last mile of your commute, and turning any and all errands into welcome excursions instead of chores — are more than worth adding to your personal cache of high-tech toys.
ShoppingPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Couches You Can Order Online

No matter where you put it, your couch is bound to become one of the most-used pieces of furniture in your living space, studio or office. And now, whether you’re finally getting around to replacing your well-loved sofa or you’re searching for something more pet-friendly, it’s easy to find the right couch for you without even leaving your house. If you don’t have time to head to a local furniture store, we’ve compiled some of the best-designed couches you can buy online, from smaller sofas all the way up to oversized sectionals that are ready for jam sessions, game nights and...
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

You can get Solo Stove bundles for a major discount right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Though the summer is coming to an end, that doesn't mean you have to go back inside just yet. Take advantage of summer nights now, then enjoy the fall foliage and cooler temperatures with one of the cult-favorite fire pits from Solo Stove, which has a cool summer sale to help you get all you need.
ShoppingLaredo Morning Times

RS Recommends: The Best Shelving for Your Vinyl Records

Get your records off the floor, out of the closet, or off of that too-small bookshelf where they’ve been awkwardly sitting for years. These days, there are plenty of full-sized shelves available that can safely and securely hold your entire prized LP collection, giving you access alphabetically (or however you want to arrange them) to easily find the one you want to listen to, pick out, and drop it on the turntable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy