RS Recommends: Tempo’s Promo Code Deal Gets You $400 Off Its Best-Selling Bundles

Now that you’ve ordered meat to grill and cleaned up your cooler for the summer, it’s time to treat yourself. One of our favorite home fitness systems just got a big discount this week, thanks to a new promo code. Right now, use promo code SUMMERGAINS to snag a $400 discount on any of the Tempo bundles, the top-rated fitness system that lets you stream workout classes at home.

This is one of the only times we’ve seen Tempo’s systems go on sale this year; the popular fitness mirror-style workout system almost never gets a markdown, as it’s consistently a best-seller. But, you can use the Tempo promo code SUMMERGAINS right now at checkout, and you’ll get $400 off your Tempo purchase.

The discount code works for all three Tempo systems, including the Tempo Starter, Tempo Plus and the Tempo Pro system.



Normally, Tempo’s Bundles start at $2,495, but with this new discount, you’re getting the Tempo Studio system and its included accessories (weights, dumbbells, heart rate monitor and more) for the cheapest price we’ve seen all year.

Tempo Fit

It’s worth noting that Tempo says its system isn’t actually a mirror, but like some of our favorite fitness mirrors , you can stream workouts through its screen and get in-the-moment feedback on your performance during sets from the Studio’s sensors.

The stylish freestanding unit includes front storage for weight plates, along with a shelf to keep mats and other items when you’ve completed your routine.

With the discount code, Tempo includes about $1,000 worth of gear, too: a barbell for the weights, dumbbells, a heart rate monitor, a workout mat, and even a roller for your post-workout recovery. In short, it’s a major home gym upgrade with all you’ll need to help you stay in shape.

This Tempo promo code deal is valid for a limited time only, so you should move quickly if you want the Tempo fitness mirror and all the accessories at a discounted rate. See more details here .



