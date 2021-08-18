RS Recommends: Tempo’s Latest Deal Gets You Hundreds Off Its Best-Selling Bundles

Now that you’ve (hopefully) wrapped up all your back-to-school shopping, it’s time to finally treat yourself with one of the best deals of the season. One of our favorite home fitness systems just got a big discount this week, thanks to a new promotion. Right now, you can snag a 10% discount on any of the Tempo bundles, the top-rated fitness system that lets you stream workout classes at home.

This is one of the only times we’ve seen Tempo’s systems go on sale this year; the popular fitness mirror-style workout system almost never gets a markdown, as it’s consistently a best-seller. No promo code is required to get the latest deal, and Tempo will apply the 10% discount for your bundle purchase at checkout. This deal will only work for the bundles and not Tempo’s other accessories.

The BACKTOSCHOOL discount code automatically applies to all three Tempo systems, including the Tempo Starter, Tempo Plus and the Tempo Pro system.



Buy:

Tempo Bundle

at

$2,246+



Normally, Tempo’s bundles start at $2,495, but with this new promotion, you’re getting the Tempo Starter system for one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen all year at $2,246. The new promotion saves you hundreds of dollars on every bundle, with up to about $400 worth of savings on the top-of-the-line Tempo Pro system.

Tempo Fit

It’s worth noting that Tempo says its system isn’t actually a mirror, but like some of our favorite fitness mirrors , you can stream workouts through its screen and get in-the-moment feedback on your performance during sets from the Studio’s sensors.

The stylish freestanding unit includes front storage for weight plates, along with a shelf to keep mats and other items when you’ve completed your routine.

Each of Tempo’s systems includes a variety of gear, too. The Pro, for example, comes with a barbell for the weights, dumbbells, a heart rate monitor, a workout mat and even a roller for your post-workout recovery. In short, it’s a major home gym upgrade with all you’ll need to help you stay in shape.

This Tempo promo code deal is valid for a limited time only, so you should move quickly if you want the Tempo fitness mirror and all the accessories at a discounted rate. See more details here .



