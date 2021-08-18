Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

RS Recommends: Tempo’s Latest Deal Gets You Hundreds Off Its Best-Selling Bundles

By John Lonsdale
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago

Now that you’ve (hopefully) wrapped up all your back-to-school shopping, it’s time to finally treat yourself with one of the best deals of the season. One of our favorite home fitness systems just got a big discount this week, thanks to a new promotion. Right now, you can snag a 10% discount on any of the Tempo bundles, the top-rated fitness system that lets you stream workout classes at home.

This is one of the only times we’ve seen Tempo’s systems go on sale this year; the popular fitness mirror-style workout system almost never gets a markdown, as it’s consistently a best-seller. No promo code is required to get the latest deal, and Tempo will apply the 10% discount for your bundle purchase at checkout. This deal will only work for the bundles and not Tempo’s other accessories.

The BACKTOSCHOOL discount code automatically applies to all three Tempo systems, including the Tempo Starter, Tempo Plus and the Tempo Pro system.


Buy:
Tempo Bundle
at
$2,246+

Normally, Tempo’s bundles start at $2,495, but with this new promotion, you’re getting the Tempo Starter system for one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen all year at $2,246. The new promotion saves you hundreds of dollars on every bundle, with up to about $400 worth of savings on the top-of-the-line Tempo Pro system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dzH0_0YZxe6RU00

Tempo Fit

Get 10% off Tempo Bundle Systems at Checkout

It’s worth noting that Tempo says its system isn’t actually a mirror, but like some of our favorite fitness mirrors , you can stream workouts through its screen and get in-the-moment feedback on your performance during sets from the Studio’s sensors.

The stylish freestanding unit includes front storage for weight plates, along with a shelf to keep mats and other items when you’ve completed your routine.

Each of Tempo’s systems includes a variety of gear, too. The Pro, for example, comes with a barbell for the weights, dumbbells, a heart rate monitor, a workout mat and even a roller for your post-workout recovery. In short, it’s a major home gym upgrade with all you’ll need to help you stay in shape.

This Tempo promo code deal is valid for a limited time only, so you should move quickly if you want the Tempo fitness mirror and all the accessories at a discounted rate. See more details here .


Buy:
Tempo Bundle
at
$2246+

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Rs#Backtoschool#The Tempo Starter#Tempo Bundle Systems#Studio#Pro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
EntertainmentRolling Stone

UnitedMasters’ Latest Selling Point: Cash Advances and Paying Artists On Time

Independent music distribution service UnitedMasters is adding advances and instant royalty payments to its artists, the company tells Rolling Stone, bringing in two significant financial tools for music creators to get money quicker to help fund their projects. UnitedMasters has partnered up with music financial tech companies beatBread to bring...
WorldRolling Stone

Mad Code Of Loyalty: The Story Of Australia’s Most Dangerous Rapper

Outside the Odyssey Bar in Leichhardt, Ay Huncho arrives in a midnight Rolls Royce Phantom. His hair is slicked sharp, his neck is dripping with diamonds, and his hulking entourage does not blink. Huncho struts past security, as his militant crew follow closely, to the sound of a swirling tabla...
TechnologyRolling Stone

These Are the Best MagSafe Phone Cases for Your iPhone 12

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Apple’s latest iPhone 12 series has a bunch of innovative and upgraded features, but its MagSafe technology really...
ElectronicsRolling Stone

These Are the Best Laser Pointers for Presentations

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Public speaking requires that you give your audience — and your presentation topic — your full, undivided attention....
ShoppingHerald Tribune

Here are all the best early Labor Day 2021 deals you can get at The Home Depot

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We're more than two weeks away from Labor Day 2021, and this year, so many shoppers are waiting for the holiday's plethora of sale events to start. Fortunately, you don't have to wait too long to get a jump on savings for everything from home furniture to lawn mowers. All you have to do is hop over to The Home Depot!
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Snag a Pair of Lounge Shorts From Huckberry for Up to 30% Off

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Considering a lounge short restock? Look no further than Huckberry. Right now, you can save up to 30% on bestselling shorts from all of our favorite brands, including Flint and Tinder, Faherty, Taylor Stitch and more. The ultimate basic, perfect for a day spent traipsing through airports or trekking through National Parks, is now available in a plethora of colors, fits, and fabrics and at a premium discount — but only while supplies last. And trust us when we say that they won’t. Below, a few styles worth highlighting:
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Dropped New 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

Hello savings! Best-selling cookware, fall fashion finds, and shopper-loved vacuums are all on sale at Amazon right now, but there's even better news. Amazon's outlet store dropped new ″Super Discounts,″ which are all $10 and under. The fresh assortment includes 3,000 markdowns across all departments. And while these deals last, shoppers can save up to 53 percent on the featured kitchen gadgets, stylish accessories, and face masks with thousands of five-star ratings.
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Levi’s Sale Section Is Crazy Right Now

We’ve officially began our decent into the final few weeks of summer, which means the obligatory (and usually pretty awesome) season closeout sales are upon us. Chief among them? Levi’s Exclusive Sale, where you can now save up to 75% on closeout styles spanning the entirety of Levi’s product offering. Literally.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

You Can Get Amazon's Best-Selling Biker Shorts with Over 41,000 Five-Star Ratings on Sale Today

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you could use a new pair of biker shorts for the last few weeks of summer, Amazon is the place to go. The site has over 9,000 options, but shoppers seem to love the Baleaf High-Waisted Biker Shorts the most. And right now, you can score a pair for 20 percent off.
YogaPosted by
People

Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Leggings Are Better Than High-End Brands — and They're 45% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Leggings are a wardrobe staple that are ideal for everyday wear, no matter if you're working out, running errands, or lounging around the house. But finding a quality pair without spending hundreds of dollars is challenging, especially with so many options on the market. Lots of shoppers are turning to Amazon to find affordable dupes for more expensive brands, and we've found a pair that's currently on sale for 45 percent off.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Theory Is Having a Major Flash Sale for 72 Hours Only — Shop Our 75%-Off Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When we hear about a flash sale, we spring into action. First things first? We fill you in on the scoop — and then, we survey the merchandise. We’re always on the hunt for great deals here at Shop With Us, and this latest sale is definitely one you won’t want to sleep on!

Comments / 0

Community Policy