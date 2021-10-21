Sachem Head to nominate directors to Int'l Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) board - Reuters

BuzzFeed has appointed Anjula Acharia, an investor and talent manager for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to its board of directors as the company prepares to go public.
Acharia’s board appointment will become effective at the end of Q4, when BuzzFeed’s acquisition of Complex Networks and its merger with the special purpose acquisition company 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc., is expected to close. (The merger, first announced in June, valued BuzzFeed at $1.5 billion.)
Acharia, who is the founder and CEO of A-Series Management and Investments, will be joined by Adam Rothstein, the executive chairman of 890 5th Avenue Partners, and Greg Coleman, an...
