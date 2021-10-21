CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sachem Head to nominate directors to Int'l Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) board - Reuters

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

Sachem Head Capital Management LP Raises Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) to 5.1%, Discloses 'Active' Stake

In a 13D filing on US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD), hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management LP disclosed a 5.1%, or 11,408,552 share, stake in the company. This is up 102.84% from the 5,624,500 shares held at the end of the latest quarter ending September 30, 2021.
AGCO Corp. (AGCO) Appoints Niels Porksen to Its Board of Directors

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today the election of Niels Pörksen to its Board of Directors effective October 21, 2021. "We are delighted to have Niels join our Board," said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and CEO of AGCO Corporation. "His European experience and wealth of knowledge in the global agricultural industry will be invaluable as we continue to evolve AGCO's smart solutions for our farmer customers. He will provide an important perspective and contribution to our Board."
BuzzFeed Appoints Anjula Acharia to Board of Directors (Exclusive)

BuzzFeed has appointed Anjula Acharia, an investor and talent manager for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to its board of directors as the company prepares to go public. Acharia's board appointment will become effective at the end of Q4, when BuzzFeed's acquisition of Complex Networks and its merger with the special purpose acquisition company 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc., is expected to close. (The merger, first announced in June, valued BuzzFeed at $1.5 billion.) Acharia, who is the founder and CEO of A-Series Management and Investments, will be joined by Adam Rothstein, the executive chairman of 890 5th Avenue Partners, and Greg Coleman, an...
Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 8.5% Yield

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE: SACH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 29, 2021, to stockholders of record...
International Paper Company (IP) Board of Directors Declares Spin-Off Distribution of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Common Stock

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced separation and spin-off of its global papers business, International Paper's board of directors declared a pro rata distribution of approximately 80.1% of the outstanding shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) common stock to be made effective at 12:01 a.m. New York City time on October 1, 2021 to International Paper's shareholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time on September 15, 2021, the previously-announced record date for the distribution. Each International Paper shareholder will receive one (1) share of Sylvamo common stock for every eleven (11) shares of International Paper common stock held on the record date. Following the distribution, International Paper will own approximately 19.9% of the outstanding shares of Sylvamo common stock.
Mizuho Securities Starts International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) at Neutral

Mizuho Securities analyst Christopher Parkinson initiates coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) with a Neutral rating and a ...
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Announces New $4 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $4 billion of the Company's outstanding common stock ("shares"), enabling the Company to opportunistically return value to shareholders.
Dana Incorporated (DAN) Terminates Agreement to Acquire Portion of Light-Vehicle Thermal Business from Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today a mutual agreement with Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) to terminate Dana's agreement to acquire a portion of Modine's automotive thermal-management business for one dollar with the assumption of certain financial liabilities. Both companies had been actively engaged in the regulatory review process in Germany for many months and have decided that it is no longer in the best interest of either party to pursue the transaction further.
Genius Brands Int'l (GNUS) active option volume and share price movement

Genius Brands Int'l (NASDAQ: GNUS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 225; compared to its 52-week range of 70 to 530 amid active option volume and share price movement.
Zoetis (ZTS) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on October...
Crown Castle (CCI) PT Lowered to $183 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman lowered the price target on Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) to $183.00 (from $190.00) while maintaining a Neutral rating following results.
BMO Capital Downgrades Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Market Perform

BMO Capital analyst Peter Sklar downgraded Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target ...
Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Appoints Phillip Eyler and Angel L. Mendez to its Board

Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), the leader in sleep health, innovation, science, and research, today announced the appointment to its Board of Directors of Phillip Eyler, a transformational global leader of thermal technology solutions for automotive and medical customers, and Angel L. Mendez, an accomplished global operations executive in multinational technology companies.
WEC Energy (WEC) announces Glen Tellock elected to board of directors

Glen E. Tellock, a veteran business leader with experience in both public and private companies, has been elected to the board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC). His appointment is effective January 1, 2022.
Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon's epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won't believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it's hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
Crane Co. (CR) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c, Updates FY Guidance

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
Luxfer Holdings plc (LXFR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
Anthem (ANTM) PT Raised to $500 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Matt Borsch raised the price target on Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) to $500.00 (from $465.00) while maintaining an Outperform rating. The analyst commented, "Post 3Q, we maintain...
Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ: IBTX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.21, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.30.
