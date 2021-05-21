What $1,000 Invested In Stocks 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

A decade ago, the global economy was in recovery and the stage was being set for one of the longest continuous stretches of economic growth in American history. Then in early 2020, the coronavirus brought it all to a screeching halt . Now, with S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq all having recently soared past their own previous record highs, it's like the market belly flop of late February/early March 2020 never happened.

Support Small: Don't Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates -- Ends May 31

To get a better look at that growth, GOBankingRates researched historical prices to see what $1,000 invested in some of the top companies in 2011 would be worth 10 years later, as well as what the compound annual growth rate is to give you a sense of what the yearly return for each has been over time.

Learn which companies have produced impressive growth rates.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX): $32,720.93

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $3.01

$3.01 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $98.49

$98.49 Compound annual growth rate: 41.74%

Last updated: May 21, 2021

Trex Company makes wood/plastic composites used in outdoor decks -- which, apparently, is a pretty great business to be in as the company has been growing at over 40% a year for the last decade. In the last six months alone the company has soared from around $68 a share to more than $103.

Learn More: 4 Investing Lessons the Pandemic Has Taught Us

Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ): $26,467.83

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $14.30

$14.30 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $378.49

$378.49 Compound annual growth rate: 38.76%

Domino's was already gobbling up a larger and larger share of the market before COVID hit. When it did, the pizza giant's cheap, filling, and supremely deliverable offerings were in a perfect position to feed a worried nation. Domino's stock soared more than 30 percent in 2020 as it emerged as one of the year's biggest winners.

Investing for Beginners: What First-Time Investors Need To Know

Netflix (NFLX): $20,868.82

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $26.68

$26.68 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $556.78

$556.78 Compound annual growth rate: 35.50%

In terms of stock prices, the pandemic has been kind to Netflix -- presumably because it's forced millions of people to spend way more time at home watching Netflix. By 2010, Netflix had shed its skin as a mail-order DVD movie subscription alternative and was positioning itself as a decade-dominating media giant.

Now's the Time: 26 Smartest Ways To Invest Your Money During the Pandemic

Amazon (AMZN): $18,641.77

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $176.70

$176.70 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $3,294.00

$3,294.00 Compound annual growth rate: 33.98%

A $1,000 investment in Amazon would have provided a substantial return for the long-term investor — with that investment essentially increasing in size by over one-third each year for a decade. A leader in e-commerce, Amazon consistently adds new products and services for consumer and business customers -- and like Domino's, its business model was perfectly poised to profit from a pandemic.

Whoa: 13 Investing Rules You Should Break During the Pandemic

Apple (AAPL): $13,585.55

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $10.52

$10.52 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $142.92

$142.92 Compound annual growth rate: 29.81%

Apple is a consumer goods giant that rode the smartphone revolution to its status as one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a valuation that has cleared $1 trillion in the recent past.

Microsoft (MSFT): $10,147.21

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $22.62

$22.62 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $229.53

$229.53 Compound annual growth rate: 26.08%

Microsoft's stock has performed quite well over the past few years, but that pales in contrast to its performance during the 1990s when it helped create a number of "Microsoft millionaires." These days, it's still considered one of the safest stocks you can invest in -- especially for first-time investors.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI): $8,998.07

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $10.38

$10.38 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $93.40

$93.40 Compound annual growth rate: 24.57%

Activision roared from less than $11 a share at the start of 2010 to more than $80 by the fall of 2018. The stock then plummeted to less than $45 in early 2019 before catching fire yet again to vault into triple digits today.

Nike (NKE): $7,500.00

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $18.34

$18.34 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $137.55

$137.55 Compound annual growth rate: 22.32%

Nike continues to be an innovator and leader in the sports apparel and equipment industry. By sponsoring a number of high-profile athletes and teams, the Nike symbol is one of the most recognizable corporate logos in the world.

Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM): $7,290.09

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $30.99

$30.99 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $225.92

$225.92 Compound annual growth rate: 21.98%

Salesforce.com has been extremely consistent with its impressive growth over the last decade, but never more so than in the last few months. The COVID-19 crash sent the company's stock to a sub-$135 low in early April before surging forward to its current price, which is again approaching $240 a share.

Starbucks (SBUX): $7,254.56

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $14.26

$14.26 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $103.45

$103.45 Compound annual growth rate: 21.92%

Starbucks investors enjoyed a meteoric rise when the company's stock prices nearly doubled between the summer of 2018 and the summer of 2019. Much of that gain, however, was lost when the COVID-19 crisis struck and things like expensive coffee could no longer be justified by many struggling families. That time, however, is in the past and Starbucks shareholders are now enjoying venti-sized gains.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): $6,897.10

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $36.25

$36.25 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $250.02

$250.02 Compound annual growth rate: 21.30%

There's no need to slap makeup on results like these, Estee Lauder's annual return over the last decade might have investors blushing at how well they've done. The company grew at a rapid rate after the 2008 crash, and despite several hiccups, it's now trading at its peak.

Alphabet (GOOGL): $6,105.26

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $310.27

$310.27 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $1,894.28

$1,894.28 Compound annual growth rate: 19.83%

During the last 10 years, Google got so big that it had to restructure and create a parent company called Alphabet to serve as an umbrella over Google and its many subsidiaries.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS): $4,897.15

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $35.10

$35.10 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $171.89

$171.89 Compound annual growth rate: 17.22%

Disney's stock prices were soaring above $150 per share just before the COVID-19 crisis made that same share worth less than $86. The company's famous theme parks were devastated by the pandemic, but its digital division -- which benefited from the launch of Disney+ -- served as a hedge to those losses.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG): $4,706.50

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $428.86

$428.86 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $2,018.43

$2,018.43 Compound annual growth rate: 16.75%

Booking Holdings is the owner of several travel booking aggregators and search engines. Obviously, the pandemic has been unkind to the travel industry and Booking certainly took a hit. It's currently trading at almost exactly the same price as it was during its pre-pandemic highs in the winter of 2019/2020.

McDonald’s (MCD): $3,779.94

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $56.44

$56.44 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $213.34

$213.34 Compound annual growth rate: 14.22%

McDonald's stock has enjoyed a consistently steady rise over the last decade. It's fared well during the COVID-19 crisis, as more and more financially struggling families have turned to its cheap, easily accessible, and high-calorie food, just as they did with Domino's.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): $3,631.12

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $105.86

$105.86 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $384.39

$384.39 Compound annual growth rate: 13.76%

Perhaps the easiest route to investing in stocks is simply to invest in ETFs that track major indices, like the world's most famous eight-legged S&P 500 index fund. If you can't beat the market — and almost no one can — why not join it?

The Boeing Company (BA): $3,524.44

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $57.70

$57.70 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $203.36

$203.36 Compound annual growth rate: %13.43

2017 was a year of extraordinary growth for Boeing, and the gains lasted for two years. Then the 737 Max scandal rattled the company before the COVID-19 crisis sent shares falling from nearly $340 to $95 in a little more than a month between February and March. It has since recovered, but not all the way by any means.

Walmart (WMT): $3,252.50

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $44.95

$44.95 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $146.20

$146.20 Compound annual growth rate: 12.52%

Walmart is the world's largest retailer, but unlike so many retailers that were struggling to compete with Amazon and the rest even before the pandemic, Walmart has adapted well and stayed profitable.

Pfizer (PFE): $3,070.84

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $12.14

$12.14 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $37.28

$37.28 Compound annual growth rate: 11.87%

Pfizer has taken investors on a roller-coaster ride over the last several years, briefly flirting in 2018 with its late-'90s/early-2000s glory. Since the summer of 2019, however, it's been a jagged line of steep losses that were quickly gained back before soon being lost again--and little has changed despite the company's development of a vaccine.

FedEx (FDX): $2,942.99

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $86.13

$86.13 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $253.48

$253.48 Compound annual growth rate: 11.40%

After a decade of gains, FedEx stock prices cratered in the second half of 2018, but the pandemic -- and the massive increase in package deliveries it stoked -- has been good for shareholders. In the last six months, the stock soared and it's now trading near its all-time high.

Oracle (ORCL): $2,165.72

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $28.12

$28.12 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $60.90

$60.90 Compound annual growth rate: 8.03%

Oracle hit a major milestone in late June 2017 when it finally surpassed its all-time high from 2000 prior to a steep sell-off in the midst of the tech bubble bursting, having traded below that level for over 15 years.

Coca-Cola Company (KO): $2,114.43

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $23.07

$23.07 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $48.78

$48.78 Compound annual growth rate: 7.78%

Coke is an iconic brand and one of Warren Buffett's favorite investments. However, the declining popularity of sugary soda drinks might be eating into the company's profitability over the long run.

Take a Look: These Industries Will Make the Biggest Comeback from COVID-19

General Electric (GE): $751.20

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $14.63

$14.63 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $10.99

$10.99 Compound annual growth rate: -2.82%

General Electric recovered nicely coming out of the Great Recession, but major missteps in 2014 and 2017 have turned it into a long-term under-performer. GE is the first stock on the list that would have made some of your $1,000 investment disappear.

The Mosaic Company (MOS): $448.39

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $63.94

$63.94 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $28.67

$28.67 Compound annual growth rate: -7.71%

The Mosaic Company is a basic materials company that produces concentrated phosphate and potash fertilizers. Of course, in the last decade, Mosaic Company stock has just been producing a lot of disappointed investors, as it's worth less than half of what it was a decade ago.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): $45.00

Share price Jan. 25, 2011: $62.22

$62.22 Share price Jan. 25, 2021: $2.80

$2.80 Compound annual growth rate: 26.66%

It turns out being associated with one of the most catastrophic oil spills in history can have a negative effect on your shares. Thanks largely to the after-effects of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon accident, Transocean managed to whittle a $1,000 investment down to less than $50 in just 10 years.

More From GOBankingRates

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece to see what $1,000 invested in stocks would look like today, GOBankingRates selected 25 companies and used Yahoo Finance to find (1) adjusted close share price on January 25, 2011; (2) adjusted close share price on January 25, 2021; (3) shares owned with a $1,000 dollar investment in 2011; (4) total “earnings” on $1,000 over the last decade; and (5) compound annual growth rate of the stock over the last decade. All data were collected on and up to date as of January 26, 2021.

Photo note: Some of the images in this article are representational.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What $1,000 Invested In Stocks 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today